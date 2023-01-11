Cobb County Courier Cat of the Day: “Look deeply into my eyes and repeat … I will adopt this cat … I will …”

Read full article on original website
WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Jan. 13, 2023) Bill Wise, Walton County Animal Control Assistant Director and animal rescue coordinator, said there are still many dogs and puppies, cats and kittens, without any interest, waiting in the shelter for somebody to give them a home – like the puppy below that is one of a litter of seven that has just been turned in. Wise is desperate to get them out of the shelter before it is too late for them.
The Cobb County Courier’s Dog of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a male brown/tan chihuahua. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
The Cobb County Courier’s Dog of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a small-sized male tri-color terrier. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
The Cobb County Courier’s Dog of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a male brown/white pomeranian. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
Jazz Hands is a mixed breed that's always smiling. She loves to go on walks and would love a family that will spoil her with treats.
Neighborhoods in Austell took a major hit during the storms. A Cobb County family of eight is now searching for a new place to live. A tree came crashing down onto their Austell home while some of them were inside. The family say not only is the house unlivable but pretty much everything they own is destroyed.
AUSTELL, Ga. — Families in an Austell neighborhood are sifting through the devastation caused by Thursday's severe storms. A family that lives in the area said the damage is extensive and the storm was quick -- they had just enough time to make it to the hallway for safety before a huge tree came crashing into their home.
ATLANTA - Family says they last heard from 32-year-old Nicholas Williams December 12. A month later, they are concerned for his safety. Williams' mother and cousin say his car was last seen at Atlantic Station, but he was not in it. They describe him as a 5-feet-10inch Black man with a diamond tattoo on his neck and a "269" area code tattooed on his chest.
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Several trees fell down during Thursday afternoon’s severe weather. The trees caused damages to homes and closed roads in counties across north Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Ring camera video from a viewer in Coweta County captured the...
Violent storms rocked parts of North Georgia. FOX 5 spoke with one woman who recounted a tree going through a mobile home in Lilburn, Gwinnett County, Georgia.
(Forsyth County, GA) The organization that supports residents with mental and physical disabilities in Forsyth County is reeling over the recent report of a murder-suicide of a father and daughter well-known in the community. Many have taken to social media, including Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow, to share stories about the family and discuss ways to better support others in their situation.
Severe storms caused significant damage in parts of North Georgia. In Lilburn in Gwinnett County, a tree went through a mobile home. Thankfully no one was injured.
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A 10-year-old Paulding County boy, who doctors say has months to live, fulfilled a life-long dream Wednesday becoming an honorary member of the Georgia Air National Guard. Justin Clinard was diagnosed last April with two inoperable brain tumors. That grim reality gave way to joy and...
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a longtime Cobb and Douglas County pediatrician who has been accused of groping a 13-year-old girl. Channel 2 Action News was in the courtroom on Tuesday when Sarah Barber, now 18 years old,...
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
The Forsyth County Film initiative has announced that the film industry is continuing to grow in Forsyth County as more productions consider the community for their filming location. Film Forsyth, the official film commission of Forsyth County, is an initiative under Discover FoCo. Through the initiative, leads, location scouting and...
The City of Kennesaw issued the following press release about their “Out of the World” Dance Party:. Kennesaw, GA (January 12, 2023) — Spend the evening with your big and little astronauts and experience all the sights and sounds of outer space. Join Kennesaw Parks & Rec for the “Out of this World” Dance Party on Saturday, February 4, 2023!
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man upset he was not allowed to buy cigarettes threw a “temper tantrum” that could lead to criminal charges, Clayton County Police say. Investigators say the man lost it inside a store on Rock Cut Road. Staff at the store say the man did not have an ID so they would not sell him cigarettes.
