South Africa's ANC alludes to greater central bank jobs focus
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 13 (Reuters) - South Africa's African National Congress (ANC) alluded to a greater focus on job creation by the country's central bank in resolutions from its recent national conference, but stopped short of calling for its mandate to be changed.
watchers.news
Freak wave hits South African beach, killing 3 people and injuring 17
An unusually large wave hit a popular beach in the city of Durban, South Africa at around 17:00 LT on December 17, 2022, killing three people and injuring 17 others. More than 100 people were hit by the wave, first responders said. Three people drowned and 17 were taken to hospital in serious condition.
Chinese tracking device is 'discovered inside UK government car', as senior politician slams Beijing
A SIM card capable of transmitting location data was found in a security sweep of UK government cars which discovered 'disturbing things', a security source said.
Africa should not be arena for international competition, says Chinese foreign minister
ADDIS ABABA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Africa should not be an arena for competition between world powers, China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Wednesday, opening a new headquarters for a pan-African health body at the start of five-country Africa tour.
Japanese delegation to visit Canada to meet with battery, mining companies
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Japan will send a delegation to meet with Canadian battery and mining companies early this year, while Canada is planning a trade mission to Japan later in October, the leaders of both countries announced on Thursday after meeting in Ottawa.
US News and World Report
Investors Snap up Record $39 Billion Emerging Market Sovereign Bond Splurge
LONDON (Reuters) - Developing countries have sold a huge $39 billion of international bonds since the start of the year, with investors happy to pile into riskier debt as they bet global interest rates are nearing a peak. The first half of January saw 11 countries launch more than 20...
US News and World Report
Indonesia Says Investment Talks With Tesla Still Ongoing
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Negotiations between Indonesia and Tesla are still ongoing, a senior minister said on Thursday, following a report that the U.S. automaker is nearing a preliminary deal to build production facilities with a capacity of one million units. Luhut Pandjaitan, who has been leading the talks with Tesla,...
ship-technology.com
DP World and Maersk join forces on Jebel Ali Port decarbonisation
The agreement will support Maersk’s clients by deploying processes aimed at boosting productivity at the quayside. DP World has reached a long-term strategic alliance with Danish shipping giant A P Moller-Maersk to reduce emissions at Jebel Ali Port in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The agreement will support Maersk’s...
French Business Leaders’ Optimism Holds Steady Amid Concerns Over Possible Recession and Rising Energy Costs, Second Annual J.P. Morgan Survey Finds
On par with last year, more than half of French midsize business leaders are feeling optimistic about the global (58%), national (56%), and local and regional (55%) economic outlook in the year ahead, according to J.P. Morgan’s second annual France Business Leaders Outlook survey released today. This is in spite of 53% expecting a recession in 2023—a lower rate than their European counterparts in the U.K. (69%) and Germany (59%)—and gearing up for its repercussions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005028/en/ Economic outlook for 2023 (Graphic: Business Wire) “The challenges faced by French midsize and fast-growing companies over the last several years have prepared them for dealing with heightened uncertainty in the coming year,” said Olivier Simon, Head of Commercial Banking, France and Benelux, J.P. Morgan. “Business decision makers continue to demonstrate their ability to quickly adapt to global and local challenges and overcome them.”
Pakistan Seeks Change to U.S. World Finance Control as Cuba Leads U.N. Bloc
"As far as global governance ... the greatest structural issue is the control of the international financial system by the United States," Munir Akram said.
Credit Suisse set to cut 10% of European investment bankers -FT
Jan 14 (Reuters) - Swiss lender Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) is looking to cut more than 10% of its staff of European investment bankers this year, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing people with knowledge of the moves.
euNetworks Deploys a 40km Hollowcore Fibre System With No Mid-span Amplification
euNetworks Fiber UK Limited (“euNetworks”), a Western European bandwidth infrastructure company, has deployed an additional 26km of hollowcore fibre cable between Basildon and London. This is connected to the 14km of hollowcore fibre cable deployed in September 2022. With this new development, euNetworks now offers an end-to-end hollowcore fibre route from Basildon to The London Stock Exchange in London, delivering another global first with a 40km total system distance with no mid-span amplification. As with previously deployed hollowcore routes, its use is exclusive to euNetworks and its customers, and delivers market leading ultra low latency performance. This press release features...
Ghana says debt exchange talks with local pension funds continuing
ACCRA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Ghana's finance ministry on Wednesday said negotiations on the terms of a domestic debt exchange agreement with local pension funds were continuing and that they would be made public once an agreement on the details is reached.
Schroders gets nod to set up China fund unit as Beijing speeds up approvals
SHANGHAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Schroders has obtained Chinese regulatory approval to set up a wholly-owned mutual fund unit in China, as Beijing accelerates opening up its giant financial sector to foreigners.
technologynetworks.com
BioGrad to Open the UK's Second Largest Biobank Facility in Liverpool
BioGrad is to open the UK's second largest biobank facility in Liverpool, as part of a £7.6m investment into a new headquarters at Wavertree Technology Park. In collaboration with the University of Leicester, BioGrad biobank has already welcomed up to 261,000 samples from the largest long-Covid study in the UK. Further partnerships with Liverpool Women’s Hospital and three private research companies will see BioGrad bank over one million human cell samples banked in its first year.
msn.com
Malaysia Escalates Standoff With EU Over Palm Oil
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. What is the sound of a tortilla chip not crunching? Europeans may soon find out the hard way. Malaysia's deputy prime minister Fadillah...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-India Alleges France's Pernod Violated Delhi City Rules to Boost Market Share
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Pernod Ricard violated the liquor policy of India's capital city by financially supporting retailers who in exchange stocked more of the French company's brands and boosted its market share, the country's financial crimes agency alleges. India's Enforcement Directorate said in court documents filed in November that...
gcaptain.com
Inmarsat Connectivity Powers Austrian Newcomers In Historic Ocean Race Campaign
As crews prepare for January’s 2022-23 edition of The Ocean Race, Austrian Ocean Racing are highlighting how satellite communication technology is powering their campaign to be the first Austrian sailing team to take on one of sport’s toughest challenges. The ambitious newcomers tapped into the full power of...
marinelink.com
Guyana's Oil Exports Double, with Europe Taking Half of Cargoes
Guyana's oil exports jumped 164% last year, boosted by growing output and demand for the newest Latin American oil producer's light sweet crudes, particularly in Europe, where thirsty refiners ramped up imports to replace Russian supplies. Since a consortium led by Exxon Mobil began pumping in late 2019, Guyana's shipments...
Upworthy
A Kenyan woman's startup recycles plastic into bricks that are five times stronger than concrete
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 12, 2021. It has since been updated. Nzambi Matee is the founder of Gjenge Makers, a startup based in Nairobi, Kenya's capital. Her business transforms plastic waste into bricks that are five to seven times stronger than concrete. In addition to establishing the company, Matee designed the machines that manufacture the bricks. She sources plastic low and high-density polyethylene and polypropylene from local packaging plants for free to produce durable building materials. The materials she sources are waste others cannot process anymore or recycle. Therefore, Matee prevents tonnes of plastic waste from ending up in landfills across the country. She hopes to expand her business to add a bigger manufacturing line, Good News Networking reports.
