New Jersey State

gamblingnews.com

Las Vegas Sands Unveils Plans for Massive IR Project in New York

The announcement came Thursday and sees Sands plan a massive entertainment, hospitality and casino location that is expected to boost the local economy and create jobs. Judging by a statement released by the company, it has already entered into agreements for a long-term lease of a site that is currently the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Via multiple transactions, Sands is expected to control up to 80 acres of land in Nassau County, western Long Island, New York. The announcement about the planned resort comes after the gambling regulator in the state, the New York State Gaming Commission, recently opened the application bidding process for three downstate casino licenses.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Shore News Network

New Jersey shipping company admits employee overbilled U.S. government for military freight

A New Jersey shipping company based out of Edison, New Jersey has agreed to pay $1.89 million to settle allegations that it overbilled the United States for freight services that were never rendered. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger today said Blue Water Shipping U.S. Inc. was under contract with the United States to bill for freight forwarding services related to foreign military sales has agreed to paying the government to clear the allegations. In the settlement announced today, Blue Water Shipping admits that an employee of the company, who has since been terminated, created a fake company to bill for The post New Jersey shipping company admits employee overbilled U.S. government for military freight appeared first on Shore News Network.
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Bringing paper bags back for N.J. groceries on hold after uproar over bag ban dwindles

New Jersey grocery deliveries will not be arriving in paper bags. At least not for some months. Starting last May, New Jersey’s single-use bag ban — considered likely the strictest in the nation — has made it illegal for stores, restaurants and other businesses to hand out plastic bags as part of a larger statewide sustainability goal of reducing waste.
94.3 Lite FM

Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 15 Stores in New York and New Jersey

Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that it would be closing even more stores in the region after lagging sales have led to possible bankruptcy. Investors weren't expecting good news during Bed Bath & Beyond's quarterly report, but Tuesday's filing showed that the company is doing even worse than feared. Profits fell by a third, putting the retail chain in a serious freefall that may end in bankruptcy.
NEW JERSEY STATE
gamblingnews.com

Massachusetts Looks into Tough Restrictions on Gambling Ads

As reported by Legal Sports Report, the gambling regulator in Massachusetts, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, considered Thursday proposal for tough advertising regulations in the state. MGC Reportedly Considers Restrictions for Betting Ads. The discussion comes ahead of the planned launch of retail sports wagering set for the end of this...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fox5ny.com

$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - There was one second-tier prizewinning ticket sold in New Jersey for the Tuesday, January 10, drawing that matched all five white balls but missed on the Mega Ball. That ticket is worth $1,000,000 before taxes. The ticket was purchased at 88 West Deli, 1659 Route 88, Brick...
NEW JERSEY STATE

