Tennis-ITF ends Davis Cup partnership with Pique’s Kosmos investment group
(Reuters) – The International Tennis Federation announced on Thursday that it was ending its Davis Cup partnership with Gerard Pique’s investment group Kosmos. In 2018, the ITF had unveiled the 25-year, $3 billion partnership with former Barcelona soccer player Pique’s investment group amid much fanfare. It said then that the package to revamp the Davis Cup competition would safeguard the future of the sport as it would “deliver long-term benefits for players, nations, fans, sponsors and broadcasters”.
Sam Stosur announces Australian Open will be her farewell to tennis
Sam Stosur’s revelation that the Australian Open will be her farewell to tennis has swiftly prompted a deluge of tears and tributes from within the sport. Her home grand slam is set to give one of the much-loved greats of the domestic game an emotional send-off following her declaration that her 21st year at the Australian Open, in the two doubles events, will be her last before retirement.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Soccer-March double helps Brighton to 3-0 win over sorry Liverpool
BRIGHTON, England (Reuters) -Brighton & Hove Albion winger Solly March netted twice early in the second half and set up another goal in a 3-0 home win over a sluggish Liverpool on Saturday that lifts them above the Reds to seventh in the Premier League standings. The victory was Brighton’s...
Willy Gnonto could play a big part in Leeds' bid to stay in the Premier League
When teenage starlet Willy Gnonto arrived at Elland Road in September amid a fanfare of little more than curiosity and caution, the pint-sized flier was not being hailed as the saviour of Leeds United.
Italy’s rhythmic gymnastics coach to keep job despite abuse claims
MILAN (Reuters) – The coach of Italy’s female Olympic gymnastics team will keep her job in spite of ongoing investigations on the alleged psychological abuse and mistreatment of young athletes over their weight and eating habits. In a Thursday decision, sports authorities confirmed Emanuela Maccarani as coach, but...
Motor racing-Andretti's Dennis dominates Formula E's first Gen3 race
MEXICO CITY, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Britain's Jake Dennis won the first race of electric Formula E's Gen3 era on Saturday with a dominant drive for the Porsche-powered Avalanche Andretti team in Mexico City.
Soccer-Forest pull clear of relegation zone with win over Leicester
NOTTINGHAM, England (Reuters) – A double from Brennan Johnson earned Nottingham Forest a 2-0 win over Leicester City on Saturday, pulling Steve Cooper’s side five points clear of the Premier League relegation zone. Leicester’s Harvey Barnes suffered an afternoon he would rather forget as he missed two golden...
MATCHDAY: Gunners-Spurs in London derby; PSG stars reunited
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Arsenal takes on Tottenham in the north London derby in a latest test of its Premier League title credentials. Arsenal’s draw with Newcastle in its last league match was the first time it dropped points since October. Tottenham is looking to strengthen its challenge for Champions League qualification. Graham Potter is in desperate need of a win when his Chelsea team hosts Crystal Palace, while Newcastle faces Fulham.
Rugby-Gleeson leaves role as England attack coach
(Reuters) – Martin Gleeson has left his role as England attack coach, the RFU said on Friday. Harlequins coach Nick Evans was appointed to the England coaching staff this month, and was scheduled to work as attack coach under Steve Borthwick for the duration of the Six Nations championship.
