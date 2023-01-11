Read full article on original website
Soccer-Forest pull clear of relegation zone with win over Leicester
NOTTINGHAM, England (Reuters) – A double from Brennan Johnson earned Nottingham Forest a 2-0 win over Leicester City on Saturday, pulling Steve Cooper’s side five points clear of the Premier League relegation zone. Leicester’s Harvey Barnes suffered an afternoon he would rather forget as he missed two golden...
Soccer-Ward-Prowse brace gives Southampton victory at ailing Everton
LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) – James Ward-Prowse scored twice as bottom side Southampton came from behind to claim a vital 2-1 Premier League victory at fellow strugglers Everton and deepen the crisis at Goodison Park on Saturday. Amadou Onana gave the home side a first half lead but Ward-Prowse equalised...
Tennis-ITF ends Davis Cup partnership with Pique’s Kosmos investment group
(Reuters) – The International Tennis Federation announced on Thursday that it was ending its Davis Cup partnership with Gerard Pique’s investment group Kosmos. In 2018, the ITF had unveiled the 25-year, $3 billion partnership with former Barcelona soccer player Pique’s investment group amid much fanfare. It said then that the package to revamp the Davis Cup competition would safeguard the future of the sport as it would “deliver long-term benefits for players, nations, fans, sponsors and broadcasters”.
