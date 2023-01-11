Coral Springs Police Investigated Hit and Run Incident Outside Apartment Complex

CORAL SPRINGS, FL – Coral Springs police were looking Wednesday afternoon for people who crashed their car outside an apartment complex and then took off on foot, a police spokesman said.

The police search in the area of Sherwood on the Park at 1599 NW 91 Ave prompted Ramblewood Elementary School at 8950 Shadow Wood Blvd to go on temporary lockdown shortly after 12 p.m., according to a police post on social media.

The spokesman said police were investigating a “hit and run incident and a stolen vehicle recovery.”

No other information was immediately available.

