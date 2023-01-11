Read full article on original website
Man charged in Hope Hull homicide investigation
HOPE HULL, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a Hope Hull homicide investigation. According to officials, deputies responded to a “domestic-related” call of a person shot in the 200 block of George Street around 9 p.m. Wednesday. There, authorities said Joseph Williams, 40, was found with a fatal gunshot wound.
Selma Missing Persons Case Now a Death Investigation
Police are now investigating the disappearance of 64-year-old Patricia Effinger as a possible homicide after the body of the missing woman was found in woods near an old well on County Road 813 in the Orrville area of Dallas County. Effinger had been missing since the night of New Year’s Eve. Her last known location was in the 800 block of First Avenue in Selma between 11 p.m. and midnight.
MPD: Victim identified in homicide investigation on Narrow Lane Road
Officials have identified the person killed in the city’s latest homicide. Montgomery police and fire medics were called to the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road Wednesday morning in reference to a person deceased. That’s when they found 25-year-old Juwan Tolliver, of Montgomery, with fatal injuries. Tolliver was pronounced dead on the scene.
More details in the domestic-related homicide in Hope Hull
WAKA 8 has more details in the domestic-related homicide that happened in Hope Hull Wednesday night. Terry Brandon Cumbie is charged with capital murder involving a burglary and 1st degree domestic violence involving a burglary. Court records state that Cumbie, of Pike Road, made forced entry into a home in...
2 men killed in separate incidents in Montgomery; homicide probes underway
Homicide investigations are underway in the separate deaths of two men in Montgomery. Police Capt. Saba Coleman said officers and fire medics were dispatched at 6:35 a.m. Wednesday to the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road on a report of a deceased person. They arrived to find 25-year-old Juwan Tolliver...
Montgomery man convicted of killing mother in front of her kids
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has convicted a repeat violent offender of fatally gunning down a mother in front of her kids during a failed robbery attempt. That incident happened on Christmas Eve in 2014. Jhavarske Jackson, 26, of Montgomery, was found guilty of manslaughter in the...
Montgomery man jailed after allegedly killing dog with crossbow, dumping remains in river
A Montgomery man is facing animal cruelty charges after he allegedly tied his husky mix to a tether and fatally shot the dog with a crossbow before dumping the husky’s remains in a river, according to court records. Charles David Graves, 62, was arrested last Wednesday on first-degree cruelty...
Alabama teen dies 10 days after wrecking truck into tree, authorities say
An Alabama teen critically injured after the truck they were driving struck a street sign and then a tree on Jan. 3 has died 10 days after the incident, authorities said Friday. The teen, only identified as a 17-year-old juvenile from Deatsville, in Elmore County, was seriously injured when the...
Second man charged in kidnapping, beating death of Montgomery man
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A second suspect has been charged in the death of a Montgomery man whose body was found in Lapine. According to court records, Reginald Renard Jones is charged with capital murder and kidnapping in the death of Nakel Johnson. Another man, Jonathan Antonio Hoover, has also...
Off-duty Montgomery corrections officer arrested; investigation underway
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime Montgomery corrections officer has been relieved of her duties and placed on administrative leave after being arrested, according to the Montgomery Police Department. MPD initiated disciplinary proceedings against the officer, Reba Foulks, 36, after charging her with third-degree assault. The department’s investigation started Monday...
Second suspect charged with attempted murder in David Drive shooting
Montgomery police have charged a second suspect in the shooting that injured two juveniles last week. 20-year-old Jadarius Woods was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder in the shooting in the 1000 block of David Drive on January 5. Police have also charged 18-year-old Jakari Craig with three counts of attempted murder related to that incident.
Montgomery police chief says department working to address gunfire
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Video of shots fired at the New Moon Bar & Grill on Dalraida Road was show over the big screen at Tuesday’s Montgomery City Council meeting. Two people were injured and over 60 shell casings were picked up by investigators. The video was recorded in November. Now, the police chief is making it public.
1 dead, 1 in custody after Tuesday shooting in Selma
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma police are investigating a deadly shooting. According to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, it happened at the package store at the corner of Highway 80 and old Montgomery Highway. Authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Jackson said Stevie Williams has been...
Alabama sheriffs help Dallas County authorities after jail hit by possible tornado
At least two Alabama sheriffs have pitched in to help their counterpart in Dallas County after the county jail was struck by a possible tornado Thursday, providing equipment and agreeing to take in detainees following the storm. “We received word earlier that the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is in need...
Town of Marion under curfew following fatal shootings
MARION, Ala. (WBRC) - The town of Marion is under an overnight curfew following a series of fatal shootings. Mayor Dexter Hinton said the city council voted in favor of a curfew. It’s been in effect since Friday. He said they want to prevent loitering and stop people from quote “hanging out” in light of two recent shootings.
Seven People Killed in Autauga County Tornado Are Identified
The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the seven people killed when a tornado hit the Old Kingston area on Thursday. The National Weather Service says the tornado was at least an EF-3, with winds up to 150MPH. Storm surveys are continuing. The sheriff’s office says...
Longtime Montgomery businessman, Freedom Riders bus driver dies
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime Montgomery businessman and bus driver for the Freedom Riders has died. Herbert Young owned and operated multiple businesses including Young’s Limousine, which remained open in Montgomery for more than 30 years. He died on January 2. “Our community has been home to many...
Clarke, Wilcox law enforcement investigating discovery of body in burned pickup
Law enforcement is investigating the discovery of a body in a burned pickup truck in Wilcox County. According to the Clarke County Democrat, law enforcement from Clarke County are assisting Wilcox County officers in the case of a body discovered in a burned pickup on a dirt road just inside Wilcox County from Clarke County on Jan. 5.
Inmate serving 100-year sentence sets fire at Elmore Correctional chapel, causing 'extensive damage'
An inmate at Elmore Correctional Facility will face new charges after officers say he admitted to setting a fire at the prison's chapel Wednesday morning. The Alabama Department of Corrections said a correctional officer was investigating a report of contraband when he noticed the fire and inmate Noah White leaving the building.
Letohatchee man killed in Thursday evening crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Letohatchee man Thursday evening. According to ALEA, Renardo O. McCall, 33, was killed when his 2008 Lincoln Town Car crashed head-on with another vehicle. The crash occurred on Lowndes County Road 37 around 6:20 p.m., approximately seven miles...
