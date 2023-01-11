Katie Porter reveals fundraising haul and key endorsement for Senate bid

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) raised $1.3 million for her California Senate bid in the first 24 hours after launching her campaign, the Democrat announced.

Porter, a strong fundraiser since winning her first House bid in 2018, became the first prominent California Democrat to announce for Senate in 2024. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) remains mum on her plans, although Democratic insiders are expecting the 89-year-old incumbent to retire next year rather than seek another term.

“This isn’t going to be easy, and winning will only be possible with grassroots support,” Porter said in an email fundraising appeal. “Small donations are why I won 3 competitive House races even as the GOP spent nearly $10 million attacking me last year.”

In addition to strong initial fundraising, Porter has picked up the endorsement of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, a liberal group active in competitive Democratic primaries. The committee said in a tweet that “Katie is the type of progressive champion Californians need fighting for working families in the Senate.”

Porter was elected to represent an Orange County House seat in 2018, a Democratic wave year. She narrowly won a third term, in California’s redrawn 47th Congressional District, in the midterm elections, holding off Republican Scott Baugh 51.7% to 48.3%. Porter will likely not be the last Democrat to jump into the Senate race in California.

Under the state’s all-party primary system, the top two finishers advance to the general election. In deep-blue California, those two candidates could easily be Democrats. In a poll commissioned for the Porter campaign publicized Tuesday, she led Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and other potential Democratic contenders.

Porter also led Schiff in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup.