Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba who disappeared from public view in 2020, appears to resurface in Thailand as he prepares to give up control of his company
The Bangkok restaurant Jay Fai posted a picture of the elusive billionaire on Instagram just hours before he ceded control of the company he founded.
‘Time to end this nightmare’: Analyst Dan Ives says Elon Musk will likely step down from Twitter as company is on track to lose roughly $4 billion
Wedbush’s Dan Ives is celebrating the likely end of Elon Musk’s reign as Twitter CEO, arguing it was a “nightmare” for Tesla investors.
Jeff Bezos could follow boomerang bosses Bob Iger and Howard Schultz and return to Amazon as CEO after 50% stock drop in 2022, analyst predicts
Any list of miraculous and unexpected CEO comebacks to take place in 2023 has to include Jeff Bezos, founder and former CEO of Amazon and one of the world’s richest men—but according to one analyst, such a return in the year ahead is a distinct possibility. CEO comeback...
Woke Disney attacked by investor Nelson Peltz, wants CEO Bob Iger to stop wasting money
Nelson Peltz, whose daughter Nicola is married to Brooklyn Beckham, has launched a bid to secure a seat on Disney's board, accusing the company of being wasteful and badly managed.
Richard Branson says he hates the word ‘billionaire’ and never started businesses to make lots of money
The Virgin tycoon’s net worth is $3.6 billion...
Elon Musk has lost so much money that the Guinness World Records recognized him for the 'largest loss of personal fortune in history'
By one estimate, Musk lost as much as $200 billion in about a year, largely due to plummeting Tesla shares. Now, that's earned him a new world record.
stillrealtous.com
Potential WWE Buyer Wants Triple H In Charge Of Creative
WWE is currently up for sale and Vince McMahon is once again on the WWE Board of Directors. Vince returned to pursue a sale of the company ahead of WWE’s upcoming media rights negotiations and there are reportedly several parties who are interested in exploring the option of a potential purchase.
JPMorgan is suing the founder of a company it acquired for $175 million, alleging she falsely inflated user numbers
The bank accused Frank's founder Charlie Javice of inflating user counts, while she alleged the bank "mismanaged" her company and pushed her out.
Ex-McDonald’s CEO whose separation agreement was valued at $105m charged by SEC
A former chief executive of McDonald’s has been charged by America’s federal regulator for making “misleading” claims about his sacking from the company in 2019.Steve Easterbrook has been fined $400,000 for charges related to his termination from the burger giant. While he has agreed to a five-year ban from serving on the board of a public company and paying the penalty, Mr Easterbrook has not admitted or denied the findings.The fast-food chain fired Mr Easterbrook in November 2019 after finding that he allegedly engaged in an inappropriate personal relationship with an employee at McDonald’s in violation of company policy,...
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Spikes 937% as Price Is Close to 'Burning' Zero
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Tim Cook agrees to a massive pay cut
(CNN) — Apple CEO Tim Cook recommended the company cut his pay this year after shareholders rebelled. The world’s largest tech company said it would reduce Cook’s target pay package to $49 million, 40% lower than his target pay for 2022 and about half Cook’s $99.4 million total compensation that he was granted last year.
Elon Musk’s buddies in Silicon Valley are predicting he will emerge laughing from his year of record-breaking wealth destruction
The Twitter and Tesla CEO will get "complete financial flexibility" this year, predicts VC Chamath Palihapitiya.
Amazon Cuts 18K Jobs with Big Sports Decisions Looming
As Amazon looks to grow its sports presence, it’s cutting back in other areas. 18,000 employees as it adjusts to uncertain economic times, CEO Andy Jassy said in a letter to the company’s employees. The reduction will be concentrated among corporate workers, representing around 5% of that group...
TechCrunch
Kakao Entertainment lands $966M from sovereign wealth funds, including Saudi Arabia’s PIF
With the latest funding, says the company, it plans to further push ahead with its international expansion and make more investments and acquisitions. The outfit, which has built a webtoon platform in the U.S. and South Korea, aims to extend its storytelling content and intellectual property sources for its readers around the globe, but in its statement about the funding round, it stressed its growth strategy in North America in particular. In 2021, for example, Kakao Entertainment acquired U.S-based storytelling platforms such as Tapas, a webtoon platform; Radish, a serial fiction app; and Wuxiaworld, a fantasy fiction platform.
The Verge
Elon Musk wants to move trial away from San Francisco over ‘local negativity’
Elon Musk has asked a judge to move an upcoming trial for a shareholder lawsuit out of San Francisco, citing concerns that the jury may have a bias against him, as reported earlier by CNBC. In a Friday filing, Musk requests that the judge relocate the trial to West Texas due to the “local negativity” in the Bay Area surrounding Elon Musk and his businesses, preventing a fair trial.
Esports Development Company Plans to Build 32 New Stadiums
A real estate development company specializing in esports stadiums plans to build 32 facilities across the U.S. and Canada over the next seven years. Glytch, based in Southern California, has started chasing its goal with the announcement of plans to build a 100,000-square-foot venue in Columbus, Ohio, which will feature a 2,000-seat gaming arena and broadcasting studio.
ChatGPT could be a 'game changer' for Microsoft that turns it into a core AI stock as it mulls a $10 billion investment into OpenAI, Wedbush says
"ChatGPT a potential game changer for MSFT," according to a note from Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. Microsoft already invested $1 billion in parent OpenAI back in 2019, and it's reportedly in talks to invest another $10 billion. "This strategic investment is a smart poker move in this AI arms race...
‘Fortnite’ Maker Working with Sony, Honda on EV
Get ready to play “Fortnite” on PlayStation 5 — in your car. Sony and Honda are working with the iconic game’s makers on an electric vehicle, the “Afeela,” which will incorporate technology from Epic Games’ Unreal Engine. Sony Honda Mobility, the two companies’...
Quartz
Tim Cook takes a pay cut to link more of his earnings to Apple's stock performance
Apple’s CEO is linking more of his pay to the company’s stock performs. In a filing with the Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC), the iPhone maker said Cook’s “2023 target total compensation is $49 million, a reduction of over 40% from his 2022 target total compensation.” Cook himself recommended the changes to the compensation committee.
Microsoft Workers Form Gaming Industry’s Largest Union
A group of video game testers have formed Microsoft’s first U.S. labor union — and it’s now the largest in the video game industry. A majority of around 300 quality-assurance workers at Microsoft subsidiary ZeniMax Studios voted to unionize, according to The Communications Workers of America. Microsoft...
Front Office Sports
