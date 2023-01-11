Read full article on original website
Credit Suisse set to cut 10% of European investment bankers -FT
(Reuters) – Swiss lender Credit Suisse is looking to cut more than 10% of its staff of European investment bankers this year, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing people with knowledge of the moves. (Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
LendingClub cuts 14% workforce to pare costs
(Reuters) – LendingClub Corp said on Thursday it has laid off 14% of its workforce, or 225 employees, joining several financial firms which cut costs as threats of a recession loom large. Tech firms and Wall Street titans have axed thousands of jobs recently to rein in expenses as...
Wells Fargo profit falls 50% on higher reserves
(Reuters) – Wells Fargo & Co on Friday reported a 50% decline in profit for the fourth quarter as it paid regulatory penalties and stockpiled money to prepare for soured loans against the backdrop of a weaker economy. The fourth-largest U.S. lender reported a profit of $2.9 billion, or...
U.S. securities regulator charges Genesis, Gemini with unregistered offerings
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday said it has charged Genesis Global Capital LLC and Gemini Trust Company LLC with illegally selling securities to hundreds of thousands of investors through their crypto lending program. Genesis, a part of Digital Currency Group, entered...
Investors snap up record $39 billion emerging market sovereign bond splurge
LONDON (Reuters) – Developing countries have sold a huge $39 billion of international bonds since the start of the year, with investors happy to pile into riskier debt as they bet global interest rates are nearing a peak. The first half of January saw 11 countries launch more than...
Vodafone plans hundreds of job cuts to rein in costs – FT
(Reuters) – Vodafone Group Plc is planning to shed several hundred jobs, most of which are located at its London headquarters, in a bid to rein in costs, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people briefed on the discussions. Vodafone did not immediately respond to a Reuters request...
JPMorgan ‘open for business’ in leveraged loans as rivals get stuck with losses
(Reuters) – JPMorgan Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum told investors the bank is “absolutely open for business” in leveraged lending even as other U.S. banks are expected to book significant losses on risky loans underwritten last year. “Terms are better, pricing is better, we have the resources...
U.S. bond funds saw biggest weekly inflow in 18 months in early Jan
(Reuters) – U.S. bond funds attracted their biggest weekly inflow in 18 months in the seven days to Jan. 4 on signs of cooling inflation that boosted hopes the Federal Reserve might scale back the size of its interest rate hikes. Refinitiv Lipper data showed U.S. bond funds attracted...
Singapore’s Crypto.com to cut global workforce by 20%
(Reuters) – Singapore-based crypto exchange Crypto.com said on Friday it had decided to reduce global workforce by approximately 20%. The announcement comes after Coinbase Global Inc said on Tuesday it would cut about 950 jobs, or 20% of its workforce, as part of a restructuring plan. (Reporting by Rhea...
Strong ESG issuance in Asia defies global decline
(Reuters) – Sustainable funding held up in Asia during a rough patch globally last year thanks to strong local demand, and bankers say a pipeline of de-carbonisation projects is likely to keep deals flowing in 2023. Issuance of bonds tied to environmental, social and governance (ESG) themes grossed $142...
Carvana terminates more workers amid weak used car sales -WSJ
(Reuters) – Carvana Co is terminating more workers and take other measures such as reduced work hours as the used-car retailer contends with weak sales, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. The company was letting open positions go unfilled and several operations teams were working fewer than 30...
China central bank to maintain or increase policy-loan liquidity – Reuters poll
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s central bank is likely to at least maintain current liquidity in the banking system on Monday through its management of medium-term policy loans, while keeping borrowing costs unchanged for a fifth straight month, a Reuters survey showed. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) would...
Bank of America’s fourth-quarter profit beats estimates
(Reuters) -Bank of America Corp reported a better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Friday as rate hikes helped it charge more interest on loans to customers. The U.S. Federal Reserve and other major central banks raised rates aggressively last year to tame decades-high inflation. The ‘higher-for-longer’ rate environment has underpinned profits at...
IMF’s Georgieva says Japan not facing increased inflationary pressures
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday said the Bank of Japan was conducting an appropriate review of its monetary policy stance, but should keep policy accommodative because the country faces low inflationary pressures. Georgieva told reporters that an adjustment to the central bank’s...
South Korea Dec import price growth slowest in 21 months
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s import prices rose at their slowest pace in 21 months in December, as the local won currency strengthened and oil prices fell, implying weakening pressure on consumer inflation. The prices of the country’s imports stood 9.1% higher in December than a year ago,...
China Dec coal imports slip as COVID spike dampens industrial activity
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – China’s coal imports slipped in December from a month earlier as industrial activity slowed following a surge in COVID-19 cases after Beijing’s sudden removal of stringent pandemic controls. The world’s top coal consumer brought in 30.91 million tonnes of the fossil fuel last month,...
Fed seen near certain to switch to smaller rate hikes as inflation slows
(Reuters) -The Federal Reserve is now seen nearly certain to deliver just a quarter-point interest-rate hike at its next meeting and likely to ultimately stop raising rates short of 5%, after a government report Thursday showed inflation eased last month. Fed funds futures rose after the U.S. Labor Department reported...
U.S. offers $700 million loan to EV battery material project
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Energy Department said Friday it has offered a conditional commitment to lend up to $700 million to Ioneer Rhyolite Ridge LLC to mine lithium carbonate for electric vehicle batteries in Nevada. The Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project could potentially support production of lithium for approximately...
Oil heads for solid weekly gain on China demand hopes
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Oil prices slipped in early trade on Friday but were on track for gains of more than 6% for the week on solid signs of demand growth in top crude oil importer China and expectations of less aggressive interest rate hikes in the United States. Brent...
Kazakhstan’s central bank keeps policy rate unchanged at 16.75%
ALMATY (Reuters) -Kazakhstan’s central bank kept its policy rate unchanged at 16.75% on Friday, saying it was likely to remain at that level for an extended period of time. The move had been anticipated by the market as December inflation figures were in line with the central bank’s forecast. Consumer price growth has accelerated to over 20% in annual terms, its highest since the 1990s, but began slowing in month-on-month terms.
