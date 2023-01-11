ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

WVNS

Cost of Raleigh County water crisis not yet tallied

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh county officials still do not know the total cost of the water crisis. Widespread water service disruptions throughout Raleigh County started on Christmas weekend and left an estimated 3,000 households without water service until Thursday, January 12, 2023, when representatives of the private Beckley Water Company and the county public […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Oceana Parking Issue

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Raleigh County Parks and Recreation is now hiring

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority is now accepting applications for 2023. Several positions are available at Lake Stephens and Fitzpatrick Park. Full time-permanent, Full time- Subject to furlough, seasonal, part-time, daytime, evening, nights, and weekends options available. Starting rate is $8.75 and up, depending on the position, experience, and certifications required.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Greenbrier County woman dead following accident

MEADOW BRIDGE, WV (WVNS)– A Greenbrier County woman is dead following a motor vehicle accident in Meadow Bridge on West Virginia Route 20.  According to Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, a call came in just before 6:00 P.M. on January 13 for a motor vehicle accident on Route 20 […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Woman killed in Fayette County crash

MEADOW BRIDGE, W.Va. — A woman died in a single vehicle crash Friday night in Fayette County. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said the victim lost control of her car on state Route 20 near Meadow Bridge around 6 p.m. The vehicle struck a roadside pole. Authorities said...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Troubled pedestrian bridge in Charleston to be demolished

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A long-abandoned pedestrian bridge over I-64/77 will be demolished, highway officials confirmed. The Capitol Hill Walkway, which was built in the 1970s, has been closed to the public since 1994 due to safety concerns. A contractor has been hired to do the work, which should begin when the weather improves, officials […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Mercer County Animal Shelter on Code Red

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Due to the overwhelming amount of animals the Mercer County Animal Shelter (MCAS) currently has and the amount waiting to come in, the shelter is now Code Red. A Code Red means that more animals at the shelter will be in danger of being euthanized because they have been at the […]
PRINCETON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews on scene of Charleston, West Virginia house fire

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Charleston Thursday morning. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire was reported on the 100 block of Wilson Way at around 10:15 a.m. The house was occupied at the time, but no injuries have been reported. Dispatchers say smoke was coming from the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Reflecting on more than 100 years of the Charleston Department Store

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Department Store has been a staple in the city for more than 100 years, but soon it’ll shut its doors. Managers Tasha Ellis and Donnie Wilson both spent many years working at the Charleston Department Store. As the days tick toward their ultimate closing, they’re learning how much the store means to the city.
CHARLESTON, WV
lootpress.com

Traffic alert: Lane closure along Robert C. Byrd Drive

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Motorists traveling in the Raleigh County area may need to take note of ongoing roadwork along Robert C. Byrd Drive Thursday afternoon. Roadside crews are currently stationed along Robert C. Byrd Drive which has resulted in the closure of an extensive stretch of a far-right travel lane.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WECT

Man electrocuted while working on powerlines, electric company says

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA/Gray News) - A utility worker in West Virginia died by electrocution while on the job Wednesday. West Virginia State Police said 24-year-old Daniel McGrath was installing fiber optic wire while working on a bucket truck near a road in Oakvale. American Electric Power said it was...
OAKVALE, WV
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces petition for the designation of Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties as HUBZones

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Justice announced that he has petitioned for Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program gives participating small businesses access to exclusive federal contracting opportunities and preferential price evaluations when bidding on at-large federal contracts. West Virginia is one of the first ten states to petition for expanding access to this program through Governor-designated HUBZones.
MONROE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Local investors want to revitalize part of Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A group of investors in Raleigh County look to bring new life to Beckley. A beaming marketplace known across the state, a literal gateway to the rest of the country. In many ways, Beckley sits as a major hub in Southern West Virginia. But some Raleigh County residents are frustrated with […]
BECKLEY, WV
Metro News

Largest cadet class in 30 years join state police

INSTITUTE, W.Va. — The largest cadet class in 30 years graduated from the West Virginia State Police Academy Friday morning. The 71st Cadet Class, made up of 54 men and 5 women, were officially sworn in during a ceremony held at West Virginia State University. This is the first...
INSTITUTE, WV
WVNT-TV

Here comes the snow! Some slick travel expected Friday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO SATURDAY MORNING: Summers, western Greenbrier, western Pocahontas, Webster, Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Mercer, Wyoming, McDowell and Tazewell counties. Tonight features more shower activity. We do not expect any strong storms or severe weather tonight. Temperatures will begin to drop quickly after dark behind the...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Parent Company of CAMC acquires Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill

OAK HILL, W.Va — Health System [Vandalia Health], has signed a deal with a subsidiary of Community Health Systems [CHS] to acquire Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill. The deal is expected to close by the end of March 2023 and is subject to regulatory approvals. President & CEO...
OAK HILL, WV
WVNS

WVU Medicine to take over Welch Community Hospital

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — One local hospital in a more remote part of Southern West Virginia will be getting some help from the state’s largest provider in healthcare. After being under the control of the McDowell County Commission, Welch Community Hospital (WCH) will now join into the WVU Medicine network of hospitals, clinics, and physician […]
WELCH, WV

