Maine may see its sports betting market open by the end of the year. Wagering on sports was legalized in 2022 but no sportsbooks are operating in the state as of yet. Sports betting was greenlit in August, following the signing of LD 585 in May. Thanks to this, the Pine Tree State has now legalized sports punts, albeit it has not yet launched betting officially.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO