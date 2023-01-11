ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NEWSBTC

Peter L. Brandt Claims Bitcoin Is Putting In Its Cycle Low “Now”

Career commodities trader Peter L. Brandt is now claiming that Bitcoin is putting in a “low for this cycle now,” according to a new TradingView post. This call for a bear market bottom is already being met with skepticism, but given the chilling accuracy at which Brandt had made related to his cryptocurrency bets in the past, there could be more validity than investors are ready to accept.
NEWSBTC

Solana Price Prediction: SOL Could Extend Rally Above $18

Solana is showing bullish signs above $15 against the US Dollar. SOL price could extend its rally above the $18 and $20 resistance levels. Sol price started a fresh increase above the $15 and $16 levels against the US Dollar. The price is now trading above $16 and the 100...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Spikes To $19K, Why BTC Could Correct Lower In Short Term

Bitcoin price climbed further higher above $18,500. BTC tested the $19,000 resistance zone and is currently consolidating gains. Bitcoin climbed further higher above the $18,000 and $18,500 resistance levels. The price is trading above $18,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a connecting bullish trend line forming...
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Price Climbs 5% To Take Out Hurdles, Is Bottom Really In?

Ethereum climbed higher above the $1,350 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH tested the $1,420 zone and is currently consolidating gains. Ethereum started a steady increase above the $1,320 and $1,350 resistance levels. The price is now trading above $1,350 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is...
NEWSBTC

TRON Snags No. 2 Spot In TVL As Revenue Spikes Despite Bear Market Pressure

According to a tweet by TRON (TRX) on January 10, the network has displayed an impressive performance as it is currently ranked second in terms of total value locked (TVL) in the entire crypto space. TRON’s TVL has reached $9.2 billion by end of 2022, TRON DAO disclosed. TRON...
NEWSBTC

This Crypto Influencer Predicts Bitcoin Price At $25,000-$30,000 Soon

The start of 2023 is bringing a different phase in the crypto market. Over the past few days, most crypto assets have regained value. The bullish trend has spiked a new sentiment in the market as several positive predictions have emerged. Ben Armstrong, a popular YouTuber known as BitBoy, predicted...
NEWSBTC

Avalanche Impresses With 32% Rally – Will AVAX Sustain This Ascent?

The crypto rally that greeted the new year has definitely brought gains to the world of altcoins. According to CoinMarketCap data, most huge gains were made by altcoins in the past 30 days. AVAX, native token of the Avalanche blockchain, is one of them with gains of up to 32% in the seven days.
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Touches $20,000 For First Time Post-FTX Collapse

Bitcoin price has tapped $20,000 for the first time since the FTX. Not only was the level important support that broke down during the contagion, but it was also the former 2017 all-time high. Here’s what the recent price move could mean for the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin Reaches Key...
NEWSBTC

What are the Best Long-Term Crypto Holds? Analysts Recommend Flow (FLOW) and Orbeon Protocol

With over 8,000 developers building, 17 million total wallets, 1,000+ active projects, 400 network nodes, and over 2 million monthly transacting wallets, Flow (FLOW) is one of the latest most promising projects on the cryptocurrency market, created and developed by the same team that developer CryptoKitties. Furthermore, according to analysts, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), still in the third stage of its pre-sale, is set to surge over 6,000% this year to over $0.24 per coin.
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Bearish Signal: Spot And Derivative Reserves Shoot Up

On-chain data shows the Bitcoin spot and derivative exchange reserves have both shot up recently, a sign that could be bearish for the price. Bitcoin Spot And Derivative Reserves Register Growth. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the open interest and the funding rates are also...
NEWSBTC

Monero Has Been On A Bullish Run But Will The Momentum Hold?

The Monero price has rallied over the past week since the broader market recovered. Over the last 24 hours, XMR was consolidating despite its weekly gains. The coin traded laterally over the past few sessions before it started to dip on its chart. As momentum halted recently, it is still...
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Price Consolidates Near $1,400 As The Bulls Aim $1,500

Ethereum climbed higher above the $1,400 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH is consolidating gains and might rise further towards the $1,500 level. Ethereum started a fresh increase above the $1,350 and $1,400 resistance levels. The price is now trading above $1,400 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
NEWSBTC

Chainlink Bullish Divergence: What To Expect In 2023

The Chainlink price has had a somewhat mediocre performance over the past few months. Once a cryptocurrency that was within the top 10 by market capitalization, LINK has currently slipped to 22nd place. However, within the next few months, Chainlink could be poised to outperform other cryptocurrencies. In addition to...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Mining Stocks In Solid Gains As Crypto Market Rallies

Following the ongoing rally in the crypto market, the stocks of the top five leading Bitcoin mining companies have surged in value, amassing solid gains. Major crypto stocks are also rising and have recorded massive gains in recent weeks. Though investors are still skeptical if this is genuinely the real...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Surges Past $18K and Now The Bulls Could Aim $19K

Bitcoin price extended its increase and surged above $18,000. BTC is gaining pace and might rise towards the $19,000 resistance zone. Bitcoin extended its rise above the $17,500 and $18,000 resistance levels. The price is trading above $18,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a key bullish...
NEWSBTC

Chainlink Bullish Signal: LINK Address Activity Returns To 2021 Levels

Data shows Chainlink address activity has returned to 2021 levels recently, a sign that could turn out to be bullish for the asset’s value. Chainlink Daily Active Addresses At High Levels Recently. According to data from the on-chain analytics firm Santiment, this increase in LINK activity first started around...
NEWSBTC

Review of a bitcoin mixer: Mixer.Money – reliable protection of your assets

A bitcoin mixer is a service that helps users get untainted bitcoins. Amid increased crypto regulation and active crypto tracking, mixers have become one of the most reliable ways to protect cryptocurrency funds from being frozen by exchanges. Reasons for such a problem are numerous and vary from a large number of transactions to receiving coins from a sanctioned or a suspicious wallet.

