Read full article on original website
Related
labroots.com
How Cannabis Affects the Aging Process
The way our brains work changes as we age. However, there is now increasing evidence to support that cannabis positively alters brain functions that typically decline as we get older. One study found that adults over 60 who used cannabis at least once a week had stronger communications between three...
Agriculture Online
Corn ends week up over 20¢ | Friday, January 13, 2023
Corn closed at $6.76 a bushel, more than 20¢ higher than where corn started the week. Soybeans are up more than 30¢ from where they started the week. Closing price today was $15.28 a bushel. CBOT wheat is up a penny for the day. KC wheat is up...
Agriculture Online
Surprising traders, USDA reports smaller corn and soy harvests and shorter supplies
Today, USDA released three major reports, including the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE), Annual Crop Production, and Quarterly Grain Stocks reports. Combined, they tell a story of a smaller 2022 harvest and smaller domestic supplies of corn, soybeans, and wheat. January 2023 WASDE Report. 2022/2023 U.S. Ending Stocks.
Agriculture Online
An alternative weed strategy
Successful Farming Editors, Laurie Bedord and Chelsea Dinterman, discuss how farmers may not have the time to wait to address weed issues. Instead, farmers need to become their own R&D department to address troublesome weeds on their operation.
Medical News Today
Mild serotonin syndrome symptoms and treatment
Serotonin syndrome is a potentially serious drug reaction. In the early stages of this reaction, people may experience mild serotonin syndrome, which causes symptoms such as tremors, dizziness, and headache. Serotonin syndrome, or serotonin toxicity, happens when a person takes medications that increase serotonin to a dangerously high level. For...
MedicalXpress
Antipsychotic withdrawal—an unrecognized and misdiagnosed problem
It's not withdrawal, it's a relapse of your illness. This is what many people trying to stop their antipsychotic drugs are told when seeking support to get off the medication. Antipsychotics are a group of drugs used to treat psychosis (when people lose some contact with reality). It is thought that high levels of a brain chemical called dopamine may cause the symptoms of psychosis, such as hearing voices or feeling paranoid. Antipsychotics help to reduce the intensity of these symptoms by blocking the effect of dopamine.
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle end firm on tight supplies, lower weights
CHICAGO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures ended mostly firm on Friday, underpinned by tight supplies and as harsh winter weather in recent weeks lowered cattle slaughter weights and limited beef production, traders said. Live cattle futures prices remained bound in a recent trading range as...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 5-Cautious China approves GMO alfalfa import after decade-long wait
(Adds details on alfalfa crops and comment from U.S. Department of Agriculture) Jan 13 (Reuters) - China approved imports of eight genetically modified (GM) crops, permitting shipments of GM alfalfa for the first time after a decade-long wait, the country's agriculture ministry said on Friday. Global seed makers and the...
EatingWell
Dried vs. Fresh Fruit: Which One Is Healthier?
Not eating as much fruit as you should? You're not alone. Although the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that most people eat 2 cups of fruit daily, only 12.3% of adults are meeting that goal, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There are numerous reasons to...
Weird Facts About Avocados
Avocados are one of the world’s most popular foods, but did you know they have some pretty strange and unique qualities? From their ancient history to their unusual uses, here are 7 weird facts about avocados that you probably didn’t know.
Coping With Nicotine Withdrawal Symptoms
MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Giving up nicotine can be a brutal experience that can include everything from physical symptoms, such as headache and nausea, to mood issues, including irritability, anxiety and depression. Yet, it is still possible to get through nicotine withdrawal symptoms with a good plan...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soy, corn rise on smaller U.S. harvest, Argentina drought worries
Prices rise after USDA cuts U.S. soy, corn harvest outlook. Grains supported by drought in Argentina, southern Brazil. U.S. markets closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. (Adds closing prices, weekly trends) By Karl Plume. CHICAGO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures climbed for a third straight day...
