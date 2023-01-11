ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Cash 4 Midday” game were:

4-2-9-8

(four, two, nine, eight)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

IN Lottery

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:. 05-21-27-29-31-34-37-38-41-43-47-53-56-57-59-60-62-69-74-76, BE: 76. (five, twenty-one, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-three, forty-seven, fifty-three, fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-nine, seventy-four, seventy-six; BE: seventy-six) Daily Three-Midday. 4-1-1, SB: 1. (four, one, one; SB: one) Daily Four-Midday. 2-0-8-2, SB: 1. (two,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
iheart.com

Four Georgia Residents Win Big In Mega Millions Lottery Drawing

Four lucky Georgia residents won big in Tuesday night's Mega Million Jackpot Drawing. According to WSB-TV, winners purchased their tickets from locations all across the state. Winning tickets worth $10,000 were purchased at a gas station in Norcross, a gas station in Alpharetta, a grocery store in Cordele, and "a convenience store in Murrayville."
GEORGIA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

Georgia $500 Refund Checks And Property Tax Break

Making use of surplus tax in Georgia, Kemp proposed a $500 Refund Check and Property Tax break for its residents. Kemp Released a $500 Refund Checks And Property Tax Break in Georgia. The proposal has been one of the key factors that made him win the election against Stacey Abrams....
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Seeing another surplus, Gov. Kemp still ready to spend in budget

ATLANTA (AP) — Pay raises and tax refunds mean Georgia’s era of big spending is not over. Gov. Brian Kemp, in budgets released Friday, proposed increasing spending in the current budget year by $2.4 billion, largely to pay for two billion-dollar tax givebacks, and then to maintain spending in next year’s budget, funding $2,000 pay increases for all […] The post Seeing another surplus, Gov. Kemp still ready to spend in budget appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia woman turns 114 years young

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A life well lived is its own reward but there is always room for celebration! Nina Willis will turn 114 years young on January 14th. She has family members and friends who check on her, but her main caregiver is her roommate, her 97-year-old sister Pecola.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Georgia cash assistance | Some still waiting on money

ATLANTA — It's a new year, but some people tell 11Alive they are still waiting on money promised from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office last year. According to state numbers, more than $1 billion was sent to more than three million lower income Georgians since the cash assistance program launched Sept. 20. But more than $235 million of that funding has not been claimed to date.
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Georgia 5-year-old dead, crushed by tree in storms

Thursday’s round of deadly storms wrecked havoc in Georgia, upending trees and powerlines and killing a 5-year-old south of Atlanta. WSB is reporting that the Butts County Coroner confirmed a 5-year-old died Thursday after being crushed by a tree. The child was a passenger in a car was driving...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Georgia restoring 30 cent gas tax, but there’s a silver lining

This is a recording of WRDW First at Four News at 4 p.m. More details are coming out after the FBI raided a branch of the House of Prayer church in Augusta last summer. Passengers make quick changes after flights delayed, canceled. Updated: 5 hours ago. Augusta Regional Airport suffered...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Associated Press

Survivors emerge from wreckage after US storms kill 9 people

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Stunned residents tried to salvage belongings, and rescue crews pulled survivors from beneath collapsed houses Friday in the aftermath of a tornado-spawning storm system that killed at least nine people as it barreled across parts of Georgia and Alabama. The widespread destruction came into view a day after violent storms flipped mobile homes into the air, sent uprooted trees crashing through buildings, snapped trees and utility poles and derailed a freight train. Those who emerged with their lives gave thanks as they searched the wreckage to find anything worth saving. “God was sure with us,” Tracey Wilhelm said as she looked over the shattered remnants of her mobile home in Alabama’s Autauga County.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
617K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy