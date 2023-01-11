GA Lottery
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Cash 3 Evening
9-3-9
(nine, three, nine)
Cash 3 Midday
5-6-8
(five, six, eight)
Cash 3 Night
6-9-8
(six, nine, eight)
Cash 4 Evening
4-9-5-3
(four, nine, five, three)
Cash 4 Midday
4-2-9-8
(four, two, nine, eight)
Cash 4 Night
2-7-2-7
(two, seven, two, seven)
Cash4Life
13-20-26-44-46, Cash Ball: 4
(thirteen, twenty, twenty-six, forty-four, forty-six; Cash Ball: four)
Fantasy 5
01-09-32-34-40
(one, nine, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $194,000
Georgia FIVE Evening
8-9-9-0-3
(eight, nine, nine, zero, three)
Georgia FIVE Midday
6-1-1-0-7
(six, one, one, zero, seven)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 1,350,000,000
Powerball
04-08-46-47-48, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3
(four, eight, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-eight; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $404,000,000
