ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Katie Porter reveals fundraising haul and key endorsement for Senate bid

By David M. Drucker
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tXySA_0kBCJW5h00

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) raised $1.3 million for her California Senate bid in the first 24 hours after launching her campaign, the Democrat announced.

Porter, a strong fundraiser since winning her first House bid in 2018, became the first prominent California Democrat to announce for Senate in 2024. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) remains mum on her plans, although Democratic insiders are expecting the 89-year-old incumbent to retire next year rather than seek another term.

STACEY ABRAMS CAMPAIGN REPORTS REPORTS $1.4 MILLION IN DEBT

“This isn’t going to be easy, and winning will only be possible with grassroots support,” Porter said in an email fundraising appeal. “Small donations are why I won 3 competitive House races even as the GOP spent nearly $10 million attacking me last year.”

In addition to strong initial fundraising, Porter has picked up the endorsement of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, a liberal group active in competitive Democratic primaries. The committee said in a tweet that “Katie is the type of progressive champion Californians need fighting for working families in the Senate.”

Porter was elected to represent an Orange County House seat in 2018, a Democratic wave year. She narrowly won a third term, in California’s redrawn 47th Congressional District, in the midterm elections, holding off Republican Scott Baugh 51.7% to 48.3%. Porter will likely not be the last Democrat to jump into the Senate race in California.

Under the state’s all-party primary system, the top two finishers advance to the general election. In deep-blue California, those two candidates could easily be Democrats. In a poll commissioned for the Porter campaign publicized Tuesday, she led Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and other potential Democratic contenders.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Porter also led Schiff in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Washington Examiner

Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner

Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Longtime senator Dianne Feinstein reacts to Katie Porter’s newly announced California Senate bid

Senator Dianne Feinstein brushed off progressive Democratic Representative Katie Porter’s announcement that she will run for Senate in California. Ms Porter made the announcement via a video on social media on Tuesday.“In times like these, California needs a warrior in Washington,” she said. “I don’t do Congress the way others often do. I use whatever powers I have to speak hard truths to the powers that be.” California needs a warrior in the Senate—to stand up to special interests, fight the dangerous imbalance in our economy, and hold so-called leaders like Mitch McConnell accountable for rigging our democracy.Today, I'm...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Sinema sees approval sink among Democrats, spike among Independents

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s party switch from Democratic to Independent has hurt her approval rating with the first group and helped it with the second, according to a new Morning Consult survey. The poll, published on Thursday, found that only 30 percent of registered Democratic Arizona voters approve of the job Sinema is doing as…
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Who is Hakeem Jeffries? Democrats united behind new leader while GOP’s McCarthy chaos continues

While the Republican battle continues over Kevin McCarthy’s repeated attempts to claim the House speaker’s gavel, Democrats have remained united behind their new leader, New York Representative Hakeem Jeffries. Mr Jeffries is the first Black American to lead a major political party in Congress after former Speaker Nancy Pelosi stepped down from the Democratic leadership. House Democrats are now led by a new trio – the 52-year-old Mr Jeffries as the minority leader, Katherine Clark, 59, of Massachusetts as the Democratic whip, and Pete Aguilar, 43, of California as the chairman of the caucus. Mr Jeffries, Ms Clark, and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
269K+
Followers
75K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy