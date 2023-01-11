Netflix Announces PGA Tour Docu-Series ‘Full Swing’ Premiere Date, Releases Trailer

Netflix revealed “ Full Swing ” as the title of its upcoming docu-series following the PGA Tour and its biggest stars, and also announced the premiere date and dropped a trailer for the show.

The eight-episode series will debut globally on Netflix on Feb. 15. “Full Swing” showcases PGA players through their wins and losses, promising a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to compete — and win — at the highest levels in men’s pro golf, per Netflix’s description. Defending PGA Champion Justin Thomas (above left, with Jordan Spieth) are among the stars featured in the show. ( Watch the trailer below. )

Also appearing in “Full Swing” are Rory McIlroy, who appears briefly in the trailer, as well as PGA players Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Ian Poulter, Joel Dahmen, Matt Fitzpatrick, Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau, Sahith Theegala, Mito Pereira and Joaquin Niemann.

“If I want the game that I love to be played by future generations, the game needs to be pushed forward,” McIlroy says in the trailer.

The series provides an inside look at the PGA’s biggest events for the first time ever, including the 150th Open Championship last year at St. Andrews in Scotland, The Players, The Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, the U.S. Open and the FedExCup Playoffs.

“Full Swing” was produced in partnership with the PGA Tour by Vox Media Studios and Box to Box Films, the company behind Netflix’s “Formula 1: Drive to Survive.” The series executive producers are Vox Media Studios’ Chad Mumm and Mark Olsen and Paul Martin and James Gay-Rees with Box to Box Films.

Watch the “Full Swing” trailer: