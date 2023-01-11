Read full article on original website
Massachusetts Looks into Tough Restrictions on Gambling Ads
As reported by Legal Sports Report, the gambling regulator in Massachusetts, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, considered Thursday proposal for tough advertising regulations in the state. MGC Reportedly Considers Restrictions for Betting Ads. The discussion comes ahead of the planned launch of retail sports wagering set for the end of this...
eCOGRA Accepted in Michigan as Independent Testing Lab
A symbiotic relationship between a developing gambling market and regulatory instruments is a sign of sustainable growth, and Michigan has been on a roll lately on both fronts. eCOGRA Expanding Further in the US. The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) granted eCOGRA sports betting and iGaming authority to act as...
Indiana Betting with Handle of $431.4M in December
Indiana published data about the performance of its sports betting industry in December. The industry recorded favorable revenues despite a noticeable handle drop. Indiana Publishes Data about the Performance of Its Sports Betting Industry. The Hoosier State reported that its sports betting industry posted a slight decline. According to official...
Maine Prepares for Sports Betting Launch, Publishes Drafted Rules
Maine may see its sports betting market open by the end of the year. Wagering on sports was legalized in 2022 but no sportsbooks are operating in the state as of yet. Sports betting was greenlit in August, following the signing of LD 585 in May. Thanks to this, the Pine Tree State has now legalized sports punts, albeit it has not yet launched betting officially.
Nevada on Its Way to Legalize Esports Wagering
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that if the recommendation is accepted and approved by the Nevada Gaming Commission at their next meeting taking place on January 26, the legislative amendments will have immediate effect. Nevada on Its Way to Pioneer Esports Betting Legislation. Nevada is again at the forefront of...
