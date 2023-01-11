Read full article on original website
Related
Stimulus update: Deadline for New Jersey homeowners to apply for $1,500 program in 17 days
New Jersey homeowners have until Jan. 31 to apply for a program that will give them up to $1,500 by May 2023.
gamblingnews.com
Las Vegas Sands Unveils Plans for Massive IR Project in New York
The announcement came Thursday and sees Sands plan a massive entertainment, hospitality and casino location that is expected to boost the local economy and create jobs. Judging by a statement released by the company, it has already entered into agreements for a long-term lease of a site that is currently the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Via multiple transactions, Sands is expected to control up to 80 acres of land in Nassau County, western Long Island, New York. The announcement about the planned resort comes after the gambling regulator in the state, the New York State Gaming Commission, recently opened the application bidding process for three downstate casino licenses.
New Jersey shipping company admits employee overbilled U.S. government for military freight
A New Jersey shipping company based out of Edison, New Jersey has agreed to pay $1.89 million to settle allegations that it overbilled the United States for freight services that were never rendered. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger today said Blue Water Shipping U.S. Inc. was under contract with the United States to bill for freight forwarding services related to foreign military sales has agreed to paying the government to clear the allegations. In the settlement announced today, Blue Water Shipping admits that an employee of the company, who has since been terminated, created a fake company to bill for The post New Jersey shipping company admits employee overbilled U.S. government for military freight appeared first on Shore News Network.
These NJ cities have the highest percentage of renters in the US
Home ownership in New Jersey is expensive and a lot of people can’t afford to buy their own home; that is probably part of the reason New Jersey has so many renters. In fact, we hold down the top three slots in the cities with the most renters in the country.
Delicious New Jersey Deli Gets Praised as One of the Best in America
There are certain things that we take very seriously in New Jersey. When it comes to food, don't mess with our Italian, diner cuisine, bagels, or subs. Yes, I said subs. You may call them hoagies depending on where in New Jersey you live. I truly believe that the best...
Surprise, You're A Billionaire! NJ Lottery Officials Hand Out Free Mega Millions Tickets
New Jersey residents were treated to free Mega Millions tickets and a chance at a $1.35 billion jackpot during a state Lottery promotion.Lucky players at Te-Amo Imported Cigars in Whiting, received the special surprise Thursday, Jan. 12.The NJ Lottery promotions team and guest host Derek D handed o…
Experts Say This Is The Absolute Best New Jersey Town To Move Into
We hear all the time that people are leaving New Jersey as quickly as they can and moving just about anywhere else. But experts say there is a town in New Jersey that's the best to move into. There are a thousand reasons to stay in New Jersey, but unfortunately,...
Bringing paper bags back for N.J. groceries on hold after uproar over bag ban dwindles
New Jersey grocery deliveries will not be arriving in paper bags. At least not for some months. Starting last May, New Jersey’s single-use bag ban — considered likely the strictest in the nation — has made it illegal for stores, restaurants and other businesses to hand out plastic bags as part of a larger statewide sustainability goal of reducing waste.
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 15 Stores in New York and New Jersey
Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that it would be closing even more stores in the region after lagging sales have led to possible bankruptcy. Investors weren't expecting good news during Bed Bath & Beyond's quarterly report, but Tuesday's filing showed that the company is doing even worse than feared. Profits fell by a third, putting the retail chain in a serious freefall that may end in bankruptcy.
Why do some New Jersey drivers do this at yield signs?
A yield sign. Seems pretty basic and straightforward, and something we learned even before we got behind the wheel for the very first time. So first things first. What are you supposed to do at a yield sign? If we see one of these signs coming up how do we prepare?
This NJ Barnes and Noble store is moving, while another is closing
A longtime Barnes and Noble store has announced it is changing address this year, while another of the book retailer’s New Jersey stores was closing with hopes of doing the same. The Barnes & Noble Springfield store was first slated for closure last year, but then stayed open longer...
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One Of America’s Best Buffets
When you think of great food, New Jersey is one of the first states that come to mind. It's not just about diners and pizza, however. One major website has named a New Jersey restaurant among the top buffets in the whole nation. When you think of buffets, the first...
New Jersey’s best ‘all you can eat’ brunch spot is revealed
New Jersey's best all-you-can-eat brunch has been revealed, and with a state that's so passionate about its breakfast foods and brunches, I'm curious as to what you think. Brunch in New Jersey is about as much a staple as pork roll egg and cheese on a bagel, pizza, or fresh seafood or Italian food.
gamblingnews.com
Massachusetts Looks into Tough Restrictions on Gambling Ads
As reported by Legal Sports Report, the gambling regulator in Massachusetts, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, considered Thursday proposal for tough advertising regulations in the state. MGC Reportedly Considers Restrictions for Betting Ads. The discussion comes ahead of the planned launch of retail sports wagering set for the end of this...
3 New Jersey Counties Named Among The Richest In America
We know a few things about New Jersey for sure. There's always going to be a lot of traffic, taxes are high, and if you go to the right places you are going to find a lot of money. While most people in the Garden State are just struggling to...
playnj.com
Atlantic City Casino Workers Plead With Gov. Murphy Over Smoking Ban Bill
Atlantic City casino workers are asking Gov. Phil Murphy to urge the legislature to send him a bill by April to sign that would end smoking in the Garden State’s nine gaming halls. Bill S1878/A4541 pending in the state legislature would eliminate the smoking ban exemption for casinos and...
fox5ny.com
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - There was one second-tier prizewinning ticket sold in New Jersey for the Tuesday, January 10, drawing that matched all five white balls but missed on the Mega Ball. That ticket is worth $1,000,000 before taxes. The ticket was purchased at 88 West Deli, 1659 Route 88, Brick...
No new taxes and ‘significant tax cuts’ coming to N.J. this year, Gov. Murphy promises
As he prepares to unveil his new state budget proposal next month, Gov. Phil Murphy is promising New Jerseyans will see “absolutely no new taxes” as well as “significant tax cuts.”. During an interview with Bloomberg TV on Thursday, the Democratic governor was asked if he can...
N.J. roofing contractor facing more than $500K in fines for OSHA violations
A New Jersey roofing contractor is facing $584,333 in penalties for exposing workers to fall hazards, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Guelsin Lima, reportedly operating as Extreme Roofing and Siding, LLC, was issued 12 citations – nine willful and three serious violations...
An Exciting and New Premium Store is Now Open at Monmouth County, NJ Mall
You don't get this kind of news every day. There are actually stores that are opening in Monmouth County. The number one request is consistant. Many have been begging for a Cracker Barrel to open in Monmouth and Ocean for a very long time. Over at Freehold Raceway Mall there...
Comments / 0