Broken Arrow, OK

KTUL

Tulsa city councilor wants change in cannabis policy

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa city councilor wants the city to treat cannabis like a normal prescription medication. Right now, depending on your job, you could be fired if you test positive for it. Since 2019, two firefighters have been fired for testing positive for medical cannabis. Councilor...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma unveiled at Turkey Mountain

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The River Parks Authority unveiled a new feature Saturday at Turkey Mountain. The largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma is located right in Tulsa. This new unique feature is said to draw visitors into the heart of the wilderness. The staircase is located on the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa, Jenks, Muscogee Nation ink deal for Arkansas River dam

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — After more than 50 years of planning and negotiating, a dam will finally be built on the Arkansas River in South Tulsa. The City of Tulsa, City of Jenks, and the Muscogee Nation signed an agreement Thursday promising to build the dam together. The signing...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Police Department sees major auto theft reduction in 2022

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they saw a major reduction in auto thefts in 2022. Last year, TPD's Auto Thefts Unit saw a 30% reduction in auto thefts and a 20% reduction in auto theft-related crimes. In 2021 Tulsa police saw 3,923 auto thefts with...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Neighbors battle club over loud music in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The color of the Midnight Rodeo building happens to be exactly what residents see when you ask them about the club behind their homes. NewsChannel 8 asked a resident who lives near the club what they would like to see happen. "A physical relocation," said...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

M.L.K. WEEKEND FORECAST: Warming up with some winds

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Friday Tulsa saw its lowest high of the month at 38 degrees. But over the weekend we will see an increase in temperatures for an "above-normal" high. Mornings will be cold with below-freezing temperatures but will warm up to mid-50s by the afternoon. Sunday, some...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa firefighters give back, give warning after fatal fire

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa firefighters are giving back after a man with disabilities died last week in the first fatal fire of 2023. On Jan. 2, Eric Parson was left speechless. His neighbor’s house ignited around 8:00 a.m. “I looked out the window just to see the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police K9 finds wanted man under house

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man with warrants underneath a house thanks to a K9 officer. On Wednesday, officers were responding to a call about an argument between the suspect, Cortnei Wells, and another person. Upon arrival, officers were aware Wells had warrants for his arrest.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man dies after head-on crash with tractor-trailer in Osage County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Skiatook man has died after getting into a head-on collision in Osage County Thursday afternoon. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 48-year-old Bradly Prather was driving his truck eastbound on County Road 2130 when he crossed the center line and struck a tractor-trailer head-on. Prather...
TULSA, OK

