A coordinated nationwide agenda dominated local school board elections last year

An Iowa official's wife is charged with 52 counts of voter fraud in congressional race
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The wife of a northwestern Iowa county supervisor has been charged with 52 counts of voter fraud after she allegedly filled out and cast absentee ballots in her husband's unsuccessful race for a Republican nomination to run for Congress in 2020, federal prosecutors said. Kim...
The U.S. renames 5 places that used racist slur for a Native woman
The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Thursday that it has given new names to five places that previously included a racist term for a Native American woman. The renamed sites are in California, North Dakota, Tennessee and Texas, completing a yearlong process to remove the historically offensive word "squaw" from geographic names across the country.
The Missouri House tightens its dress code for women, to the dismay of Democrats
Missouri's House of Representatives kicked off its new session by tightening its dress code — but only for female lawmakers, to the dismay of Democrats who slammed the measure during floor debate and on social media. Lawmakers met on Wednesday to debate changes to the House rules, as is...
Georgia House, Senate adopt ‘problematic’ new rules that reduce public accountability
The Georgia House and Senate gaveled in for a second day of lawmaking Wednesday. Both chambers passed resolutions laying out rules for the rest of the session, but one change has First Amendment advocates concerned. Both chambers’ rules have new provisions shielding communication between lawmakers and third parties under legislative...
Georgia Today: State of emergency, an Atlanta landmark is moving, Georgia city named top destination
On the Friday Jan. 13 edition of Georgia Today: Gov. Kemp issues a state of emergency; an Atlanta landmark is moving; and a Georgia city has been named a top travel destination. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Jan. 13. I'm...
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is banning 'Latinx' from state documents
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is banning the term "Latinx" from state documents, according to an executive order she announced Tuesday. "Ethnically insensitive and pejorative language has no place in official government documents or government employee titles," she said. Several adjectives and nouns in Spanish end in "o" and "a"...
Political Rewind: How has Gov. Brian Kemp changed since being inaugurated in 2018?
1. Gov. Brian Kemp prepares to take office for his second term as governor of Georgia. Kemp begins his term as Georgia's 83rd governor. He will be sworn into office again after winning the 2022 election by a bigger margin than he did in 2018. Kemp will again have a...
Georgia Today: Governor Kemp sworn in, indictment in South GA drug ring, trouble at Plant Vogtle
On the Thursday Jan. 12 edition of Georgia Today: Governor Kemp was sworn in for a second term, the largest-ever indictment in South Georgia in connection with a sprawling drug ring, and more trouble at Plant Vogtle. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today...
A Maryland TikToker raised more than $140K for an 82-year-old Walmart worker
What started as an astounding act of kindness from complete strangers has paid dividends — quite literally — for two men in Maryland. Last month, Rory McCarty was hustling through his local Walmart near Cumberland, Md. He'd just run in to grab some batteries but got stuck in line. While waiting, he says he was struck by the cashier checking customers out.
The MLK Day weekend features events across Georgia
LISTEN: Savannah Mayor Van Johnson speaks on the city's MLK Jr. parade in his weekly media update. With Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaching on Jan. 16, several events celebrating the life and work of King will take place throughout Georgia, the home state of the late civil rights activist.
At least 7 people were killed as a giant storm system hits the Southern U.S.
SELMA, Ala. — A massive storm system whipping up severe winds and spawning tornadoes cut a path across the U.S. South, killing at least seven people in Georgia and Alabama, where a twister damaged buildings and tossed cars in the streets of historic downtown Selma. Authorities said a clearer...
Here's what we know about the classified documents found at Biden's home and office
President Biden is facing a Department of Justice investigation after his lawyers found classified documents at his Delaware residence and an office in Washington, D.C. They were found in multiple instances, with a White House lawyer announcing on Saturday that five more pages had been found at Biden's home. On...
Biden's lawyer says additional classified documents have been found in Delaware
President Biden's lawyer have found additional classified documents at his Wilmington, Del., residence, according to his counsel Richard Sauber, who said "all but one" of the new documents were found in storage in Biden's garage, and one document was in stored materials in "an adjacent room." Biden's lawyers immediately notified...
Largest federal indictment in history of Georgia's Southern District charges 76 with drug conspiracy
LISTEN: The charges target an extensive opioid trafficking network in Glynn County and nearby communities. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. Federal prosecutors in Southeast Georgia announced Wednesday a massive drug trafficking indictment, charging 76 people with operating a drug distribution network of opioids and other controlled substances in and around Brunswick's Glynn County.
Medical Minute: Peripheral Artery Disease
In this week’s Medical Minute, Dr. Joseph Hobbs, Chair Emeritus of the Department of Family Medicine at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, discusses a new study looking directly at whether certain negative social determinants play a role in the prevalence of Peripheral Artery Disease in black adult populations.
Writer E. Jean Carroll's rape claim against Donald Trump can proceed, a judge rules
NEW YORK — A columnist can proceed with lawsuits alleging she was raped by former President Donald Trump in a department store a quarter century ago, a federal judge ruled Friday, upholding a temporary New York state law letting adult victims of sexual abuse sue their abusers. Judge Lewis...
