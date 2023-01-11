A love letter to Greenville 💌
33 years ago, Joan Herlong of Joan Herlong & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty and her husband were newcomers to GVL (with two preschoolers and an infant), when it was filled more with possibility + potential than it was “popular.”
Today, here’s what she loves about GVL:
- There is more than one downtown in Greenville County .
- You can be “deep in the forest” in less than 20 miles from Main Street.
- We are a Southern community with an amazing international feel.
- Greenville is making new history every day.
- The traffic isn’t as bad as we think.
