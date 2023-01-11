Read full article on original website
Tulsa city councilor wants change in cannabis policy
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa city councilor wants the city to treat cannabis like a normal prescription medication. Right now, depending on your job, you could be fired if you test positive for it. Since 2019, two firefighters have been fired for testing positive for medical cannabis. Councilor...
Largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma unveiled at Turkey Mountain
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The River Parks Authority unveiled a new feature Saturday at Turkey Mountain. The largest natural stone staircase in Oklahoma is located right in Tulsa. This new unique feature is said to draw visitors into the heart of the wilderness. The staircase is located on the...
Tulsa, Jenks, Muscogee Nation ink deal for Arkansas River dam
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — After more than 50 years of planning and negotiating, a dam will finally be built on the Arkansas River in South Tulsa. The City of Tulsa, City of Jenks, and the Muscogee Nation signed an agreement Thursday promising to build the dam together. The signing...
Cherokee Nation to provide Cherokee Phoenix subscriptions to all citizens 65 and older
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation and the Cherokee Phoenix newspaper have partnered up to automatically provide subscriptions of the Cherokee Phoenix to households with at least one Cherokee citizen over the age of 65 as part of the "Free Phoenix for All Program." In September, the Cherokee...
Tulsa Police Department sees major auto theft reduction in 2022
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they saw a major reduction in auto thefts in 2022. Last year, TPD's Auto Thefts Unit saw a 30% reduction in auto thefts and a 20% reduction in auto theft-related crimes. In 2021 Tulsa police saw 3,923 auto thefts with...
'A staple of Tulsa', Midtown restaurant, The Bros. Houligan, closes after 30+ years
TULSA, OKLA. (KTUL) — The owners of The Bros. Houligan are planning to close and sell its midtown location due to ongoing difficulties caused by the pandemic. The restaurant joins a growing list of businesses in recent months that have had to close their doors for a number of reasons.
Sapulpa second grader donates 22 inches of hair to Children with Hair Loss
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A second grader at Holmes Park Elementary in Sapulpa made the big chop this week. John Haney cut off 22 inches of hair to donate to the Children with Hair Loss charity - a tradition the school says PE teacher Belinda Spears and her students participate in.
28th Annual Ice Bowl disc golf tournament raises funds for Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Saturday, the Tulsa Disc Sports Association hosted its 28th Annual Ice Bowl at Chandler Park with the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma as the beneficiary. Since 2011, this friendly competition has ranked top 10 among cities in the world that participate. The Ice Bowl's...
Bixby announces new fire station headquarters, will increase ambulance units in community
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Bixby announced Wednesday that it will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Bixby Fire Department Headquarters. The new facility is critical to launching the BFD's EMS ambulance service as approved in the April 2021 Bond Proposition #1 election. The new...
Tulsa police look for 3 subjects accused of filling cart, leaving store with unpaid items
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department Retail Crimes Unit is asking for the public's assistance in identifying three people of interest. Officers say two women allegedly entered a store and filled a cart with merchandise. Shortly after filling the cart, they made a call and a man soon entered the store, police said.
Grand River Dam Authority establishes eagle nest buffer zone below Pensacola Dam again
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — New activity in an established bald eagle nest located in an area below the Pensacola Dam main spillway has prompted the Grand River Dam Authority to close access in the area as it has done previously. A portion of the spillway area, popular as an...
Neighbors battle club over loud music in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The color of the Midnight Rodeo building happens to be exactly what residents see when you ask them about the club behind their homes. NewsChannel 8 asked a resident who lives near the club what they would like to see happen. "A physical relocation," said...
Turnpike Troubadours add second show at BOK Center due to high demand
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The BOK Center announced that the Turnpike Troubadours have added a second show at the venue for Thursday, March 30 due to overwhelming demand. Presale will begin Thursday at 10 a.m. BOK says to use the offer code "DOWNHERE" to purchase tickets online.
M.L.K. WEEKEND FORECAST: Warming up with some winds
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Friday Tulsa saw its lowest high of the month at 38 degrees. But over the weekend we will see an increase in temperatures for an "above-normal" high. Mornings will be cold with below-freezing temperatures but will warm up to mid-50s by the afternoon. Sunday, some...
Citizen K9 steps in to help Tulsa County deputies find wanted woman
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office got help from a furry friend Thursday night. While responding to a 911 hang-up call, deputies came into contact with a 44-year-old woman named Rosetta Almy. Deputies learned that Almy had warrants for her arrest out of Rogers County. Almy...
Tulsa firefighters give back, give warning after fatal fire
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa firefighters are giving back after a man with disabilities died last week in the first fatal fire of 2023. On Jan. 2, Eric Parson was left speechless. His neighbor’s house ignited around 8:00 a.m. “I looked out the window just to see the...
Tulsa police K9 finds wanted man under house
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man with warrants underneath a house thanks to a K9 officer. On Wednesday, officers were responding to a call about an argument between the suspect, Cortnei Wells, and another person. Upon arrival, officers were aware Wells had warrants for his arrest.
Late Tulsa leader, Dwain Midget, named Grand Marshal of Tulsa's 2023 MLK Parade
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Long-time City of Tulsa public servant Dwain Midget was posthumously named the Grand Marshal of the 44th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Parade. The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Society made the announcement Thursday saying Midget embodies this year's theme, "We Are...
Owasso police plan to run emphasis enforcement on red-light runners over next few weeks
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department announced Friday that officers will be conducting special emphasis traffic enforcement against red-light runners over the next few weeks. Officers said the enforcement will take place at various traffic signals throughout the city. OPD said red light running, also known as...
Man dies after head-on crash with tractor-trailer in Osage County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Skiatook man has died after getting into a head-on collision in Osage County Thursday afternoon. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 48-year-old Bradly Prather was driving his truck eastbound on County Road 2130 when he crossed the center line and struck a tractor-trailer head-on. Prather...
