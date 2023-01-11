Read full article on original website
Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.5 accounts for 43% of U.S. COVID cases – CDC
(Reuters) – The fast-spreading Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is estimated to account for 43% of the COVID-19 cases in the United States for the week ended Jan. 14, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed on Friday. The sub-variant accounted for about 30% of cases in the...
Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo applies for approval of mRNA COVID vaccine
TOKYO (Reuters) – Daiichi Sankyo Co said on Friday it submitted its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine for regulatory approval in Japan. Approval would give Japan a home-grown mRNA vaccine of the type that have made up the bulk of its COVID inoculations so far. The vaccine known as DS-5670 is being proposed as a booster shot, Daiichi Sankyo said in a statement.
Carvana terminates more workers amid weak used car sales -WSJ
(Reuters) – Carvana Co is terminating more workers and take other measures such as reduced work hours as the used-car retailer contends with weak sales, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. The company was letting open positions go unfilled and several operations teams were working fewer than 30...
Strong ESG issuance in Asia defies global decline
(Reuters) – Sustainable funding held up in Asia during a rough patch globally last year thanks to strong local demand, and bankers say a pipeline of de-carbonisation projects is likely to keep deals flowing in 2023. Issuance of bonds tied to environmental, social and governance (ESG) themes grossed $142...
White house: Price hike for Moderna’s COVID shots hard to justify
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The price hike for Moderna Inc COVID-19 shots is hard to justify, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday. Moderna is considering pricing its vaccine at $110 to $130 per dose in the United States when it shifts from government contracting to commercial distribution, the company’s chief executive, Stephane Bancel, told the Wall Street Journal on Monday.
China Dec coal imports slip as COVID spike dampens industrial activity
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – China’s coal imports slipped in December from a month earlier as industrial activity slowed following a surge in COVID-19 cases after Beijing’s sudden removal of stringent pandemic controls. The world’s top coal consumer brought in 30.91 million tonnes of the fossil fuel last month,...
IMF’s Georgieva says Japan not facing increased inflationary pressures
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday said the Bank of Japan was conducting an appropriate review of its monetary policy stance, but should keep policy accommodative because the country faces low inflationary pressures. Georgieva told reporters that an adjustment to the central bank’s...
Credit Suisse set to cut 10% of European investment bankers -FT
(Reuters) – Swiss lender Credit Suisse is looking to cut more than 10% of its staff of European investment bankers this year, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing people with knowledge of the moves. (Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
Russia criticises Reuters story on Russian hackers targeting U.S. nuclear scientists
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday criticised Reuters for spreading what it said was poorly sourced anti-Russian propaganda with a story about a Russian hacking team which targeted three nuclear research laboratories. Reuters on Jan. 6 reported the Russian hacking team, known as Cold River, had...
China open to foreign firms’ opinions, commerce ministry says
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said China is willing to listen to the opinions of foreign companies including U.S. firms, a ministry statement said on Friday. In a video telephone call with U.S.-China Business Council president Craig Allen, Wang discussed bilateral trade and China’s opening...
Delta earnings beat estimates as travel demand remains strong
CHICAGO (Reuters) – Delta Air Lines Inc on Friday offered an upbeat outlook for this year after quarterly profit topped Wall Street estimates on the back of robust travel demand. U.S. carriers are enjoying the strongest travel demand since the start of the pandemic, boosted by reopening of closed...
Indonesian businessman fined over $370 million for stock manipulation
JAKARTA (Reuters) – An Indonesian corruption court on Thursday found businessman Benny Tjokrosaputro guilty in a stock manipulation case involving state insurance firm Asabri and fined him 5.7 trillion rupiah ($371.67 million). Tjokrosaputro was spared a jail term because he is already serving a life sentence over a separate...
Southwest Airlines sued by shareholders over flight meltdown
(Reuters) – Southwest Airlines Co was sued on Thursday by shareholders who accused the carrier of fraudulently concealing problems that led last month to an operational meltdown and more than 15,000 flight cancellations. The complaint filed in the federal court in Houston seeks class-action status and unspecified damages on...
Investors snap up record $39 billion emerging market sovereign bond splurge
LONDON (Reuters) – Developing countries have sold a huge $39 billion of international bonds since the start of the year, with investors happy to pile into riskier debt as they bet global interest rates are nearing a peak. The first half of January saw 11 countries launch more than...
South Korea Dec import price growth slowest in 21 months
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s import prices rose at their slowest pace in 21 months in December, as the local won currency strengthened and oil prices fell, implying weakening pressure on consumer inflation. The prices of the country’s imports stood 9.1% higher in December than a year ago,...
EU plans law forcing companies to prove green claims are real – draft
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union has drafted plans to require companies to back up green claims about their products with evidence, in a bid to fight greenwashing and misleading advertisements, according to a document seen by Reuters. The draft legal proposal by the European Commission aims to clamp...
Indonesia palm oil export curbs, biodiesel plans to hit world vegoil supplies
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA (Reuters) – A move by top palm oil exporter Indonesia to restrict shipments and boost domestic biodiesel consumption is set to squeeze global vegetable oil supplies already undercut by lower output in Southeast Asia and Latin America. Edible oil buyers, including price-sensitive consumers in South Asia and Africa,...
Biden to welcome Japan’s Kishida and historic military reforms at White House
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will welcome Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House on Friday and is expected to hail what Washington sees as historic plans by Tokyo for a major military buildup in the face of shared concerns about China. Kishida is in...
U.S. bond funds saw biggest weekly inflow in 18 months in early Jan
(Reuters) – U.S. bond funds attracted their biggest weekly inflow in 18 months in the seven days to Jan. 4 on signs of cooling inflation that boosted hopes the Federal Reserve might scale back the size of its interest rate hikes. Refinitiv Lipper data showed U.S. bond funds attracted...
China central bank to maintain or increase policy-loan liquidity – Reuters poll
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s central bank is likely to at least maintain current liquidity in the banking system on Monday through its management of medium-term policy loans, while keeping borrowing costs unchanged for a fifth straight month, a Reuters survey showed. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) would...
