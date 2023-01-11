Read full article on original website
RED BANK: BOSS SHOWS UP FOR WORK
Bruce Springsteen arriving at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank Friday. E Street Band members Roy Bittan, Max Weinberg, Steve Van Zandt and Garry Tallent arriving at the Basie.. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge) About 18 fans positioned themselves on either side of...
Wow! JCP&L actually owned up to this common NJ failure
Sometimes you have to give credit where credit is due. And in the case of New Jersey electric giant JCP&L, that credit is warranted. Now it should be noted that this particular failure has nothing to do with the brave men and women who work and respond to emergencies. Those on the ground not only have a hard job but a dangerous one at that.
Actor Kelsey Grammer Brings ‘Cheers’ to Metuchen Pub
METUCHEN, NJ — Actor Kelsey Grammer showed up at Hailey’s Harp & Pub to promote his craft beers, and encourage people to shed their Covid-19 concerns about patronizing restaurants and bars Grammer – best known as Dr. Frasier Crane from “Cheers” and its spin-off “Frasier” – spent a few hours behind the bar at Hailey’s Harp & Pub on Tuesday night, pouring pints of his Faith American Beer, signing autographs, and taking pictures with fans. The sitcom celebrity’s visit came very close to one of Grammer’s childhood homes. It’s a little known fact that Grammer spent a decade as youngster – until...
Pass the Cream Cheese! Best Bagel Places in Ocean County, NJ, Chosen By You
Bagels are so popular here in New Jersey and you know we have the best bagels in the world. How do you like your bagel, from the toppings to the different types of bagels from the French toast bagel and the everything bagel, the cream cheese, yum. Cream cheese is the most popular and vegetable cream cheese, is the second most popular.
This NJ Barnes and Noble store is moving, while another is closing
A longtime Barnes and Noble store has announced it is changing address this year, while another of the book retailer’s New Jersey stores was closing with hopes of doing the same. The Barnes & Noble Springfield store was first slated for closure last year, but then stayed open longer...
This Great Diner Just Might Be The Oldest One In New Jersey
When you say the word diner, we all know you’re talking about New Jersey. After all, we are the diner capital of the world, and as the song once said, if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere. So, what is the oldest diner in the state? Which one has made it the longest.
Best Spaghetti and Meatballs You Must Try in Toms River, New Jersey
This article is about the best spaghetti and meatballs in Toms River, New Jersey. I do know where the best spaghetti and meatballs are in Little Egg Harbor and that's in my wife's kitchen. April has her own meatball recipes and they are delicious including the mini meatballs she makes for her "Italian Wedding Soup".
Where Are They Now? Looking Back at New York City TV’s Most Famous Anchors & Reporters
I just HAVE to know where some of the most iconic faces in New York are now. New York's media landscape has been shaped by the anchors and reporters on TV for decades. We LOVE to see some of these faces on TV, but where are they after they leave the TV airwaves in the number one market in the country?
News 12
‘Cheers’ star Kelsey Grammer stops at Metuchen pub to promote his beer
Actor Kelsey Grammer stopped by a New Jersey pub on Tuesday to tout his new beer. Grammer spent much of his childhood in Woodbridge and lived in Middlesex County until he was 12 years old. He visited Hailey’s Harp and Pub in Metuchen to promote his Faith American Beer. It...
NJ comedy club heckler pleads guilty; comedian reacts to punishment
When Ariel Elias took the stage at Uncle Vinnie's Comedy Club in Point Pleasant Beach in October, she never expected to have a beer thrown at her. This week, the man who threw that beer, Tyler Fischer, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was fined $508. He's also been banned...
"Gigantar" to be Unveiled in Asbury Park on Saturday
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- A 24-foot guitar, named “Gigantar" by its creator - sculptor / world-renowned Artist Shannon (MacDonald), born and raised in New Jersey, has chosen The Stone Pony in Asbury Park as the place of unveiling before it takes its five-state journey from New Jersey to Illinois… where its final destination and permanent home will be on the great wall of the “Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66”.
Experts Say This Is The Absolute Best New Jersey Town To Move Into
We hear all the time that people are leaving New Jersey as quickly as they can and moving just about anywhere else. But experts say there is a town in New Jersey that's the best to move into. There are a thousand reasons to stay in New Jersey, but unfortunately,...
Earthquake? South Jersey Residents Shaken By Loud Rumbling
Residents from Cape May to Gloucester and Ocean counties reported a rumbling sound similar to an earthquake on Friday, Jan. 13.Within the first hour, hundreds of people reported the phenomenon on volcanodiscovery.com.The U.S. Geological Survey reported no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or …
‘Myeloma Teacher’ honored by CURE Media Group as ‘hero;’ serves as beacon of hope for others
With over 9,000 followers on Twitter and 3,000 on Facebook, Princeton resident Cindy Chmielewski, the self-proclaimed “Myeloma Teacher,” is a beacon of hope for many around the world. In December, she was honored as one of three Multiple Myeloma Heroes by CURE Media Group in New Orleans. Cure...
This Point Pleasant, NJ Tattoo Shop Is Offering A Scary Good Deal
If you're looking to get a new tattoo that you'll enjoy looking at for years but also don't want to break the bank, then this is the event for you!. In my opinion, there's nothing more fun than getting a new tattoo; it's a piece of art that you can look at whenever you want!
Movie Filming In Hoboken Brings Actor Ron Perlman Out For Brunch: Report
Actor and producer Ron Perlman was spotted in Hoboken over the weekend — and there could be many more chances to catch a glimpse of him and other celebs, Hoboken Girl reports.The 72-year-old actor grabbed brunch at Halifax and went for a stroll along the waterfront, the outlet said citing anonymous…
Ocean County Approving Contracts To Aid Seniors
OCEAN COUNTY – Dozens of contracts to provide services to aid seniors are being approved by the Ocean County Board of Commissioners. “If a senior in Ocean County needs food, we provide it, if they need outreach services, we can help, if they need legal assistance, we are there for them,” Director of the Ocean County Board of Commissioners Joseph H. Vicari said. He is the chairman of the Ocean County Office of Senior Services. “Ocean County does all it can to make sure our seniors continue to live independently in their homes.”
RED BANK: DPU HEAD OUSTED
Cliff Keen on Broad Street last June. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge) Unmentioned at the meeting: he was replaced on an interim basis, at a cost of $16,500 per month, by Gary Watson Sr., whom Keen succeeded in 2016. Gary Watson Sr. seen driving a borough snowplow...
BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?
No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
New hot dog specialty shop opening soon
New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