msn.com
Grocery store canned meats can surprise or horrify - our ratings from worst to first
An entire edition of the Food Shack could be devoted to Spam, and maybe some day it will. But if you want to know why that treasured meat is endearing, particularly in Hawaii, it's because pretty much everything that surrounds it in the designated "canned meat" aisle at a grocery store is a disaster waiting to happen by comparison.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn, soybeans surge after USDA cuts 2022 harvest view
USDA lowers U.S. corn, soy harvest view, cuts stocks. U.S. winter wheat plantings above consensus estimate. Argentine grain exchange slashes soy, corn crop views. Brazil's CONAB projects big corn crop, record soy crop. (Rewrites throughout, adds quote, updates prices, changes byline, changes dateline from PARIS/SINGAPORE) By Karl Plume. CHICAGO, Jan...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-China raises corn, soybean output for 2022/23
Jan 12 (Reuters) - China's agriculture ministry raised its outlook for both corn and soybean production on Thursday, bringing its forecast in line with the statistics bureau's recently reported data on the size of last autumn's crops. Corn production in the 2022/23 crop year that began in September is seen at 277.2 million tonnes, up 1.7% on the prior year, the ministry said in its monthly Chinese Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (CASDE) report. Soybean output is up 23.7% at 20.3 million tonnes. Key numbers from the monthly CASDE report are below. 2020/2021 2021/22 2022/23 2022/23 Percentage January December January change Estimate Forecast Forecast Corn - crop year Oct-Sept Planted 41.264 43.324 42.95 43.07 0.28% acreage (mln hectares ) Output 260.66 272.55 275.31 277.2 0.69% (mln tonnes) Imports 29.56 21.89 18 18 0.00% (mln tonnes) Consumpt 282.16 287.7 290.51 290.51 0.00% ion (mln tonnes) Exports 0 0 0.01 0.01 0.00% (mln tonnes) Balance 8.06 6.74 2.79 4.68 67.74% (mln tonnes) Soybean - crop year Oct-Sept Planted 9.882 8.4 9.933 10.243 3.12% acreage (mln hectares ) Output 19.6 16.4 19.48 20.29 4.16% (mln tonnes) Imports 99.78 91.6 95.2 95.2 0.00% (mln tonnes) Consumpt 113.26 107.97 112.87 112.87 0.00% ion (mln tonnes) Exports 0.06 0.1 0.15 0.15 0.00% (mln tonnes) Balance 6.06 -0.07 1.66 2.47 48.80% (mln tonnes) Cotton - crop year Sept-Aug Beginnin 7.36 7.6 7.13 7.13 0.00% g stocks (mln tonnes) Planted 3.17 3.028 3.034 3 -1.12% acreage (mln hectares ) Output 5.91 5.73 6.03 5.98 -0.83% (mln tonnes) Imports 2.75 1.73 1.85 1.85 0.00% (mln tonnes) Consumpt 8.4 7.9 7.5 7.5 0.00% ion (mln tonnes) Exports 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.00% (mln tonnes) Ending 7.6 7.13 7.48 7.43 -0.67% Stocks (mln tonnes) Sugar - crop year Oct-Sept Planted 1.453 1.263 1.362 1.362 0.00% acreage (mln hectares ) Cane 1.191 1.122 1.163 1.163 0.00% Beet 0.262 0.141 0.199 0.199 0.00% Output 10.67 9.56 10.05 10.05 0.00% (mln tonnes) Cane 9.13 8.7 8.91 8.91 0.00% sugar Beet 1.54 0.86 1.14 1.14 0.00% sugar Imports 6.34 5.33 5 5 0.00% (mln tonnes) Consumpt 15.55 15.4 15.6 15.6 0.00% ion (mln tonnes) Exports 0.13 0.16 0.18 0.18 0.00% (mln tonnes) Balance 1.38 -0.67 -0.73 -0.73 0.00% (mln tonnes) Edible oils - crop year Oct-Sept Output 28.64 25.23 29.21 29.21 0.00% (mln tonnes) Soybean 17.14 14.69 16.75 17.7 5.67% oil Rapeseed 5.72 5.73 6.53 6.53 0.00% Peanut 3.37 3.42 3.38 3.33 -1.48% oil Imports 10.74 5.78 8.43 8.43 0.00% (mln tonnes) Palm oil 5.02 3.03 4.5 4.5 0.00% Rapeseed 2.37 0.97 1.5 1.5 0.00% Soybean 1.23 0.29 1.2 1.2 0.00% oil Consumpt 33.95 34.04 36.34 36.34 0.00% ion (mln tonnes) Exports 0.27 0.15 0.27 0.27 0.00% (mln tonnes) Balance 2.86 -4.98 1.04 1.04 0.00% (mln tonnes) (Reporting by Dominique Patton and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
What It Means When Your Feet Are Peeling
Peeling feet can be not only embarrassing but painful as well. If you notice your feet can't seem to stay moisturized, here are some possible reasons why.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans rise for second session on Argentine dryness; wheat dips
SINGAPORE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained more ground on Thursday after a grains exchange sharply reduced its forecast for Argentina's crops, raising concerns over global supplies. Wheat slid, falling for four in five sessions, while corn dropped for the first time in three sessions in position squaring...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-U.S. reduces corn, soybean harvest views
CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean harvests in 2022 were smaller than previously estimated as crops struggled late in their development after a promising start to the growing season, the U.S. government said on Thursday. Dry conditions also caused the U.S. Agriculture Department to cut its forecasts...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans stay firm with Argentina drought in focus
Argentine grain exchange slashes forecasts for soy, corn crops. Wheat, corn edge up in positioning ahead of USDA reports. (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral. PARIS/SINGAPORE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose for a second session on Thursday, supported by mounting concerns...
How does methadone work as a heroin-replacement therapy? And what about the longer-acting buprenorphine?
Around 1% of Australian adults have tried heroin in their lifetime and 2.7% have used pharmaceutical opioids for non-medical purposes in the past 12 months. These drugs attach to the opioid receptors in the brain, creating feelings of relaxation, wellbeing and reduced pain. Heroin has a short half life, meaning it doesn’t stay in the body for very long, so it has a high potential for dependence. If you’re dependent, you may need to use several times a day to maintain the effect. Dependence is when you use a drug regularly and your body and brain become used to it. When you stop,...
Comments / 0