Metro News
Ripley collects tenth victory with 55-44 win over Brooke
PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. — Highlights from Ripley’s 55-44 win over Brooke in the East Fairmont Classic.
Metro News
WVU alum Pete White remembered following recent death
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Prominent WVU alumni, athlete, and businessman Pete White has died at the age of 89. White passed away Thursday in Sarasota, Florida with family, WVU announced Friday. White was a member of the WVU Foundation Board for 42 years. “We are incredibly grateful for the outstanding...
Metro News
Huggins remains coy on Harrison’s dismissal while past, current players speak out
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s men’s basketball program will play its 531st game under the direction of head coach Bob Huggins at noon Saturday when the Mountaineers battle Oklahoma at the Lloyd Noble Center. For the previous 530, Larry Harrison was part of the team’s coaching staff....
Metro News
Free-throw shooting plagues Mountaineers in 77-76 loss at Oklahoma
The downward trajectory of West Virginia’s season continues. Despite never leading Saturday at Oklahoma, the Mountaineers had every opportunity to earn their first Big 12 victory, but hurt their cause at the free-throw line down the stretch in a 77-76 loss at the Lloyd Noble Center. “I don’t know...
voiceofmotown.com
Jalen Bridges Mocks West Virginia Fans
Morgantown, West Virginia – Fairmont, West Virginia native and former West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges made his return to the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown last night with his new team, the Baylor Bears. Baylor defeated the Mountaineers 83-78 and Bridges had a double-double, finishing with 10 points and 11...
Metro News
WVU men’s basketball parts ways with associate head coach Larry Harrison
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s men’s basketball program announced a significant staff change Thursday evening, parting ways with associate head coach Larry Harrison. Harrison had worked under Bob Huggins for Huggins’ entire tenure at West Virginia over the last 16 seasons. Harrison was associate head coach for...
Metro News
Morgantown park and rec officials reach agreement on ice arena renovations; community hockey group pleased
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Morgantown BOPARC board has reached an agreement with the designer of renovations to the city’s ice arena that allow for a shortened 2023–24 hockey season seemingly eliminating community concerns. BOPARC Executive Director Melissa Wiles said the Mills Group has recommended dividing the project...
Metro News
With Perez unable to provide help this season, Huggins bemoans NCAA ruling
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Only a few hours before the start of Wednesday’s game between West Virginia and Baylor, the Mountaineers got word Jose Perez is not eligible to play this season when his appeal for a waiver was denied by the NCAA Committee for Legislative Relief. Perez, a...
Metro News
Three Guys Before The Game – Baylor Recap – Oklahoma Preview (Episode 433)
The game of basketball can be both simple and complex. One of the basics is being able to put the ball in the basket. Unfortunately, for the West Virginia Mountaineers, the inability to make shots has left them winless in their first four Big 12 Conference games. Wednesday’s loss to...
Metro News
Mountaineers hope to have answers for Oklahoma’s pace and precision
West Virginia has lost four straight games to start Big 12 play. The Mountaineers latest setback Wednesday against Baylor was followed by the program’s dismissal of associate head coach Larry Harrison the next day. WVU now takes a trip to Oklahoma to face the Sooners at noon Saturday inside...
Metro News
Mountaineers come up short again, fall to Baylor 83-78
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia held a second-half lead Wednesday against Baylor for the third time in four Big 12 games. The Mountaineers, however, continue to be unable to get over the hump. Despite scoring 51 second-half points, West Virginia again fell short down the stretch in an 83-78...
Metro News
Monongalia County schools planning for busy 2023
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Monongalia County school system plans a busy 2023 including adding a program promoted by First Lady Cathy Justice. Programs Coordinator Susan Taylor announced initiatives currently being implemented as a pilot program heading into 2023 as well as summer programs that are continuing for another year.
West Virginia county charges 19 people
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Steven E. Dragisich, Hancock County Prosecuting Attorney, announces that the January 2023 Term of the Hancock County Grand Jury met this week and returned the following Indictments: Christopher Carlton Nixon – 3/24/1979, 331 Blossom Ave., Newell, WV 26050 –Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine; and Delivery of aSchedule II […]
Snow expected MLK weekend in West Virginia
Those who are planning to travel for the long weekend could experience snow and hazardous road conditions.
1 person killed in Doddridge County collision along Route 50
UPDATE (1/12/23 8:59 p.m.): WEST UNION, W.Va. – One person died following a vehicle collision along Route 50 in Doddridge County. The incident involved a tractor trailer and a car. According to the Smithburg Volunteer Fire Department, one person was killed in the collision, while a second person was transported from the scene. There is […]
Operation Silent Night leads to 10 charged in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Police Department announced on Monday that several individuals were charged during a two-week special operation targeting specific nuisance related crimes in several sections of the city. “Operation Silent Night” took place from Dec. 12-23, 2022, in neighborhoods where police say specific data and crime trends by WPD’s Crime Analysts […]
Metro News
Fairmont man indicted for stealing catalytic converters from Hino plant
PARKERSBURG, W.Va.– Arraignment will be scheduled for a Fairmont man indicted this week by the Wood County grand jury in connection with a break-in at the Hino truck plant. Logan Vessecchia, 23, has been indicted on 37 counts of destruction of property and one count of breaking and entering.
Metro News
1 dead in Doddridge County crash
SMITHBURG, W.Va. — One person is dead following a crash along Route 50 in Doddridge County. It happened at around 6:15 p.m. Thursday in Smithburg when authorities said a tractor trailer and a car collided. The tractor trailer was turning onto Morgans Run Road from Route 50 east, and the car was heading west.
wajr.com
Three Harrison County schools added to the West Virginia Communities in Schools program
CHARLESTON, WV — Three Harrison County schools have bren added to the West Virginia Communities In Schools (CIS) program. Nutter Fort Primary School, Nutter Fort Intermediate School and the Norwood Elementary School will be apart of the program that forges community partnerships and brings resources into schools to help remove barriers to student learning with a goal of keeping all students in school and ultimately graduating.
Belmont County runaway pig settles into her new home with new name
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The micro-pig who was on the loose for four days in Martins Ferry is now safe and secure in her new home. Officials with Belmont County Hoof and Paw says Miss Piggy has been adopted by a family in Butler, Pa., and she is settling in, safe and secure. They say […]
