Teen who brought loaded gun to Pinconning school forgot he had it, superintendent says
PINCONNING, MI — When an eighth-grade student brought a loaded gun to Pinconning Middle School, he apparently did so with no intent to use the firearm on anyone present, according to the school’s superintendent. Rather, he brought the gun to class as a thoughtless accident. The incident began...
Bodycam video shows gunfight between trooper, Bay City man who allegedly planned to kill girlfriend
BAY CITY, MI — In November, a Bay City man allegedly showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s work, threatening to kill her. When police intervened, he led them on a car chase before abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot. As the man allegedly fled in the darkness, clad...
Scammer Arrested in Genesee County
The Mount Morris Township Police Department has arrested a man accused of scamming several people. The department has received numerous complains Robert Gill was posing as a contractor and would do odd jobs, but never complete the work after being paid. Gill allegedly targeted elderly people in his scams. Police say there may be many more victims besides the ones who have file complaints. They ask anyone who may be a victm to call the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department.
Genesee man charged after child confides to teacher she was assaulted, sheriff says
Sex crime charges against a 29-year-old man resulted after a young girl confided in a teacher in Flint, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Wednesday. Gary Denzel Byas Jr. was arraigned Monday in 67th District Court on five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a victim under age 13, records show. Bond was set $100,000.
Michigan Mother Accused Of 'Catfishing' Teen Daughter Headed To Court
The mother was arrested back in December.
Teen girls face more charges than male codefendants in alleged robbing, torturing of two males
SAGINAW, MI — Two juvenile Saginaw girls are charged as adults in the recent alleged robbery and torture of two males. They join two male codefendants, though the girls are facing myriad more charges. Saginaw County District Judge M. Randall Jurrens on Monday, Jan. 9, arraigned My’kia M. Dawkins...
Saginaw Woman to Face Trial on Embezzlement Charges
A Saginaw woman accused of embezzling from a vulnerable adult was bound over to circuit court Wednesday. 59-year-old Valda Cork faces 20 years in prison on two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000, and another 5 years on two counts of failure to file or filing a false tax return.
Sheriff: Super drunk man crashes into patrol vehicle, flees scene following Midland Street brawl
BAY CITY, MI — Responding to an early morning brawl in the Midland Street Business District, a Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputy narrowly avoided being injured when a drunken driver crashed into his patrol vehicle. About 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, Bay City Department of Public Safety...
Genesee County Sheriff gives update on ‘Michigan Monster’ case
FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - New details will be released regarding a Genesee County man who the Sheriff’s office called “The Michigan Monster.”. Michael Anthony Barajas faces charges for allegedly holding a pregnant woman captive for days in November. Background: Human trafficking suspect threatened to ‘rip out victim’s throat’...
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Jan. 12th
Genesee County deputies with the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (G.H.O.S.T.) have arrested and charged a man after a Flint student revealed to a teacher that she was sexually abused by a relative. |. A 4-year-old Michigan girl who was reported missing has been found safe. Video by Ohio State...
Gov. Whitmer commutes life-without-parole sentence of Bay County woman convicted of murdering husband in 1990
LANSING, MI — After more than three decades in prison for her role in her husband’s Bay County killing, a man she alleged put her through extreme domestic abuse, LuAnne Szénay has the chance to be free again. It’s a prospect that for long seemed impossible, as...
Police identify body found in Saginaw River last week
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police have announced that the body found in the Saginaw River on Friday, Jan. 6 has been identified as Midonyis Dontaye-Maliq Cosby. TV5 heard a report of police presence near the Johnson Street bridge in Saginaw on Friday afternoon and arrived on the scene. The TV5...
Mother sentenced in son's 2010 death hoping for a second chance
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The mother of a little boy brutally beaten to death by her boyfriend is sharing her story from behind prison walls. Corrine Baker is currently serving a 13 to 30-year sentence for her role in the 2010 death of her son, 4-year-old Dominick Calhoun. The 38-year-old could be released from prison this spring.
Divers recover body of man who jumped from bridge into Saginaw River
SAGINAW, MI — Police have recovered the body of a man who apparently leaped from a bridge in Saginaw to the river below. About 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, police responded to the Rust Avenue (M-46) Bridge after a civilian had called 911 to report having seen an adult man jump from it into the Saginaw River. A Saginaw police officer and Saginaw County Sheriff’s sergeant responded within minutes and saw the man treading water.
Toddler found in Montrose Township ditch had meth in system at time of death, prosecutor says
FLINT, MI – A 16-month-old boy whose body was found in a Montrose Township ditch in August 2022 had methamphetamine in his system at the time of his death, according to officials. Data from an autopsy of Chaos Demilo, whose lifeless body was found Aug. 25 in a ditch...
