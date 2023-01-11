Read full article on original website
Cost of Raleigh County water crisis not yet tallied
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh county officials still do not know the total cost of the water crisis. Widespread water service disruptions throughout Raleigh County started on Christmas weekend and left an estimated 3,000 households without water service until Thursday, January 12, 2023, when representatives of the private Beckley Water Company and the county public […]
WVNT-TV
Oceana Parking Issue
Raleigh County Parks and Recreation is now hiring
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority is now accepting applications for 2023. Several positions are available at Lake Stephens and Fitzpatrick Park. Full time-permanent, Full time- Subject to furlough, seasonal, part-time, daytime, evening, nights, and weekends options available. Starting rate is $8.75 and up, depending on the position, experience, and certifications required.
Greenbrier County woman dead following accident
MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WVNS)– A Greenbrier County woman is dead following a motor vehicle accident in Meadow Bridge on West Virginia Route 20. According to Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, a call came in just before 6:00 P.M. on January 13 for a motor vehicle accident on Route 20 […]
Metro News
Woman killed in Fayette County crash
MEADOW BRIDGE, W.Va. — A woman died in a single vehicle crash Friday night in Fayette County. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said the victim lost control of her car on state Route 20 near Meadow Bridge around 6 p.m. The vehicle struck a roadside pole. Authorities said...
Troubled pedestrian bridge in Charleston to be demolished
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A long-abandoned pedestrian bridge over I-64/77 will be demolished, highway officials confirmed. The Capitol Hill Walkway, which was built in the 1970s, has been closed to the public since 1994 due to safety concerns. A contractor has been hired to do the work, which should begin when the weather improves, officials […]
Mercer County Animal Shelter on Code Red
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Due to the overwhelming amount of animals the Mercer County Animal Shelter (MCAS) currently has and the amount waiting to come in, the shelter is now Code Red. A Code Red means that more animals at the shelter will be in danger of being euthanized because they have been at the […]
Crews on scene of Charleston, West Virginia house fire
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Charleston Thursday morning. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire was reported on the 100 block of Wilson Way at around 10:15 a.m. The house was occupied at the time, but no injuries have been reported. Dispatchers say smoke was coming from the […]
3-Hour Delay, bus schedule changes announced for Wyoming County Schools
WYOMING COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Wyoming County Schools will run on a delayed schedule Friday, January 13, 2023, according to the Wyoming County Board of Education. The announcement, made Thursday night by the Wyoming County Board of Education, comes ahead of predictions for late night rains which are anticipated to transition into snowfall during the AM hours.
WSAZ
Reflecting on more than 100 years of the Charleston Department Store
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Department Store has been a staple in the city for more than 100 years, but soon it’ll shut its doors. Managers Tasha Ellis and Donnie Wilson both spent many years working at the Charleston Department Store. As the days tick toward their ultimate closing, they’re learning how much the store means to the city.
lootpress.com
Traffic alert: Lane closure along Robert C. Byrd Drive
CRAB ORCHARD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Motorists traveling in the Raleigh County area may need to take note of ongoing roadwork along Robert C. Byrd Drive Thursday afternoon. Roadside crews are currently stationed along Robert C. Byrd Drive which has resulted in the closure of an extensive stretch of a far-right travel lane.
WECT
Man electrocuted while working on powerlines, electric company says
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA/Gray News) - A utility worker in West Virginia died by electrocution while on the job Wednesday. West Virginia State Police said 24-year-old Daniel McGrath was installing fiber optic wire while working on a bucket truck near a road in Oakvale. American Electric Power said it was...
Gov. Justice announces petition for the designation of Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties as HUBZones
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Justice announced that he has petitioned for Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program gives participating small businesses access to exclusive federal contracting opportunities and preferential price evaluations when bidding on at-large federal contracts. West Virginia is one of the first ten states to petition for expanding access to this program through Governor-designated HUBZones.
3 more West Virginia schools to receive therapy dogs
West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice announced on Thursday that schools in three different counties will receive therapy dogs in 2023.
West Virginia State Police hosts graduation for 71st Cadet Class
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It was a special day for the West Virginia State Police as the 71st Cadet Class graduated today. The ceremony was held this morning, Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at West Virginia State University. The class is made up of 54 men and five women, making the group the largest class the […]
Local investors want to revitalize part of Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A group of investors in Raleigh County look to bring new life to Beckley. A beaming marketplace known across the state, a literal gateway to the rest of the country. In many ways, Beckley sits as a major hub in Southern West Virginia. But some Raleigh County residents are frustrated with […]
Metro News
Largest cadet class in 30 years join state police
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — The largest cadet class in 30 years graduated from the West Virginia State Police Academy Friday morning. The 71st Cadet Class, made up of 54 men and 5 women, were officially sworn in during a ceremony held at West Virginia State University. This is the first...
WVNT-TV
Here comes the snow! Some slick travel expected Friday
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO SATURDAY MORNING: Summers, western Greenbrier, western Pocahontas, Webster, Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Mercer, Wyoming, McDowell and Tazewell counties. Tonight features more shower activity. We do not expect any strong storms or severe weather tonight. Temperatures will begin to drop quickly after dark behind the...
wchsnetwork.com
Parent Company of CAMC acquires Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill
OAK HILL, W.Va — Health System [Vandalia Health], has signed a deal with a subsidiary of Community Health Systems [CHS] to acquire Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill. The deal is expected to close by the end of March 2023 and is subject to regulatory approvals. President & CEO...
WVU Medicine to take over Welch Community Hospital
WELCH, WV (WVNS) — One local hospital in a more remote part of Southern West Virginia will be getting some help from the state’s largest provider in healthcare. After being under the control of the McDowell County Commission, Welch Community Hospital (WCH) will now join into the WVU Medicine network of hospitals, clinics, and physician […]
