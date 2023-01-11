ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets have very little to say after Carlos Correa drama ends with Twins deal

By Dan Martin
New York Post
 3 days ago

Three weeks after Mets owner Steve Cohen gushed about bringing in Carlos Correa as the final piece to the roster, the Mets had a much more subdued reaction to Correa signing with the Twins after the Mets’ concerns over his surgically repaired right ankle proved too great to overcome.

After Correa finally passed the physical that made his six-year, $200 million deal with Minnesota official, the Mets put out a statement that read: “We were unable to reach an agreement. We wish Carlos all the best.”

The Mets declined comment beyond that statement.

It was a stark contrast to Cohen’s excitement on Dec. 21, when he pounced on Correa after Correa’s first attempt at a deal this offseason, 13 years and $350 million with the Giants, fell through and Cohen came in with a 12-year, $315 million offer.

Carlos Correa with wins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey on Jan. 11, 2023.
AP
Carlos Correa after striking out on May 2, 2022.
AP

“We needed one more thing, and this is it,” Cohen told The Post’s Jon Heyman at the time. “This really makes a big difference. I feel like our pitching was in good shape. We needed one more hitter. This puts us over the top.”

As it turned out, the two sides were unable to work out a new deal after the Mets — like the Giants before them — had concerns over Correa’s surgically repaired ankle.

The 2014 injury, which Correa suffered in the minors and resulted in a plate being inserted in Correa’s leg, led to the Giants pulling their initial offer.

A brief Mets statement
Mets

The Mets and Cohen quickly swooped in with their offer for the 28-year-old, but issues arose in Queens following Correa’s physical.

The two sides spent over two weeks trying to redo the deal, as Correa wanted to play for the Mets and Cohen and Co. still wanted Correa at Citi Field, but they were unable to come to a new agreement.

The Mets, like the Giants, were also concerned about the ankle , injured in the minors in 2014, after conducting a physical, and according to The Post’s Mike Puma and Jon Heyman, the team tried to get contract language protection in case the ankle would keep Correa from playing.

The Mets were then willing to guarantee $157.5 million over six years, and he would’ve been eligible for an additional six years and $157.5 million had he reached plate-appearance and innings benchmarks.

Carlos Correa on Aug. 9, 2022.
AP

Among the items discussed were ways to reduce the risk for the Mets if the injury resurfaced later in the contract, perhaps with less guaranteed money.

Now Correa, who signed a three-year deal with the Twins last offseason with an opt out following the first year in an attempt to build his market, is heading back to Minnesota with a guarantee for the first six years of the deal and a possible additional $70 million over four more vesting years.

New York Post

