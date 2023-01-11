Gov. Cox hosts Social Media and Youth Mental Health Symposium

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox hosted a Social Media and Youth Mental Health Symposium yesterday, where legislators and experts discussed recent research and the mental health challenges Utah youth are currently facing.

“Our administration is very concerned about how social media is affecting our children,” Cox said. “Today’s symposium brought to light risks, but also how parents can better guide their children and what role government should play in social media safety. Our kids are the future of our state and we need to do everything we can to protect them.”

Symposium topics included legislation and policymaking opportunities regarding youth and teen public health trends, and how to help parents and youth navigate social media safely.

Other panel discussions throughout the day featured First Lady Abby Cox; Dr. Michelle Hofmann, Utah Department of Health and Human Services; Ben Horsley, Granite School District; Dr. Aaron Fischer, Huntsman Mental Health Institute; Amanda Choudhary, Primary Children’s Hospital and Intermountain Healthcare; Jessica Holzbauer, Huntsman Mental Health Institute; and Ben Lomond High School student Zander Piper. In addition, Sen. Kirk Cullimore, Sen. Mike McKell and Rep. Jordan Teuscher all participated in panel discussions.

