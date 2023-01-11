Read full article on original website
This Tulsa rock star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Oklahoma takes steps to increase awareness for National Human Trafficking DayEdy ZooOklahoma State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Violent Children Learn Behavior At Home; Oklahoma Psychiatrist Explains What Parents Need To Know.JudyDTulsa, OK
10 Tulsa Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyTulsa, OK
Oklahoma cowboys continue the decades-old family business
Horns, cantle backs, and seats. The saddle family tree starts with a base. Add skirting, latigo, and harness. Bret Mock and his brother Greg learned to toll leather from their dad ‘Buzz’ Mock, who learned from his dad ‘Ab’, who learned from his Uncle Claude, who was always very careful to whom he showed his tricks.
Tulsa-based manufacturer plans expansion to Broken Arrow
Tulsa-based McElroy Manufacturing announced plans to expand to Broken Arrow within the next calendar year.
KOKI FOX 23
Public signing ceremony for low water dam project held at Riverwalk Crossing in Jenks
JENKS, Okla. — A historic agreement decades in the making between the City of Tulsa, the City of Jenks, the Muscogee Creek Nation and INCOG means work is poised to get underway on a low water dam, pedestrian bridge, and second lake in the Arkansas River. The view from...
Property owner who helped revitalize downtown Tulsa dies
Michael Sager, who is widely considered to be one of the driving forces behind the resurgence of downtown Tulsa, has died. Sager owned several properties in the Blue Dome District and even owned the Blue Dome building at one time. He’s largely credited for creating what we know today as the Blue Dome District.
KOKI FOX 23
New natural stone staircase opens at Turkey Mountain
TULSA, Okla. — A new natural stone staircase is now open at Turkey Mountain, River Parks Authority announced this week. The staircase is part of the ongoing trail renovation work that’s part of the Turkey Mountain Master Plan. The staircase is built entirely from Turkey Mountain’s own natural...
news9.com
Tulsa Regional Chamber On The Impact Of Tulsa King, Filmmaking In Oklahoma
The Paramount+ series "Tulsa King" is bringing a lot of attention to Tulsa and the state of Oklahoma. The Vice President of Tourism for the Tulsa Regional Chamber Renee McKenney joined News On 6 to discuss the show's impact on the city from a film and tourism perspective.
KOKI FOX 23
Sobering Experience; Welltown Brewing pauses alcohol sales
TULSA, Okla. — Welltown Brewing announced Friday they are temporarily pausing alcohol sales. “This decision was not made lightly,” the brewery said in a statement. Due to a “clerical error by a third-party partner,” Welltown’s liquor license was not renewed on time. The brewery said they are working with Oklahoma’s ABLE Commission to resolve the issue.
Jarrett Farms In Ramona Celebrating Reopening With New Ownership
A once-popular resort in Ramona is reopening Saturday with new ownership. Jarrett Farms can be used for everything from a wedding venue to birthday parties. News On 6’s MaKayla Glenn spoke to the new owners about why they wanted to renovate the space.
Local business owners explain how egg prices are impacting them
The owner of a Tulsa diner talked about how egg prices are impacting his bottom line. Farmers told 2 News why the prices are rising.
KOKI FOX 23
Fire destroys south Tulsa playground
TULSA, Okla. — A fire destroyed a south Tulsa playground early Friday morning. The fire was called in at a playground at Helmerich Park near East 71st Street and Riverside Drive around 1:15 a.m. The Tulsa Fire Department said the playground is a complete loss and the cause of...
KTUL
Cherokee Nation to provide Cherokee Phoenix subscriptions to all citizens 65 and older
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation and the Cherokee Phoenix newspaper have partnered up to automatically provide subscriptions of the Cherokee Phoenix to households with at least one Cherokee citizen over the age of 65 as part of the "Free Phoenix for All Program." In September, the Cherokee...
City and Tribal leaders announce lake along Arkansas River
City and tribal leaders say this 96 million dollar lake project will include a marina, a trail system, and a new reinforced shoreline. The idea is to bring tourists and investors to the area.
KOKI FOX 23
Truck hits house in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A truck went into a house in east Tulsa Friday morning. The truck was seen partially inside a house in a neighborhood near East 41st Street and South Garnett Road. Tulsa police said the driver of the truck told officers he has issues with the brakes,...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Philadelphia company purchases parking lot in downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A Philadelphia-based company has purchased a 90,000-square foot parking lot in downtown Tulsa. This is Parkway Corporation’s first investment in Tulsa. “The city and region have seen significant economic investment and talent recruitment over the past several years,” said Robert Zuritsky, President and CEO of Parkway Corporation. “Increased opportunities for remote work have attracted thousands to the high quality of life and affordable cost of living Tulsa offers. Everyone at Parkway is looking forward to making our mark on the city and contributing to the continued revitalization of downtown Tulsa.”
KTUL
'A staple of Tulsa', Midtown restaurant, The Bros. Houligan, closes after 30+ years
TULSA, OKLA. (KTUL) — The owners of The Bros. Houligan are planning to close and sell its midtown location due to ongoing difficulties caused by the pandemic. The restaurant joins a growing list of businesses in recent months that have had to close their doors for a number of reasons.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa hardware store owner speaks on phasing out certain light bulbs for Biden energy plan
TULSA, Okla. — Soon, consumers may not be able to buy incandescent or compact fluorescent bulbs. According to the Department of Energy (DOE), many of those bulbs will be phased out under President Joe Biden’s plan to conserve more energy and save consumers money. You can still buy...
KOKI FOX 23
Photos: South Tulsa playground burns down
South Tulsa playground burns down A fire destroyed a south Tulsa playground early Friday morning. The Tulsa Fire Department said the playground is a complete loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Brandon Hubbard)
Brothers Houligan Announces Closure Of 15th Street Location
A Tulsa restaurant that's been on 15th Street for more than three decades has announced that it is closing its doors. The Brothers Houligan has announced the closure of its location near 15th and Lewis After 36 years of business. The restaurant did not give a reason why it's shutting...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
KTUL
Sapulpa second grader donates 22 inches of hair to Children with Hair Loss
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A second grader at Holmes Park Elementary in Sapulpa made the big chop this week. John Haney cut off 22 inches of hair to donate to the Children with Hair Loss charity - a tradition the school says PE teacher Belinda Spears and her students participate in.
