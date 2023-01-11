Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Peter L. Brandt Claims Bitcoin Is Putting In Its Cycle Low “Now”
Career commodities trader Peter L. Brandt is now claiming that Bitcoin is putting in a “low for this cycle now,” according to a new TradingView post. This call for a bear market bottom is already being met with skepticism, but given the chilling accuracy at which Brandt had made related to his cryptocurrency bets in the past, there could be more validity than investors are ready to accept.
NEWSBTC
Solana Price Prediction: SOL Could Extend Rally Above $18
Solana is showing bullish signs above $15 against the US Dollar. SOL price could extend its rally above the $18 and $20 resistance levels. Sol price started a fresh increase above the $15 and $16 levels against the US Dollar. The price is now trading above $16 and the 100...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Spikes To $19K, Why BTC Could Correct Lower In Short Term
Bitcoin price climbed further higher above $18,500. BTC tested the $19,000 resistance zone and is currently consolidating gains. Bitcoin climbed further higher above the $18,000 and $18,500 resistance levels. The price is trading above $18,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a connecting bullish trend line forming...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Climbs 5% To Take Out Hurdles, Is Bottom Really In?
Ethereum climbed higher above the $1,350 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH tested the $1,420 zone and is currently consolidating gains. Ethereum started a steady increase above the $1,320 and $1,350 resistance levels. The price is now trading above $1,350 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is...
NEWSBTC
TRON Snags No. 2 Spot In TVL As Revenue Spikes Despite Bear Market Pressure
According to a tweet by TRON (TRX) on January 10, the network has displayed an impressive performance as it is currently ranked second in terms of total value locked (TVL) in the entire crypto space. TRON’s TVL has reached $9.2 billion by end of 2022, TRON DAO disclosed. TRON...
NEWSBTC
This Crypto Influencer Predicts Bitcoin Price At $25,000-$30,000 Soon
The start of 2023 is bringing a different phase in the crypto market. Over the past few days, most crypto assets have regained value. The bullish trend has spiked a new sentiment in the market as several positive predictions have emerged. Ben Armstrong, a popular YouTuber known as BitBoy, predicted...
NEWSBTC
Avalanche Impresses With 32% Rally – Will AVAX Sustain This Ascent?
The crypto rally that greeted the new year has definitely brought gains to the world of altcoins. According to CoinMarketCap data, most huge gains were made by altcoins in the past 30 days. AVAX, native token of the Avalanche blockchain, is one of them with gains of up to 32% in the seven days.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Touches $20,000 For First Time Post-FTX Collapse
Bitcoin price has tapped $20,000 for the first time since the FTX. Not only was the level important support that broke down during the contagion, but it was also the former 2017 all-time high. Here’s what the recent price move could mean for the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin Reaches Key...
NEWSBTC
What are the Best Long-Term Crypto Holds? Analysts Recommend Flow (FLOW) and Orbeon Protocol
With over 8,000 developers building, 17 million total wallets, 1,000+ active projects, 400 network nodes, and over 2 million monthly transacting wallets, Flow (FLOW) is one of the latest most promising projects on the cryptocurrency market, created and developed by the same team that developer CryptoKitties. Furthermore, according to analysts, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), still in the third stage of its pre-sale, is set to surge over 6,000% this year to over $0.24 per coin.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Bearish Signal: Spot And Derivative Reserves Shoot Up
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin spot and derivative exchange reserves have both shot up recently, a sign that could be bearish for the price. Bitcoin Spot And Derivative Reserves Register Growth. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the open interest and the funding rates are also...
NEWSBTC
Monero Has Been On A Bullish Run But Will The Momentum Hold?
The Monero price has rallied over the past week since the broader market recovered. Over the last 24 hours, XMR was consolidating despite its weekly gains. The coin traded laterally over the past few sessions before it started to dip on its chart. As momentum halted recently, it is still...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Consolidates Near $1,400 As The Bulls Aim $1,500
Ethereum climbed higher above the $1,400 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH is consolidating gains and might rise further towards the $1,500 level. Ethereum started a fresh increase above the $1,350 and $1,400 resistance levels. The price is now trading above $1,400 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
NEWSBTC
Chainlink Bullish Divergence: What To Expect In 2023
The Chainlink price has had a somewhat mediocre performance over the past few months. Once a cryptocurrency that was within the top 10 by market capitalization, LINK has currently slipped to 22nd place. However, within the next few months, Chainlink could be poised to outperform other cryptocurrencies. In addition to...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Mining Stocks In Solid Gains As Crypto Market Rallies
Following the ongoing rally in the crypto market, the stocks of the top five leading Bitcoin mining companies have surged in value, amassing solid gains. Major crypto stocks are also rising and have recorded massive gains in recent weeks. Though investors are still skeptical if this is genuinely the real...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Surges Past $18K and Now The Bulls Could Aim $19K
Bitcoin price extended its increase and surged above $18,000. BTC is gaining pace and might rise towards the $19,000 resistance zone. Bitcoin extended its rise above the $17,500 and $18,000 resistance levels. The price is trading above $18,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a key bullish...
NEWSBTC
Chainlink Bullish Signal: LINK Address Activity Returns To 2021 Levels
Data shows Chainlink address activity has returned to 2021 levels recently, a sign that could turn out to be bullish for the asset’s value. Chainlink Daily Active Addresses At High Levels Recently. According to data from the on-chain analytics firm Santiment, this increase in LINK activity first started around...
NEWSBTC
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Snowfall Protocol, Dogecoin (DOGE), and Shiba Inu – European Wrap 11 January
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu are notable meme coins and one of the top cryptocurrencies by market cap. However, the bearish market outlook of cryptocurrencies in the past few weeks has caused the value of both coins to decline by a significant percentage. Snowfall Protocol, a newer project with innovative...
NEWSBTC
Review of a bitcoin mixer: Mixer.Money – reliable protection of your assets
A bitcoin mixer is a service that helps users get untainted bitcoins. Amid increased crypto regulation and active crypto tracking, mixers have become one of the most reliable ways to protect cryptocurrency funds from being frozen by exchanges. Reasons for such a problem are numerous and vary from a large number of transactions to receiving coins from a sanctioned or a suspicious wallet.
NEWSBTC
Market Update: BNB (BNB), Polygon (MATIC), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Which One Is The Best Investment For 2023?
After an eventful year, we look towards 2023 to answer the question, which of these three coins is the best investment? Simply put, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is the clear winner when compared to BNB (BNB) and Polygon (MATIC). But why is this?. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Becomes The Leading Pick!. First,...
Comments / 0