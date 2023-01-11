ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Poki Bowl to Debut in Austin

By Paul Soto
What Now Austin
What Now Austin
 3 days ago

The growing national poké bowl chain Poki Bowl will soon be opening an Austin location, according to a recent filing with the State of Texas. The restaurant will be located at 8701 State Highway 71 , within suite 201 of the Covered Bridge commercial center in the Barton Creek area, near eateries such as Shore Raw Bar & Grill.

Defining themselves on the company website, Poki Bowl states “At Poki Bowl, we’ve taken the traditional island dish and infused our Asian touch to bring it to the mainland. For us, it’s all about the food. Fast, fresh, and healthy. Visit us to create your own ‘seafood in a bowl’ experience, making it Simple Yet Delicious.”

What Now Austin reached out to franchisee Robbie Willhelm to inquire about the restaurant’s potential opening dates, but he was not immediately available for comment.

What can be known, however, through the recent State of Texas filing is that construction is estimated to begin on February 20th and aims for completion by the end of June. The restaurant will occupy around 1260 square feet of space and cost around $260,000 to complete.

Until the Austin location opens its doors, curious readers may visit the nearest Poki Bowl location at 8610 Potranco Road in San Antonio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32mVxx_0kBCHjgg00
Photo: Official


Keep up with What Now Austin’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
What Now Austin

Cocktail Bar to Open in East Austin

“Amid many of Austin’s more masculine bars and speakeasies, Holiday will have a brighter, more feminine energy. Its aesthetic will feel light and airy, while maintaining an attention to detail on the full guest experience."
AUSTIN, TX
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Austin, Texas

If you’re a fan of water sports and are looking to visit the deepest lake in the Austin area, then Lake Travis is the place to be. Located just a short drive west of Austin, this massive reservoir is popular for its clear, blue water and abundance of recreational activities and wildlife.
AUSTIN, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Out Of This World Bargain Airbnb Near Austin, Texas

Getting an Airbnb in Austin can be a very expensive proposition. Widening your search to the town of Leander, Texas can get you a lot for your money. Though the minimum booking is 4 nights, this place is a steal for January. $113 dollars a night with room to sleep up to 14 guests is unheard of.
LEANDER, TX
KHOU

Austin-based Tesla could lease facility in Brookshire, Texas

BROOKSHIRE, Texas — Austin-based electric vehicle maker Tesla is reportedly on track to occupy more than a million square feet at a business park in Brookshire, Texas. The company had already moved its headquarters to Texas back in 2021. Tesla did not respond to KHOU 11's requests for comment...
BROOKSHIRE, TX
Eater

Austin Pizza Truck Opens in Vacated Pizza Restaurant

Austin pizza truck Sammataro is moving into the home of recently closed pizzeria 40 North, bringing an expanded menu and eventually a full bar. The new Sammataro will open at 900 West 10th Street in the west-downtown area starting on Wednesday, January 18. Sammataro owner Isaac Flores told Eater he...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

These Austin tattoo shops are offering Friday the 13th specials

AUSTIN, Texas — The time has come for Austin tattoo-lovers to flock to their favorite shops for Friday the 13th-themed tattoos!. Regardless of if you love spooky tattoos or dainty ones, you can probably find a design that's fit for you at the cheapest price you'll see all year long.
AUSTIN, TX
Redbook

The 8 Best Road Trips From Austin

The hustle and bustle of airports can be a lot. Plane tickets, TSA security and fitting everything into a carry-on isn’t always the most pleasant experience. However, it’s always a good idea to take a road trip–no airplanes required. Austin, Texas continues to grow as a hotspot destination for live music, nightlife, cuisine and more. Boat days on Lake Travis, swimming in Barton Springs and hanging with friends in Zilker Park all define this “keep Austin weird” city.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Jade Clack continues family legacy as a standout at Austin High

AUSTIN (KXAN) —Jade clack is making her mark as one of the top basketball players in the State of Texas, and she’s got some pretty good genes to boot Jade clack is the daughter of former Texas basketball standout Kris Clack, and her mother, Emerald Amen, a former player herself, coaches Jade at Austin High. […]
AUSTIN, TX
What Now Austin

What Now Austin

Austin, TX
178
Followers
87
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Austin's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://WhatNowAus.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy