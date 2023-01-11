Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Carvana terminates more workers amid weak used car sales -WSJ
(Reuters) – Carvana Co is terminating more workers and take other measures such as reduced work hours as the used-car retailer contends with weak sales, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. The company was letting open positions go unfilled and several operations teams were working fewer than 30...
104.1 WIKY
Strong ESG issuance in Asia defies global decline
(Reuters) – Sustainable funding held up in Asia during a rough patch globally last year thanks to strong local demand, and bankers say a pipeline of de-carbonisation projects is likely to keep deals flowing in 2023. Issuance of bonds tied to environmental, social and governance (ESG) themes grossed $142...
104.1 WIKY
China open to foreign firms’ opinions, commerce ministry says
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said China is willing to listen to the opinions of foreign companies including U.S. firms, a ministry statement said on Friday. In a video telephone call with U.S.-China Business Council president Craig Allen, Wang discussed bilateral trade and China’s opening...
104.1 WIKY
India’s Wipro warns IT services rev could drop on slow client spending
BENGALURU (Reuters) -India’s Wipro Ltd warned on Friday that revenue in its key IT services business could decline in the current quarter as clients delayed making spending decisions, a worry that the company’s peers have flagged as well. The Indian IT services industry, which enjoyed a pandemic-led boom,...
104.1 WIKY
Oil heads for solid weekly gain on China demand hopes
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Oil prices slipped in early trade on Friday but were on track for gains of more than 6% for the week on solid signs of demand growth in top crude oil importer China and expectations of less aggressive interest rate hikes in the United States. Brent...
104.1 WIKY
Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo applies for approval of mRNA COVID vaccine
TOKYO (Reuters) – Daiichi Sankyo Co said on Friday it submitted its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine for regulatory approval in Japan. Approval would give Japan a home-grown mRNA vaccine of the type that have made up the bulk of its COVID inoculations so far. The vaccine known as DS-5670 is being proposed as a booster shot, Daiichi Sankyo said in a statement.
104.1 WIKY
U.S. offers $700 million loan to EV battery material project
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Energy Department said Friday it has offered a conditional commitment to lend up to $700 million to Ioneer Rhyolite Ridge LLC to mine lithium carbonate for electric vehicle batteries in Nevada. The Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project could potentially support production of lithium for approximately...
104.1 WIKY
China central bank to maintain or increase policy-loan liquidity – Reuters poll
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s central bank is likely to at least maintain current liquidity in the banking system on Monday through its management of medium-term policy loans, while keeping borrowing costs unchanged for a fifth straight month, a Reuters survey showed. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) would...
104.1 WIKY
Singapore’s Crypto.com to cut global workforce by 20%
(Reuters) – Singapore-based crypto exchange Crypto.com said on Friday it had decided to reduce global workforce by approximately 20%. The announcement comes after Coinbase Global Inc said on Tuesday it would cut about 950 jobs, or 20% of its workforce, as part of a restructuring plan. (Reporting by Rhea...
104.1 WIKY
Biden to welcome Japan’s Kishida and historic military reforms at White House
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will welcome Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House on Friday and is expected to hail what Washington sees as historic plans by Tokyo for a major military buildup in the face of shared concerns about China. Kishida is in...
104.1 WIKY
Investors snap up record $39 billion emerging market sovereign bond splurge
LONDON (Reuters) – Developing countries have sold a huge $39 billion of international bonds since the start of the year, with investors happy to pile into riskier debt as they bet global interest rates are nearing a peak. The first half of January saw 11 countries launch more than...
104.1 WIKY
Vodafone plans hundreds of job cuts to rein in costs – FT
(Reuters) – Vodafone Group Plc is planning to shed several hundred jobs, most of which are located at its London headquarters, in a bid to rein in costs, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people briefed on the discussions. Vodafone did not immediately respond to a Reuters request...
104.1 WIKY
Woman critical after avalanche near ski resort in Japan’s Hokkaido
TOKYO (Reuters) – A foreign woman has been critically injured in an avalanche at Mount Yotei near a popular ski resort on Japan’s northernmost island of Hokkaido, local media reported on Friday. The woman, who was at site with about 10 other people, is not showing any vital...
104.1 WIKY
IMF’s Georgieva says Japan not facing increased inflationary pressures
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday said the Bank of Japan was conducting an appropriate review of its monetary policy stance, but should keep policy accommodative because the country faces low inflationary pressures. Georgieva told reporters that an adjustment to the central bank’s...
104.1 WIKY
Qatar, UAE energy ministers say gas will be needed for long time
ABU DHABI (Reuters) – The world will need natural gas for a long time and more investment is required to ensure supply security and affordable prices during the global energy transition, energy ministers of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates said on Saturday. Saad al-Kaabi, Qatari state minister for...
104.1 WIKY
Goldman Sachs’ investment team bullish on equities -report
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Goldman Sachs Investment Strategy Group expects U.S. equities to generate positive returns for investors in 2023 even if the economy enters a recession, according to its outlook report released on Friday. The bank’s wealth management team expect the benchmark S&P 500 to end 2023 at...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. import prices rebound; export prices fall
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. import prices unexpectedly increased in December after five straight monthly decreases, boosted by higher costs for natural gas and food, suggesting that the fight against inflation would be protracted even as consumer prices are trending lower. Import prices rebounded 0.4% last month after declining 0.7%...
104.1 WIKY
Google Cloud’s top U.S. sales executive departs
(Reuters) -Alphabet Inc’s Google promoted the head of its international cloud businesses, Adaire Fox-Martin, to take on a top sales role as part of an operating model rejig, a spokesperson said on Thursday. The head of Google Cloud unit in the Americas, Kirsten Kliphouse, has left the company, the...
104.1 WIKY
Delta earnings beat estimates as travel demand remains strong
CHICAGO (Reuters) – Delta Air Lines Inc on Friday offered an upbeat outlook for this year after quarterly profit topped Wall Street estimates on the back of robust travel demand. U.S. carriers are enjoying the strongest travel demand since the start of the pandemic, boosted by reopening of closed...
104.1 WIKY
EU plans law forcing companies to prove green claims are real – draft
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union has drafted plans to require companies to back up green claims about their products with evidence, in a bid to fight greenwashing and misleading advertisements, according to a document seen by Reuters. The draft legal proposal by the European Commission aims to clamp...
Comments / 0