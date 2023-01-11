Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Pennsylvania police chief killed during hours-long chase and shootoutJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Rare Signing That Everyone LovesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Police resume secondary traffic stops in spite of city ordinance against themJade Talks CrimePittsburgh, PA
Do The Pittsburgh Pirates Have A Plan?IBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh International Airport passengers dealing with flood of flight cancellations, delays
Shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday, Pittsburgh International Airport looked as though it was in a state of suspended animation. A computer glitch in a government system largely brought airlines to a halt, delaying or canceling thousands of flights across the U.S. earlier in the morning. The carousels in the normally...
Westmoreland plastics firm to expand to build parts for Amtrak Airo trains
Amtrak’s upgraded passenger trains, expected to be put into service later this decade, will have a Westmoreland County connection. Roechling Industrial Mt. Pleasant, a machine plastics company that has operated in the county since 1981, has been tapped to produce interior ceilings, door motor cases and other projects for the new Airo trains that are expected to operate along Amtrak’s northeastern service routes, including the rail line that links Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.
House collapses during fire in Westmoreland County
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire has destroyed a house in Westmoreland County. Emergency crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Academy Lane in Mount Pleasant Township at around 6:30 p.m. A portion of the front part of the house has collapsed and debris has reached out...
Pittsburgh experts not surprised by recent spike in Allegheny County covid numbers
A recent crest in covid case numbers in Allegheny County was entirely predictable, according to Western Pennsylvania medical experts monitoring the data. Tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classified Allegheny County to be in the “medium” level of covid-19 transmission last week, though officials have confirmed the county was at a “low” community level as of Friday. A “medium” level means a moderate impact on health care facilities and medium counts of severe covid-19 cases, while a “low” community level indicates a relatively small or limited impact on health care facilities and low numbers of severe illness cases.
Washington County family grows frustrated with ongoing bills, sewage problems
NEW EAGLE, Pa. — A Washington County woman and her family are growing frustrated after their sewage went out back in Nov. but they say they are still getting utility bills. Beth Beam said her mom Susan was thrilled when they moved her into a newly remodeled mobile home in July of last year.
Rivers Casino reopens after cracked pipe causes water to spray onto the gaming floor
PITTSBURGH — Rivers Casino was temporarily closed after water began leaking onto the gaming floor. Casino officials say the water was coming from a cracked refrigeration pipe. The water began to spray inside the building Friday afternoon. Repairs were made and the casino was cleaned up. The casino reopened...
Growths on deer spotted in North Huntingdon are likely papillomavirus, Game Commission says
Jacquie Kreiger took all the right steps when her son encountered a deer infected by a papillomavirus, state Game Commission officials said. Kreiger became concerned for the animal spotted in her North Huntingdon neighborhood cul-de-sac, when her son sent her a photo of the deer covered in fibromas. “He said...
Pipe bursts at Pittsburgh's Rivers Casino, sending liquid gushing onto casino floor
PITTSBURGH — Rivers Casino was closed for several hours Friday after a cracked pipe led to a liquid spilling into a section of the gaming floor. Liquid gushes from ceiling at casino: See the video above. A spokesperson said a cracked refrigeration pipe leaked onto the gaming floor. Repairs...
Route 380 crashes in Murrysville: 'You can't eliminate human error'
Eleven crashes, eight injuries and one death in four years. Those are the traffic statistics Murrysville police recorded going back to the start of 2019 for the section of Route 380 — barely a mile of roadway — between routes 286 and 366. A number of factors come...
INDIANA COUNTY SEES SURGE IN FLU CASES
The Pennsylvania Department of Health released its first influenza report for 2023 and cases continue to decrease. While seasonal flu activity remains high for Pennsylvania and the U.S., flu activity decreased slightly over the past few weeks, as 9,095 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported, bringing the statewide total to 168,399. The predominant strain continues to be Type A, and it accounts for 164,653 cases in Pennsylvania. Type B flu accounts for 3,585 confirmed cases, and 161 are identified as Type U or unidentified.
Residents concerned by rusty debris falling from Pittsburgh bridge
PITTSBURGH — Some Pittsburgh city residents are outraged by the state of a bridge, telling Channel 11 that rusty pieces of metal constantly break off and fall to the streets below. “There is a lot of stuff falling off of this bridge daily,” said Marcie Kemmler, owner of Don’s...
Three Pennsylvania Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Three Pennsylvania cities were included in Orkin's list of the Top 50 Bed Bug Cities.
Hundreds of law enforcement members fill church for Brackenridge Police Chief McIntire’s funeral
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A New Kensington church was filled to the brim with law enforcement for the funeral of fallen Brackenridge chief Justin McIntire. While some attendees knew McIntire, many did not but wanted to show their support. RECENT COVERAGE >>> ‘A hard act to follow’: Funeral visitations...
Business owner defends billboard; others weigh in
The man who built the billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township defended his messages, which many say are inappropriate. John Placek, who owns a business in Butler County, said he paid $150,000 to erect the electronic billboard on leased property at the intersection with Bonniebrook Road that began displaying his messages on Monday, Jan. 9.
Doctors offer insight on new COVID-19 variant XBB after cases reported in Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH — It’s no surprise to AHN Internal Medicine Physician, Dr. Brian Lamb, that there’s a new COVID-19 variant making it’s way around the country — just like we’ve seen in the past. The new variant is called XBB, or “Kraken,” and it’s an...
Child dies in Pittsburgh area house fire
A two-year-old child was killed and several others injured in a house fire in Pennsylvania on Friday. Shaler Township Police responded to reports of a house fire around 10 p.m., they tweeted early Saturday morning. Five people were inside the home at the time, four of whom were able to escape.
Dispute between citizens, police in Aliquippa escalates to arrests, use of force
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — An Aliquippa man woke up to find his car gone and spent the next eight days behind bars. Justin Carr tells Channel 11 he still can’t believe what happened. On January 2, he woke up to find his car missing and called Aliquippa Police to report it stolen. Later that day, he found it himself.
Mom Handcuffed, Stabbed Dead By Estranged Husband In Pittsburgh: Report
A 50-year-old Pittsburgh man wanted for handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife to death before sending a photo of her body to a friend was arrested in West Virginia earlier this week, according to authorities and a report by the Pittsburgh Post Gazette. William L. Fitzgerald was captured on Interstate...
Pedestrian hit, killed by car on Birmingham Bridge
PITTSBURGH — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on the Birmingham Bridge in Pittsburgh Wednesday evening. Police, firefighters and medics responded to the bridge just before 7:30 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a pedestrian down on the road with injuries. The victim was taken to...
'My body was going both directions on the hood': Mt. Lebanon man recounts harrowing hit-and-run
MT. LEBANON, Pa. — Mt. Lebanon police confirmed the department is investigating an alleged hit-and-run earlier this week on Kelso Road, where it was caught on dash camera footage that was shared with Pittsburgh's Action News 4. Watch the video above. "I am absorbing it," said Ashton Zeher. "I'm...
