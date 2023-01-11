Many things have gone wrong for the Chicago Blackhawks this season regarding the roster, but one of the least-discussed issues has been the first line. Since the start of the season, the Blackhawks have had difficulty finding the “right” combination. It was a mix of Andreas Athanasiou, Max Domi, and Patrick Kane for a while. Athanasiou was ultimately switched out for players like Tyler Johnson and even Sam Lafferty, but no three players ever got genuine chemistry down. It took the team 37 games to finally figure out a first line that works, and oddly enough, it came at the expense of Kane as he has dealt with a lower-body injury and has missed the last three games.

