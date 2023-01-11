ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs Police Investigated Hit and Run Incident Outside Apartment Complex

By Leon Fooksman
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

CORAL SPRINGS, FL – Coral Springs police were looking Wednesday afternoon for people who crashed their car outside an apartment complex and then took off on foot, a police spokesman said.

The police search in the area of Sherwood on the Park at 1599 NW 91 Ave prompted Ramblewood Elementary School at 8950 Shadow Wood Blvd to go on temporary lockdown shortly after 12 p.m., according to a police post on social media.

The spokesman said police were investigating a “hit and run incident and a stolen vehicle recovery.”

No other information was immediately available.

TAPinto.net

Coral Springs Approves Installing Life-Saving Automatic External Defibrillators (AED) in Parks and City Facilities

CORAL SPRINGS, FL – A device used to help restore the heartbeat of Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin when he collapse mid-game earlier this month is going to be installed in parks and City Hall in Coral Springs. City commissioners approved spending $175,000 in federal pandemic relief funds this week to buy and install 30 outdoor cabinets for automatic external defibrillator (AED) as well as Stop the Bleed Kits at 10 parks and city facilities by the middle of the summer. City Fire Chief Michael McNally said placing these outdoor AED cabinets, which will be monitored by contractors and 911 dispatchers, will make...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
TAPinto.net

“Mayor” of Foundation for Independent Living in Coconut Creek Wins City’s First Inclusion Award

COCONUT CREEK, FL – For close to 25 years, a Coconut Creek detective has watched Eugene Bannigan do “good deeds” for his fellow residents at Foundation for Independent Living. “He’s the guy who helps everyone,” Det. Clint Corey said. That means Bannigan helps the nonprofit foundation’s clients with cognitive disabilities and developmental delays feel welcome at events, make good decisions when in contact with strangers, and ensure they are safe in their homes. For Bannigan’s efforts, he received the city of Coconut Creek’s first Inclusion Award. The award recognizes those who make it a daily habit to “positively engage others, encourage active participation in the community,...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
