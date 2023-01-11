ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moundsville, WV

Metro News

WVU alum Pete White remembered following recent death

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Prominent WVU alumni, athlete, and businessman Pete White has died at the age of 89. White passed away Thursday in Sarasota, Florida with family, WVU announced Friday. White was a member of the WVU Foundation Board for 42 years. “We are incredibly grateful for the outstanding...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Free-throw shooting plagues Mountaineers in 77-76 loss at Oklahoma

The downward trajectory of West Virginia’s season continues. Despite never leading Saturday at Oklahoma, the Mountaineers had every opportunity to earn their first Big 12 victory, but hurt their cause at the free-throw line down the stretch in a 77-76 loss at the Lloyd Noble Center. “I don’t know...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Jalen Bridges Mocks West Virginia Fans

Morgantown, West Virginia – Fairmont, West Virginia native and former West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges made his return to the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown last night with his new team, the Baylor Bears. Baylor defeated the Mountaineers 83-78 and Bridges had a double-double, finishing with 10 points and 11...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

WVU men’s basketball parts ways with associate head coach Larry Harrison

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s men’s basketball program announced a significant staff change Thursday evening, parting ways with associate head coach Larry Harrison. Harrison had worked under Bob Huggins for Huggins’ entire tenure at West Virginia over the last 16 seasons. Harrison was associate head coach for...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Mountaineers hope to have answers for Oklahoma’s pace and precision

West Virginia has lost four straight games to start Big 12 play. The Mountaineers latest setback Wednesday against Baylor was followed by the program’s dismissal of associate head coach Larry Harrison the next day. WVU now takes a trip to Oklahoma to face the Sooners at noon Saturday inside...
NORMAN, OK
Metro News

Mountaineers come up short again, fall to Baylor 83-78

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia held a second-half lead Wednesday against Baylor for the third time in four Big 12 games. The Mountaineers, however, continue to be unable to get over the hump. Despite scoring 51 second-half points, West Virginia again fell short down the stretch in an 83-78...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Monongalia County schools planning for busy 2023

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Monongalia County school system plans a busy 2023 including adding a program promoted by First Lady Cathy Justice. Programs Coordinator Susan Taylor announced initiatives currently being implemented as a pilot program heading into 2023 as well as summer programs that are continuing for another year.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia county charges 19 people

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Steven E. Dragisich, Hancock County Prosecuting Attorney, announces that the January 2023 Term of the Hancock County Grand Jury met this week and returned the following Indictments: Christopher Carlton Nixon – 3/24/1979, 331 Blossom Ave., Newell, WV 26050 –Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine; and Delivery of aSchedule II […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Operation Silent Night leads to 10 charged in West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Police Department announced on Monday that several individuals were charged during a two-week special operation targeting specific nuisance related crimes in several sections of the city. “Operation Silent Night” took place from Dec. 12-23, 2022, in neighborhoods where police say specific data and crime trends by WPD’s Crime Analysts […]
WHEELING, WV
Metro News

1 dead in Doddridge County crash

SMITHBURG, W.Va. — One person is dead following a crash along Route 50 in Doddridge County. It happened at around 6:15 p.m. Thursday in Smithburg when authorities said a tractor trailer and a car collided. The tractor trailer was turning onto Morgans Run Road from Route 50 east, and the car was heading west.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Three Harrison County schools added to the West Virginia Communities in Schools program

CHARLESTON, WV — Three Harrison County schools have bren added to the West Virginia Communities In Schools (CIS) program. Nutter Fort Primary School, Nutter Fort Intermediate School and the Norwood Elementary School will be apart of the program that forges community partnerships and brings resources into schools to help remove barriers to student learning with a goal of keeping all students in school and ultimately graduating.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV

