Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Mexico City mayor deploys National Guard to metro after accidents
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Thursday the deployment of over 6,000 national guard members to stations and “other facilities” of the capital’s metro system after a series of incidents she described as unusual. Sheinbaum, considered a top contender for the...
104.1 WIKY
Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.5 accounts for 43% of U.S. COVID cases – CDC
(Reuters) – The fast-spreading Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is estimated to account for 43% of the COVID-19 cases in the United States for the week ended Jan. 14, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed on Friday. The sub-variant accounted for about 30% of cases in the...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. sending delegation to Cuba this month to restart law-enforcement talks
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration plans to send a delegation to Havana this month to restart U.S.-Cuba talks on law-enforcement issues that were halted under former President Donald Trump, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday. U.S. concerns about counterterrorism will be among the subjects addressed in the talks, a...
104.1 WIKY
Peru’s Minsur shuts tin mine as raucous protests hit mining region
LIMA (Reuters) – Peruvian mine Minsur temporarily suspended operations at its San Rafael tin mine on Thursday, the company said in a statement, adding it took the decision in solidarity with the victims of recent protests that have rocked the Andean nation. San Rafael, one of the largest tin...
104.1 WIKY
Delta earnings beat estimates as travel demand remains strong
CHICAGO (Reuters) – Delta Air Lines Inc on Friday offered an upbeat outlook for this year after quarterly profit topped Wall Street estimates on the back of robust travel demand. U.S. carriers are enjoying the strongest travel demand since the start of the pandemic, boosted by reopening of closed...
104.1 WIKY
Russian missile attack hits infrastructure in Kyiv – officials
KYIV (Reuters) – A Russian missile attack hit infrastructure facilities in Kyiv on Saturday morning and explosions rang out in the Dniprovskiy district of the Ukrainian capital, a senior presidential official and the city’s mayor said. Reuters jounalists heard a series of explosions in Kyiv before an air...
104.1 WIKY
China Dec coal imports slip as COVID spike dampens industrial activity
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – China’s coal imports slipped in December from a month earlier as industrial activity slowed following a surge in COVID-19 cases after Beijing’s sudden removal of stringent pandemic controls. The world’s top coal consumer brought in 30.91 million tonnes of the fossil fuel last month,...
104.1 WIKY
China open to foreign firms’ opinions, commerce ministry says
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said China is willing to listen to the opinions of foreign companies including U.S. firms, a ministry statement said on Friday. In a video telephone call with U.S.-China Business Council president Craig Allen, Wang discussed bilateral trade and China’s opening...
104.1 WIKY
Biden to welcome Japan’s Kishida and historic military reforms at White House
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will welcome Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House on Friday and is expected to hail what Washington sees as historic plans by Tokyo for a major military buildup in the face of shared concerns about China. Kishida is in...
104.1 WIKY
White house: Price hike for Moderna’s COVID shots hard to justify
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The price hike for Moderna Inc COVID-19 shots is hard to justify, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday. Moderna is considering pricing its vaccine at $110 to $130 per dose in the United States when it shifts from government contracting to commercial distribution, the company’s chief executive, Stephane Bancel, told the Wall Street Journal on Monday.
104.1 WIKY
China set for historic demographic turn, accelerated by COVID traumas
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Living under China’s stringent COVID-19 restrictions for the past three years had caused Zhang Qi enough stress and uncertainty to consider not having babies in the country. When China abruptly dismantled its “zero COVID” regime last month to let the virus spread freely, the...
104.1 WIKY
Russia criticises Reuters story on Russian hackers targeting U.S. nuclear scientists
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday criticised Reuters for spreading what it said was poorly sourced anti-Russian propaganda with a story about a Russian hacking team which targeted three nuclear research laboratories. Reuters on Jan. 6 reported the Russian hacking team, known as Cold River, had...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. bond funds saw biggest weekly inflow in 18 months in early Jan
(Reuters) – U.S. bond funds attracted their biggest weekly inflow in 18 months in the seven days to Jan. 4 on signs of cooling inflation that boosted hopes the Federal Reserve might scale back the size of its interest rate hikes. Refinitiv Lipper data showed U.S. bond funds attracted...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. import prices rebound; export prices fall
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. import prices unexpectedly increased in December after five straight monthly decreases, boosted by higher costs for natural gas and food, suggesting that the fight against inflation would be protracted even as consumer prices are trending lower. Import prices rebounded 0.4% last month after declining 0.7%...
Comments / 0