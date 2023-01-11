ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eatontown, NJ

redbankgreen

RED BANK: BOSS SHOWS UP FOR WORK

Bruce Springsteen arriving at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank Friday. E Street Band members Roy Bittan, Max Weinberg, Steve Van Zandt and Garry Tallent arriving at the Basie.. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge) About 18 fans positioned themselves on either side of...
RED BANK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Wow! JCP&L actually owned up to this common NJ failure

Sometimes you have to give credit where credit is due. And in the case of New Jersey electric giant JCP&L, that credit is warranted. Now it should be noted that this particular failure has nothing to do with the brave men and women who work and respond to emergencies. Those on the ground not only have a hard job but a dangerous one at that.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Actor Kelsey Grammer Brings ‘Cheers’ to Metuchen Pub

METUCHEN, NJ — Actor Kelsey Grammer showed up at Hailey’s Harp & Pub to promote his craft beers, and encourage people to shed their Covid-19 concerns about patronizing restaurants and bars Grammer – best known as Dr. Frasier Crane from “Cheers” and its spin-off “Frasier” – spent a few hours behind the bar at Hailey’s Harp & Pub on Tuesday night, pouring pints of his Faith American Beer, signing autographs, and taking pictures with fans. The sitcom celebrity’s visit came very close to one of Grammer’s childhood homes. It’s a little known fact that Grammer spent a decade as youngster – until...
METUCHEN, NJ
New Jersey Stage

"Gigantar" to be Unveiled in Asbury Park on Saturday

(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- A 24-foot guitar, named “Gigantar" by its creator - sculptor / world-renowned Artist Shannon (MacDonald), born and raised in New Jersey, has chosen The Stone Pony in Asbury Park as the place of unveiling before it takes its five-state journey from New Jersey to Illinois… where its final destination and permanent home will be on the great wall of the “Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66”.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Approving Contracts To Aid Seniors

OCEAN COUNTY – Dozens of contracts to provide services to aid seniors are being approved by the Ocean County Board of Commissioners. “If a senior in Ocean County needs food, we provide it, if they need outreach services, we can help, if they need legal assistance, we are there for them,” Director of the Ocean County Board of Commissioners Joseph H. Vicari said. He is the chairman of the Ocean County Office of Senior Services. “Ocean County does all it can to make sure our seniors continue to live independently in their homes.”
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
redbankgreen

RED BANK: DPU HEAD OUSTED

Cliff Keen on Broad Street last June. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge) Unmentioned at the meeting: he was replaced on an interim basis, at a cost of $16,500 per month, by Gary Watson Sr., whom Keen succeeded in 2016. Gary Watson Sr. seen driving a borough snowplow...
RED BANK, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?

No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New hot dog specialty shop opening soon

New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
HACKENSACK, NJ
Princeton, NJ
Local News and Events in Central New Jersey

