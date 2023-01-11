Poki Bowl to Debut in Austin

The growing national poké bowl chain Poki Bowl will soon be opening an Austin location, according to a recent filing with the State of Texas. The restaurant will be located at 8701 State Highway 71 , within suite 201 of the Covered Bridge commercial center in the Barton Creek area, near eateries such as Shore Raw Bar & Grill.

Defining themselves on the company website, Poki Bowl states “At Poki Bowl, we’ve taken the traditional island dish and infused our Asian touch to bring it to the mainland. For us, it’s all about the food. Fast, fresh, and healthy. Visit us to create your own ‘seafood in a bowl’ experience, making it Simple Yet Delicious.”

What Now Austin reached out to franchisee Robbie Willhelm to inquire about the restaurant’s potential opening dates, but he was not immediately available for comment.

What can be known, however, through the recent State of Texas filing is that construction is estimated to begin on February 20th and aims for completion by the end of June. The restaurant will occupy around 1260 square feet of space and cost around $260,000 to complete.

Until the Austin location opens its doors, curious readers may visit the nearest Poki Bowl location at 8610 Potranco Road in San Antonio.

Photo: Official

