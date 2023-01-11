ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

CBS Sports

Nets' Ben Simmons gets shut out against Celtics, joins his own coach in rare statistical club

For the Brooklyn Nets, no one player can replace the production of Kevin Durant, who is reportedly out for the next month, maybe more, with a sprained MCL. They have to do it by committee. One of the obvious candidates to pick up at least some of Durant's scoring and overall usage is Ben Simmons, who hasn't been asked to initiate much offense or serve as even a secondary scorer during his time with Brooklyn, but has operated as an All-Star lead dog in the past.
BOSTON, NY
CBS Sports

Three reasons Seahawks will shock 49ers in wild-card round: Brock Purdy hits rookie wall vs. common opponent

The Seattle Seahawks are the definition of an underdog. Written off before the season with Russell Wilson traded and Geno Smith becoming the starting quarterback, few gave the Seahawks an opportunity to compete in an NFC West that had three playoff teams from a season before. Seattle defied the odds by finishing with a winning record and getting into the postseason on the final day of the regular season, needing a win and a Green Bay Packers loss to qualify,
SEATTLE, WA
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Heat took shot at Grayson Allen over Twitter during game

The Chicago Bulls are not the only Eastern Conference team that has it out for Grayson Allen. Can't trip him if he's ten feet off the ground. pic.twitter.com/8AKH0QRau6 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 14, 2023 The Miami Heat went viral during their game on Saturday against the rival Milwaukee Bucks for the apparent swipe they... The post Heat took shot at Grayson Allen over Twitter during game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Robertson leads Portland against No. 8 Gonzaga after 23-point game

Portland Pilots (9-10, 1-3 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (15-3, 4-0 WCC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -18.5; over/under is 160.5. BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs after Tyler Robertson scored 23 points in Portland's 92-87 win against the San Francisco Dons. The Bulldogs are 8-0 in home games....
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

No. 8 Gonzaga walks tightrope home to face Portland

Gonzaga is winning -- that part is nothing new. The unfamiliar part of this season for the Bulldogs has been the path to victory. The No. 8 Bulldogs (15-3 overall, 4-0 West Coast Conference) return home to Spokane, Wash. and host Portland (9-10, 1-3) on Saturday night after a harrowing three-game trip they swept by a combined eight points.
SPOKANE, WA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable to return

Murray exited Wednesday's contest against the Suns with a left ankle sprain and is questionable to return. Murray managed to score 16 points and dish out six assists across 25 minutes before leaving the hardwood. With the Nuggets up by a wide margin, Murray shouldn't be needed for the rest of the contest even if he is healthy enough to return. Bones Hyland will likely pick up a couple more minutes Wednesday if Murray stays sidelined.
CBS Sports

Deion Sanders' daughter, Shelomi Sanders, to play for Colorado women's basketball team

Shelomi Sanders, the daughter of Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, is joining the Colorado's women's basketball team next week as a walk-on, according to a report by the Denver Post. Sanders joins the Buffaloes after playing at Jackson State, where her father served as the football head coach for three seasons.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Sports

Bucks' Joe Ingles: Won't play Thursday

Ingles is out for Thursday's game versus the Heat due to left knee injury management. Ingles is likely sitting out Thursday's back-to-back for rest. Pat Connaughton, Jordan Nwora and MarJon Beauchamp are candidates to see extended minutes in his absence. Ingles should be good to go for Saturday's rematch with the Heat.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Case as top NHL playmaker

Kucherov notched a goal and an assist Thursday in a 5-4 win over Vancouver. His point streak now stands at four games and eight points, including four goals. Kucherov has a whopping 61 points (17 goals, 44 assists) in 40 games this season, which continue to put him third in NHL scoring. And he remains tied with Connor McDavid for the league lead for assists.
TAMPA, FL

