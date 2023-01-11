ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
stillrealtous.com

Potential WWE Buyer Wants Triple H In Charge Of Creative

WWE is currently up for sale and Vince McMahon is once again on the WWE Board of Directors. Vince returned to pursue a sale of the company ahead of WWE’s upcoming media rights negotiations and there are reportedly several parties who are interested in exploring the option of a potential purchase.
The Independent

Ex-McDonald’s CEO whose separation agreement was valued at $105m charged by SEC

A former chief executive of McDonald’s has been charged by America’s federal regulator for making “misleading” claims about his sacking from the company in 2019.Steve Easterbrook has been fined $400,000 for charges related to his termination from the burger giant. While he has agreed to a five-year ban from serving on the board of a public company and paying the penalty, Mr Easterbrook has not admitted or denied the findings.The fast-food chain fired Mr Easterbrook in November 2019 after finding that he allegedly engaged in an inappropriate personal relationship with an employee at McDonald’s in violation of company policy,...
u.today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Spikes 937% as Price Is Close to 'Burning' Zero

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ABC7 Fort Myers

Tim Cook agrees to a massive pay cut

(CNN) — Apple CEO Tim Cook recommended the company cut his pay this year after shareholders rebelled. The world’s largest tech company said it would reduce Cook’s target pay package to $49 million, 40% lower than his target pay for 2022 and about half Cook’s $99.4 million total compensation that he was granted last year.
Front Office Sports

Amazon Cuts 18K Jobs with Big Sports Decisions Looming

As Amazon looks to grow its sports presence, it’s cutting back in other areas. 18,000 employees as it adjusts to uncertain economic times, CEO Andy Jassy said in a letter to the company’s employees. The reduction will be concentrated among corporate workers, representing around 5% of that group...
TechCrunch

Kakao Entertainment lands $966M from sovereign wealth funds, including Saudi Arabia’s PIF

With the latest funding, says the company, it plans to further push ahead with its international expansion and make more investments and acquisitions. The outfit, which has built a webtoon platform in the U.S. and South Korea, aims to extend its storytelling content and intellectual property sources for its readers around the globe, but in its statement about the funding round, it stressed its growth strategy in North America in particular. In 2021, for example, Kakao Entertainment acquired U.S-based storytelling platforms such as Tapas, a webtoon platform; Radish, a serial fiction app; and Wuxiaworld, a fantasy fiction platform.
The Verge

Elon Musk wants to move trial away from San Francisco over ‘local negativity’

Elon Musk has asked a judge to move an upcoming trial for a shareholder lawsuit out of San Francisco, citing concerns that the jury may have a bias against him, as reported earlier by CNBC. In a Friday filing, Musk requests that the judge relocate the trial to West Texas due to the “local negativity” in the Bay Area surrounding Elon Musk and his businesses, preventing a fair trial.
Front Office Sports

Esports Development Company Plans to Build 32 New Stadiums

A real estate development company specializing in esports stadiums plans to build 32 facilities across the U.S. and Canada over the next seven years. Glytch, based in Southern California, has started chasing its goal with the announcement of plans to build a 100,000-square-foot venue in Columbus, Ohio, which will feature a 2,000-seat gaming arena and broadcasting studio.
Front Office Sports

‘Fortnite’ Maker Working with Sony, Honda on EV

Get ready to play “Fortnite” on PlayStation 5 — in your car. Sony and Honda are working with the iconic game’s makers on an electric vehicle, the “Afeela,” which will incorporate technology from Epic Games’ Unreal Engine. Sony Honda Mobility, the two companies’...
Quartz

Tim Cook takes a pay cut to link more of his earnings to Apple's stock performance

Apple’s CEO is linking more of his pay to the company’s stock performs. In a filing with the Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC), the iPhone maker said Cook’s “2023 target total compensation is $49 million, a reduction of over 40% from his 2022 target total compensation.” Cook himself recommended the changes to the compensation committee.
Front Office Sports

Microsoft Workers Form Gaming Industry’s Largest Union

A group of video game testers have formed Microsoft’s first U.S. labor union — and it’s now the largest in the video game industry. A majority of around 300 quality-assurance workers at Microsoft subsidiary ZeniMax Studios voted to unionize, according to The Communications Workers of America. Microsoft...
