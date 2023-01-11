ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

A love letter to Greenville 💌

By Joan Herlong
6AM City
6AM City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BsQEz_0kBCKVAl00

Joan Herlong and her husband made Greenville their home in 1989.

Photo by Ben Ivins via Joan Herlong & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty

33 years ago, Joan Herlong of Joan Herlong & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty and her husband were newcomers to GVL (with two preschoolers and an infant), when it was filled more with possibility + potential than it was “popular.”

Today, here’s what she loves about GVL:

  • There is more than one downtown in Greenville County .
  • You can be “deep in the forest” in less than 20 miles from Main Street.
  • We are a Southern community with an amazing international feel.
  • Greenville is making new history every day.
  • The traffic isn’t as bad as we think.
What would you write in your Greenville love letter?

Explore Greenville .*

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
6AM City

6AM City

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

6AM City was built to engage local communities by creating new ways to consume, participate, and share local content. Through our conversational tone, editorial filter, and participatory approach, we aim to build communities driven by conversation, designed for maximum engagement. We provide what need to know today about your city – curated, condensed, and delivered to your inbox and social feeds every day.

 https://6amcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy