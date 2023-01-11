ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
93.1 WZAK

Eddie Murphy’s Gives Blueprint To His Success At Golden Globes

By BridgetEE
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G5h73_0kBCHBs600
Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

Comedian/Actor/Producer Eddie Murphy has made his way from the comedy clubs, to Saturday Night Live, to silver screen ‘RAW’ stand up to major motion pictures. Eddi Murphy has just as many accolades as he does children, and his latest was accepting Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes for his “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment”. 61 year old Eddie Murphy has been in show business for 46 years and movie business for 41. So, what is the key to Eddie Murphy’s success?

Eddie Murphy heard fans burning question by mental telepathy so he gave them the blue print to his success in three steps while accepting his illustrious Golden Globe.

“I want to let you know there’s a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity and peace of mind. It’s very simple,” “There’s three things: pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out your f***ing mouth!”

Eddie Murphy has still got it!!

Take a look at Eddie Murphy’s Golden Globe acceptance speech below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RA0Y6_0kBCHBs600
Source: Radio One Digital

Comments / 0

Related
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy