Starting this weekend, shoppers at Pennsylvania’s state-owned wine and liquor stores will notice higher prices on some of the most popular items. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board said last month prices on more than 3,500 products are going up by about 4%, effective Jan. 15.
