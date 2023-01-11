Read full article on original website
Joe Biden's classified documents problem just got bigger
On Thursday morning, White House Counsel's Office spokesperson Ian Sams confirmed overnight reports that a "small number" of documents "with classified markings" had been found at President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home. "All but one of these documents were found in a storage space in the president's Willmington residence garage," Sams wrote in a brief press release. "One document consisting of one page was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room." The revelation that Biden may have improperly stored classified material has understandably been compared to former President Donald Trump's ongoing legal battle with the Justice Department over the...
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
Biden’s counsel found five additional pages with classified markings at his Delaware home
WILMINGTON, DE (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden’s counsel said he found five additional pages with classified markings at the president’s Wilmington, Delaware, home on Thursday. “While I was transferring it to the DOJ officials who accompanied me, five additional pages with classification markings were discovered among...
Biden to welcome Japan’s Kishida and historic military reforms at White House
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will welcome Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House on Friday and is expected to hail what Washington sees as historic plans by Tokyo for a major military buildup in the face of shared concerns about China. Kishida is in...
Biden lawyer: we are confident documents were “inadvertently misplaced”
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden and his team are confident that a probe will show that the classified documents found at his home and a think tank were “inadvertently misplaced” and they will work closely with the special counsel appointed by the attorney general, a White House attorney said.
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Republican candidate's wife arrested and charged with casting 23 fraudulent votes for her husband in the 2020 election
She was charged with 26 counts of providing false information in registering and voting, three of fraudulent registration, and 23 of fraudulent voting.
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Explainer-Biden vs. Trump: What is the difference between the two classified records cases?
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed two different special counsels to independently investigate the handling of classified records by Republican former President Donald Trump and his Democratic successor, President Joe Biden. Jack Smith, a war crimes prosecutor, is investigating whether Trump or his associates improperly...
What we know about the Biden documents: A timeline
(Reuters) – Here is a timeline of what has been disclosed about the classified documents that ended up in a temporary office used by President Joe Biden and at his home in Wilmington, Delaware:. 2017. Biden begins working periodically at the Penn Biden Center, a nonprofit think tank in...
Judge sentences Trump Organization to pay $1.6 million penalty for tax fraud
NEW YORK (Reuters) – A New York judge on Friday sentenced Donald Trump’s namesake real estate company to pay a $1.6 million criminal penalty, after it was convicted of scheming to defraud tax authorities for 15 years. Justice Juan Merchan of the Manhattan criminal court imposed the sentence,...
Israelis rally in three cities against Netanyahu legal reforms
TEL AVIV (Reuters) -Tens of thousands of Israelis demonstrated in three major cities on Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial reform plans, with organisers accusing him of undermining democratic rule weeks after his reelection. Bestriding a religious-nationalist coalition with a solid parliamentary majority, Netanyahu, now in his sixth...
Major media want to know who guaranteed Sam Bankman-Fried’s $250 million bond
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Eight major media outlets on Thursday asked the U.S. judge overseeing Sam Bankman-Fried’s criminal case to make public the names of two people who helped guarantee the FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder’s $250 million bond. Saying the public interest “cannot be overstated,” lawyers for...
Trump loses bid to dismiss rape accuser’s second defamation lawsuit
NEW YORK (Reuters) – A federal judge on Friday rejected Donald Trump’s bid to dismiss writer E. Jean Carroll’s second lawsuit accusing the former U.S. president of defamation for denying he raped her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the mid-1990s. U.S. District Judge Lewis...
French President Macron: Iran’s latest execution is heinous and barbaric act
PARIS (Reuters) – The execution of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari is a heinous and barbaric act, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday. Macron said he stood in solidarity with Britain which has condemned the execution, which defied British and U.S. calls for the 61-year-old Akbari’s release after he was handed a death sentence on charges of spying for Britain.
China open to foreign firms’ opinions, commerce ministry says
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said China is willing to listen to the opinions of foreign companies including U.S. firms, a ministry statement said on Friday. In a video telephone call with U.S.-China Business Council president Craig Allen, Wang discussed bilateral trade and China’s opening...
EU plans law forcing companies to prove green claims are real – draft
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union has drafted plans to require companies to back up green claims about their products with evidence, in a bid to fight greenwashing and misleading advertisements, according to a document seen by Reuters. The draft legal proposal by the European Commission aims to clamp...
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy appeals for more Western weapons after Russia attack
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that Russian attacks on civilian targets could be stopped only if Ukraine’s Western partners supplied necessary weapons. “What is needed for this? Those weapons which are in the depots of our partners and which our soldiers are...
