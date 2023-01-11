ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Can Drinking 1 Soda a Day Really Increase Your Risk of Hair Loss?

A new study suggests there may be a link between soda consumption and male pattern hair loss. Even one soda per day could be a problem, say the authors. However, experts say there are many factors involved in hair loss. Regardless of whether sugar affects hair loss, nutritionists say cutting...
Could drinking water slow aging? A guide to staying well hydrated

Water helps you stay healthy, avoid dehydration and reduces your risk of getting a hangover. Staying well hydrated could also help slow aging, according to a recently published study by the National Institutes of Health. Here’s a drinking water FAQ guide:. Drinking water: How much do you need?. While...
What are some possible early warning signs of osteoporosis?

Osteoporosis causes bones to become porous and weaker, and many people do not have noticeable symptoms until they experience an injury or fracture. However, early signs of the condition can include receding gums, weakened grip strength, and brittle fingernails. Osteoporosis affects the bones and results in a decrease in bone...
How Much Weight Loss Per Month Is Safe?

THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- So, after a month of holiday eating, your pants are too tight and you're desperate to lose the extra weight as quickly as possible, but how much can you lose in a month?. Experts say there is no speedy way to shed pounds.
You Might Want to Throw Away Your Leftover Rice

If you're looking to do some advance meal prep in the new year, maybe you've already considered cooking up a big batch of rice to pair with chicken and vegetables for dinner. But you might want to rethink eating that leftover rice after a few days. You could be saving your stomach from food poisoning.
Why Is Coffee So Good for Your Brain?

Coffee is the number one source of antioxidants in many people’s diets. These powerful antioxidant phytochemicals, or plant chemicals can help block oxidation in the brain and minimize the effects of aging. Additionally, there are other surprising components in a couple cups of coffee (even instant!) that may protect cognitive health and even mental wellbeing.
Whiskers Fatigue & How to Prevent This With Wide and Elevated Bowls

As these bowls turned out to be one of the most popular items from our blog online shop and plenty of our international readers love them we have managed to negotiate better rates for most countries for this year. Therefore we thought it was a good time to re-post this article. 🙂
10 Best Calming Dog Treats in 2023

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Does your pup get stressed out from time to time? Are you looking for different calming remedies to help her (and you!) feel better? Luckily, CBD can be just as helpful for managing pet anxiety as it is […]
How to Grow Lettuce Indoors

Spring may be a great time for planting vegetables outdoors, but it's easy to grow lettuce indoors anytime of year. Similar to growing herbs indoors, all you need to do is provide the right indoor growing conditions and you’ll be on your way to harvesting fresh lettuce from the comfort of your own home. Whether you want to grow leaves that are bitter or mild, tender or crisp, some types of lettuce are better suited for growing indoors than others. Use this guide to find the best lettuces to grow indoors, along with simple steps to grow indoor lettuce any time of year.
A Few Quick Bursts of Physical Activity Each Day May Lead to a Longer Life, Study Shows

Short bursts of movement during everyday activities, like jogging up a set of stairs, have a significant impact on longevity.Vigorous intermittent lifestyle physical activity—VILPA—has been shown to help reduce the risk of premature death from conditions like cancer and cardiovascular disease.To get the most benefit, add at least three to four one-minute bursts of activity each day. Picking up the pace during everyday activities—climbing the stairs, carrying groceries, vacuuming your home—can help reduce your risk of premature death, particularly from cardiovascular disease, new research shows.The study, published in December in the journal Nature Medicine, found that just three to four...

