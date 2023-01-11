Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of the late Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, died on Thursday after being hospitalized following cardiac arrest that same day. Her mother Priscilla confirmed Lisa Marie’s death in statement: “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.” She was 54. Lisa Marie was born on Feb. 1, 1968 in Memphis,...

1 DAY AGO