Selma, AL

WSFA

Man charged in Hope Hull homicide investigation

HOPE HULL, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a Hope Hull homicide investigation. According to officials, deputies responded to a “domestic-related” call of a person shot in the 200 block of George Street around 9 p.m. Wednesday. There, authorities said Joseph Williams, 40, was found with a fatal gunshot wound.
HOPE HULL, AL
A.W. Naves

Selma Missing Persons Case Now a Death Investigation

Police are now investigating the disappearance of 64-year-old Patricia Effinger as a possible homicide after the body of the missing woman was found in woods near an old well on County Road 813 in the Orrville area of Dallas County. Effinger had been missing since the night of New Year’s Eve. Her last known location was in the 800 block of First Avenue in Selma between 11 p.m. and midnight.
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

MPD: Victim identified in homicide investigation on Narrow Lane Road

Officials have identified the person killed in the city’s latest homicide. Montgomery police and fire medics were called to the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road Wednesday morning in reference to a person deceased. That’s when they found 25-year-old Juwan Tolliver, of Montgomery, with fatal injuries. Tolliver was pronounced dead on the scene.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

More details in the domestic-related homicide in Hope Hull

WAKA 8 has more details in the domestic-related homicide that happened in Hope Hull Wednesday night. Terry Brandon Cumbie is charged with capital murder involving a burglary and 1st degree domestic violence involving a burglary. Court records state that Cumbie, of Pike Road, made forced entry into a home in...
HOPE HULL, AL
WSFA

Second man charged in kidnapping, beating death of Montgomery man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A second suspect has been charged in the death of a Montgomery man whose body was found in Lapine. According to court records, Reginald Renard Jones is charged with capital murder and kidnapping in the death of Nakel Johnson. Another man, Jonathan Antonio Hoover, has also...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Off-duty Montgomery corrections officer arrested; investigation underway

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime Montgomery corrections officer has been relieved of her duties and placed on administrative leave after being arrested, according to the Montgomery Police Department. MPD initiated disciplinary proceedings against the officer, Reba Foulks, 36, after charging her with third-degree assault. The department’s investigation started Monday...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Second suspect charged with attempted murder in David Drive shooting

Montgomery police have charged a second suspect in the shooting that injured two juveniles last week. 20-year-old Jadarius Woods was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder in the shooting in the 1000 block of David Drive on January 5. Police have also charged 18-year-old Jakari Craig with three counts of attempted murder related to that incident.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery police chief says department working to address gunfire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Video of shots fired at the New Moon Bar & Grill on Dalraida Road was show over the big screen at Tuesday’s Montgomery City Council meeting. Two people were injured and over 60 shell casings were picked up by investigators. The video was recorded in November. Now, the police chief is making it public.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

1 dead, 1 in custody after Tuesday shooting in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma police are investigating a deadly shooting. According to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, it happened at the package store at the corner of Highway 80 and old Montgomery Highway. Authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Jackson said Stevie Williams has been...
SELMA, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Town of Marion under curfew following fatal shootings

MARION, Ala. (WBRC) - The town of Marion is under an overnight curfew following a series of fatal shootings. Mayor Dexter Hinton said the city council voted in favor of a curfew. It’s been in effect since Friday. He said they want to prevent loitering and stop people from quote “hanging out” in light of two recent shootings.
MARION, AL
alabamanews.net

Seven People Killed in Autauga County Tornado Are Identified

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the seven people killed when a tornado hit the Old Kingston area on Thursday. The National Weather Service says the tornado was at least an EF-3, with winds up to 150MPH. Storm surveys are continuing. The sheriff’s office says...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Longtime Montgomery businessman, Freedom Riders bus driver dies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime Montgomery businessman and bus driver for the Freedom Riders has died. Herbert Young owned and operated multiple businesses including Young’s Limousine, which remained open in Montgomery for more than 30 years. He died on January 2. “Our community has been home to many...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Letohatchee man killed in Thursday evening crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Letohatchee man Thursday evening. According to ALEA, Renardo O. McCall, 33, was killed when his 2008 Lincoln Town Car crashed head-on with another vehicle. The crash occurred on Lowndes County Road 37 around 6:20 p.m., approximately seven miles...
LETOHATCHEE, AL

