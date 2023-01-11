ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Week

Joe Biden's classified documents problem just got bigger

On Thursday morning, White House Counsel's Office spokesperson Ian Sams confirmed overnight reports that a "small number" of documents "with classified markings" had been found at President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home. "All but one of these documents were found in a storage space in the president's Willmington residence garage," Sams wrote in a brief press release. "One document consisting of one page was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room." The revelation that Biden may have improperly stored classified material has understandably been compared to former President Donald Trump's ongoing legal battle with the Justice Department over the...
WILMINGTON, DE
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
104.1 WIKY

Explainer-Biden vs. Trump: What is the difference between the two classified records cases?

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed two different special counsels to independently investigate the handling of classified records by Republican former President Donald Trump and his Democratic successor, President Joe Biden. Jack Smith, a war crimes prosecutor, is investigating whether Trump or his associates improperly...
FLORIDA STATE
104.1 WIKY

What we know about the Biden documents: A timeline

(Reuters) – Here is a timeline of what has been disclosed about the classified documents that ended up in a temporary office used by President Joe Biden and at his home in Wilmington, Delaware:. 2017. Biden begins working periodically at the Penn Biden Center, a nonprofit think tank in...
WILMINGTON, DE
104.1 WIKY

Israelis rally in three cities against Netanyahu legal reforms

TEL AVIV (Reuters) -Tens of thousands of Israelis demonstrated in three major cities on Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial reform plans, with organisers accusing him of undermining democratic rule weeks after his reelection. Bestriding a religious-nationalist coalition with a solid parliamentary majority, Netanyahu, now in his sixth...
104.1 WIKY

Trump loses bid to dismiss rape accuser’s second defamation lawsuit

NEW YORK (Reuters) – A federal judge on Friday rejected Donald Trump’s bid to dismiss writer E. Jean Carroll’s second lawsuit accusing the former U.S. president of defamation for denying he raped her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the mid-1990s. U.S. District Judge Lewis...
MANHATTAN, NY
104.1 WIKY

French President Macron: Iran’s latest execution is heinous and barbaric act

PARIS (Reuters) – The execution of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari is a heinous and barbaric act, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday. Macron said he stood in solidarity with Britain which has condemned the execution, which defied British and U.S. calls for the 61-year-old Akbari’s release after he was handed a death sentence on charges of spying for Britain.
104.1 WIKY

China open to foreign firms’ opinions, commerce ministry says

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said China is willing to listen to the opinions of foreign companies including U.S. firms, a ministry statement said on Friday. In a video telephone call with U.S.-China Business Council president Craig Allen, Wang discussed bilateral trade and China’s opening...
104.1 WIKY

EU plans law forcing companies to prove green claims are real – draft

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union has drafted plans to require companies to back up green claims about their products with evidence, in a bid to fight greenwashing and misleading advertisements, according to a document seen by Reuters. The draft legal proposal by the European Commission aims to clamp...
104.1 WIKY

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy appeals for more Western weapons after Russia attack

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that Russian attacks on civilian targets could be stopped only if Ukraine’s Western partners supplied necessary weapons. “What is needed for this? Those weapons which are in the depots of our partners and which our soldiers are...

