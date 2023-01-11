DETROIT — Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle continue to strongly build their respective cases for inclusion in the NBA All-Star Game next month, even if the Knicks almost certainly won’t get more than one representative due to the sheer volume of deserving candidates in the Eastern Conference. With just 12 spots available for each squad, there are at least seven and perhaps eight locks already in the East, and the Knicks’ duo likely will be competing with nearly a dozen others for the final four or five available spots. The current leaders in fan voting — Kyrie Irving of the Nets and...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 37 MINUTES AGO