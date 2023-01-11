ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Top 10 Billy Strings Songs

Billy Strings is one of those once-in-a-generation artists who revitalize their genre with the scope of their talent and original perspective. While to some, it may have seemed like Strings appeared on the bluegrass scene suddenly, his connection to the genre was far from new. Strings began playing guitar at five years old, thanks to the influence of his father, Terry Barber. Strings learned the bluegrass songs that were the soundtrack to his rowdy family's life, along with metal and classic rock favorites.
MICHIGAN STATE
Page Six

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death

Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
The List

What Lisa Marie Presley Was Doing In Her Final Days

Shocking music fans everywhere, Lisa Marie Presley has died. According to TMZ, she was found at home in cardiac arrest by her housekeeper. Shortly after, her ex-husband, Danny Keough, performed CPR until paramedics arrived. At the hospital, she was put into a medically-induced coma from which she never recovered, and she was pronounced dead late in the day on January 12, 2023, just a few weeks before her 55th birthday.
Life and Style Weekly

Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend

Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13.  “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
New York Post

Footage of Lisa Marie Presley celebrating Elvis’ birthday shared days before her death

Footage of Lisa Marie Presley celebrating her late father’s birthday was posted just a few days before her passing. Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died Thursday at 54. In the video shared by “Elvis” director Baz Luhrmann, Presley is seen with friends and family at a party for Elvis’ birthday, who was born January, 8, 1935 and died August 16, 1977 at 42. “It was so great to share ELVIS’ birthday with Lisa Marie Presley, Riley (Keough), friends, family and all those that, in the spirit of ELVIS went out to the theatres,” Luhrmann, 60, captioned the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Lauren Alaina Once Performed Live on ‘American Idol’ as a Tornado Was Hitting Her Home

American Idol contestants are used to having to ignore distractions while they're performing — the show's audition process is even chaotic and noisy to test the prospective contestants' focus — but during one live taping in 2011, then-contestant Lauren Alaina had to perform under conditions that were extreme, even for a seasoned pro.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actress and Model Dies

Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
Footwear News

Remembering Young Lisa Marie Presley: From Elvis’ Daughter to Michael Jackson’s Wife and Versace Model

Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of the late Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, died on Thursday after being hospitalized following cardiac arrest that same day. Her mother Priscilla confirmed Lisa Marie’s death in statement: “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.” She was 54. Lisa Marie was born on Feb. 1, 1968 in Memphis,...
Page Six

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham reunite after Christine McVie’s death

Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood reunited to celebrate the life and legacy of their late bandmate Christine McVie. On Monday night, the musicians were photographed leaving McVie’s service at Little Beach House Malibu. According to TMZ, Nicks, Buckingham and Fleetwood paid their respects and shared their favorite memories of McVie. Nicks held one white and one red rose in her hands as she exited the service. The band’s reunion comes more than a month after McVie passed away from a “short illness” at age 79. On Nov. 30, Fleetwood Mac released a joint statement on Twitter, saying there were “no words...
MALIBU, CA
DoYouRemember?

Priscilla Presley Remembers Elvis On What Would Have Been His 88th Birthday

The world recently celebrated what would have been Elvis Presley‘s 88th birthday. Due to the success of the recent Elvis biopic, tons of fans came out to the celebration at his former residence Graceland. His only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, held the event there. While his ex-wife Priscilla was reportedly not in attendance, she did remember Elvis on his birthday.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy