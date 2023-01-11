Read full article on original website
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Ja Morant dunks over Spurs center Jakob Poeltl again; Grizzlies win eighth straight game
The Memphis Grizzlies are already one of the NBA's best teams scoring in the paint. When they combine that with elite 3-point shooting, good luck. Seven different Grizzlies players made 3-pointers as the San Antonio Spurs offense tried to keep up in the high-scoring affair. The Spurs kept the pressure on, and then Ja Morant announced his return to the lineup with a thunderous dunk over Jakob Poeltl.
Ja Morant gifts gear to Grizzlies fan who had signed ball stolen
Ja Morant reached out to a young Grizzlies fan whose prized basketball was stolen at Monday's game against San Antonio, invited her to Wednesday's rematch and gifted her with a jersey and Ja 1 Nike shoes.
Lakers player grades: L.A. loses nail biter in overtime to Mavericks
After they had their five-game winning streak snapped on Monday by the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Lakers tried to start a new streak on Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks. For much of the night, it seemed there was a lid on the basket for L.A., as it had trouble...
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham Will ‘Definitely’ Look At LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Thomas Bryant Frontcourt
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team built around its two stars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Losing either one of them creates a major hole and that is exactly what happened when Davis was lost to a foot injury. But those absences also create opportunity and nobody has taken more advantage of that than center Thomas Bryant.
sportingalert.com
Tatum helps Celtics beat Nets, 109-98- Highlights
NEW YORK — Jayson Tatum put on an impressive performance on Thursday night, leading the Boston Celtics to a 109-98 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Tatum ended the game with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists as the Celtics pulled away in the fourth quarter, securing the win.
FOX Sports
Porzingis and the Wizards host conference foe New York
New York Knicks (23-19, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (18-24, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kristaps Porzingis and the Washington Wizards host Julius Randle and the New York Knicks in Eastern Conference action Friday. The Wizards are 11-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is ninth...
"We had one guy" - Robert Horry shares who was one player that could slow down Michael Jordan
Robert Horry explained that MJ could be slowed down with the help of Mad Max
Knicks’ Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle face tough battle to make NBA All-Star Game
DETROIT — Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle continue to strongly build their respective cases for inclusion in the NBA All-Star Game next month, even if the Knicks almost certainly won’t get more than one representative due to the sheer volume of deserving candidates in the Eastern Conference. With just 12 spots available for each squad, there are at least seven and perhaps eight locks already in the East, and the Knicks’ duo likely will be competing with nearly a dozen others for the final four or five available spots. The current leaders in fan voting — Kyrie Irving of the Nets and...
FOX Sports
Wizards' Beal cleared for full basketball activities
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal has been cleared to resume full basketball activities for the Washington Wizards. The team said Thursday that Beal had his left hamstring strain reevaluated, and his return will depend on his progress. The Wizards host the New York Knicks on Friday night. Beal was...
CBS Sports
Bucks' Joe Ingles: Won't play Thursday
Ingles is out for Thursday's game versus the Heat due to left knee injury management. Ingles is likely sitting out Thursday's back-to-back for rest. Pat Connaughton, Jordan Nwora and MarJon Beauchamp are candidates to see extended minutes in his absence. Ingles should be good to go for Saturday's rematch with the Heat.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Pulls down 18 rebounds
Adams accumulated 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 135-129 victory over San Antonio. Adams and Jaren Jackson combined for 30 rebounds, but Adams was the driving force on the glass for a Memphis team that had to grind out a tight win over a combative Spurs team. With a career-worst 33 percent mark from the free-throw line on 2.9 attempts per game, Adams has been toxic in that particular area, but he retains higher value in points formats or in category leagues in which managers are punting free-throw percentage. His 11.5 rebounds per game are the best mark of his career by a full rebound and a half.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Danny Green: Returns to basketball activies
Green (knee) started doing 5-on-5 work last week, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports. Green has yet to make his season debut due to a torn ACL in his left knee he suffered last postseason. While there is no indication that the veteran guard will join Memphis' lineup soon, his return to basketball activities is a good sign that he'll be able to play before the end of the 2022-23 regular season.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Poor shooting sours return
Ayton totaled 11 points (5-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes during Friday's 121-116 loss to the Timberwolves. Ayton racked up a double-double in the loss but struggled mightily from the field, shooting just 5-of-18. The 11 rebounds were nice, but that's really where the positives end. He currently profiles as the 72nd-best player in standard fantasy formats but is outside the top 190 over the past two weeks. His inability to protect the rim, along with mediocre free-throw shooting, makes him a tough player to see blowing up at any point in the near future.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Explodes for season-high 40 points
Kuzma ended with 40 points (14-27 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one block across 40 minutes during Friday's 112-108 loss to the Knicks. Kuzma was terrific in the loss, pouring in a season-high 40 points while adding decent peripheral numbers. Despite averaging a career-high 21.7 points per game this season, Kuzma sits outside the top 100 in standard formats, thanks largely to the fact he plays no defense and typically delivers mediocre percentages. He is a clear must-roster player, but for anyone punting points, he should not be a prime target.
CBS Sports
No. 8 Gonzaga walks tightrope home to face Portland
Gonzaga is winning -- that part is nothing new. The unfamiliar part of this season for the Bulldogs has been the path to victory. The No. 8 Bulldogs (15-3 overall, 4-0 West Coast Conference) return home to Spokane, Wash. and host Portland (9-10, 1-3) on Saturday night after a harrowing three-game trip they swept by a combined eight points.
CBS Sports
Texans' Christian Kirksey: Hits triple digits
Kirksey had five tackles, an interception and one pass defensed in a 32-31 win over Indianapolis in Week 18. Kirksey rewarded the organization that signed him to a two-year deal prior to the season with his first triple-digit tackle count in nine NFL seasons. His 124 stops ranked third on the team. Kirksey also recorded two interceptions and a recovered fumble. The starting middle linebacker should return in 2023, although there could be changes to the defensive alignment with a new coaching regime.
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: Late scratch Wednesday
Turner will not play in Wednesday's matchup with the Knicks due to back spasms. Turner was slated to play and was listed in the starting lineup but will not suit up Wednesday due to back spasms. James Johnson will take his place in the starting five while Isaiah Jackson and Goga Bitadze are candidates to see more action with Aaron Nesmith (illness) and Oshae Brissett (hamstring) both sidelined. Turner's next chance to play will come Friday against Atlanta.
Injury Report: Nikola Jokic's Injury Status vs Clippers
Nikola Jokic may not play against the Clippers.
Flames ride hot start, shoot down Stars
Nazem Kadri, Rasmus Andersson and Chris Tanev collected one goal and one assist apiece as the visiting Calgary Flames rode
