1350kman.com
In Focus 1/12/23: Fort Riley Museum, Manhattan Housing Authority
On Thursday’s show, Fort Riley Museum Director Dr. Robert Smith spoke about ongoing renovations at the museum complex and a broad timeline for when the public can anticipate the reopening of the facility, during the first segment. In the second segment, Dr. Smith talked about the new children’s area and some of the history of Fort Riley, specifically to Marshall Army Airfield.
‘We need to wake up’: Kansas celebration of MLK urges end to divisiveness
TOPEKA — Angela Bates told a crowd gathered Thursday at the Statehouse to celebrate the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. there is one thing we all have in common. We’re all going to die. The question, she said, is what footprint will you leave on the free soils of Kansas? “I urge us all to have […] The post ‘We need to wake up’: Kansas celebration of MLK urges end to divisiveness appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
adastraradio.com
2023 Kansas Horizon Award Program Recognizes 32 Kansas Educators
TOPEKA, Kan. — Thirty-two educators from Kansas are being recognized for their outstanding teaching skills through the 2023 Kansas Horizon Award program. The 2023 Kansas Horizon Award recipients were recently announced by the Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE). The educators will be honored at a special ceremony during...
Kansas’ four-year universities, colleges request greater state support of need-based scholarships
Kansas' four-year higher education institutions seek state investment in scholarships, while two-year colleges request funding to expand academic programs. The post Kansas’ four-year universities, colleges request greater state support of need-based scholarships appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Person of interest revealed for Santa Fe Trail High School burglary
CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Osage County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance footage of this morning’s burglary at Santa Fe Trail High School. The surveillance footage has now revealed a a person of interest. Santa Fe Trail students received an early dismissal classes today as officials investigated an...
1350kman.com
Downtown and Aggieville parking changes to begin next week
A number of parking changes have been occurring this month around Manhattan, with more changes to come, starting next week. Starting Tuesday in downtown Manhattan, patrons will be subject to two hour parking limits on the street. Gina Snyder, Executive Director of Downtown Manhattan Inc., says that means patrons will need to be mindful of their length of stay.
WIBW
Popular Downtown Topeka restaurant set to reopen
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After closing for several months, a popular downtown Topeka restaurant will reopen its doors Tuesday. The Weather Room, located in downtown Topeka next to the Cyrus Hotel, closed its doors, but after being acquired by new management, they’re back in business. Rob Bergquist, general manager, said the popular eatery had a makeover.
1350kman.com
Annual summary shows Fort Riley’s economic impact topped $1.88 billion in 2022
Fort Riley officials have released their annual economic impact summary, which measures the installation’s estimated economic footprint on the Central Flint Hills region, including the Manhattan and Junction City area. Officials in a Thursday release said the financial impact for fiscal year 2022 rose to $1.88 billion, topping $1.8...
WIBW
Stormont Vail Events Center to expand services to include food & beverages
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An announcement has come out Friday saying that the Stormont Vail Events Center will expand its services to include food and beverage catering. The third-party venue management division of Oak View Group, OVG360, is the company that oversees the Stormont Vail Events Center’s operations, and the company released that the center will now serve food, drink, and catering services for the five buildings on the campus. OVG360 said that adding catering services will magnify the experience.
WIBW
5th-grade student passes away in rollover crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 5th-grade student has died in a fatal rollover accident in Jewell Co., east of Mankato, Kansas. KHP said it was called to respond to a rollover accident near the intersection of U.S. 36 and Randall Rd. at 250th Rd. and O Rd., which is about 1 mile south of the intersection, at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.
Topeka company to relocate HQ in Kansas City area
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hill’s Pet Nutrition will be shifting its global and U.S. headquarters to the greater Kansas City area later this year. An announcement from Hill’s reports that the company will be expanding in Kansas by bringing its headquarters to Aspiria Campus at 6180 Sprint Parkway in Overland Park towards the end of 2023. […]
Topeka’s Evel Knievel Museum is one jump away from moving to Las Vegas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka has many attractions and treasures to enjoy, for locals and tourists alike, but one popular destination is one step closer to leaving the capital city. 27 News, reported in August 2021 that the Evel Knievel Museum would be leaving at some point in the near future, and that time for a […]
WIBW
A furry friend from Helping Hands Humane Society needs a home
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This little cat named Hijinks is available at the Helping Hands Humane Society. Hijinks is one of the many animals up for adoption at the shelter.
Topeka catalytic converter ordinance approved
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka city council unanimously approved a new ordinance Tuesday they hope will deter catalytic converter thefts. Just in the last couple weeks of 2022, Topeka saw more than 20 catalytic converter thefts.Tuesdays unanimous vote, which was taken just minutes after the issue was presented, shows just how much the city council wants […]
WIBW
LPD warns Topeka to be on lookout for dangerous man
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police wants surrounding areas to be on the lookout for a man who is said to be armed and dangerous. Derrick James Davidson has led officers on a trail of crimes and continues to flee from the police. LPD said it is believed he stole a car in Topeka then took off to Lawrence.
WIBW
Shawnee Co. Solid Waste Recycle Opt Out option goes live online
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An online feature to help Shawnee Co. Solid Waste customers opt out of a new recycling program is live on its website. Shawnee County Solid Waste announced at the Shawnee Co. Board of Commission meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12, that its Recycling Opt-Out function can now be found on the county website.
I-470 in Topeka shut down due to several crashes
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A major highway is closed due to several early morning crashes Thursday. The Topeka Police Department reports I-470 is shut down at the Huntoon exit in Topeka. The Kansas Department of Transportation’s KanDrive map shows first responders on scene and an incident in the area. A 27 News reporter is heading to […]
WIBW
Lawrence crews battle 3-story apartment fire
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews in Lawrence battled a 3-story blaze for at least an hour on Thursday morning. Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical says that just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, crews were called to a local apartment complex with reports of a fire. When officials arrived,...
KVOE
Woman who led Emporia-to-Ottawa chase sentenced to prison
The New Mexico woman who led authorities on a chase from Emporia to Ottawa last year will spend 10 years in prison as a result. Rebecca Estrada was sentenced this week after pleading no contest to one count of aggravated battery on law enforcement. Six other charges, including aggravated battery on law enforcement, aggravated burglary and aggravated assault, were dismissed.
lawrencekstimes.com
Skyrocketing egg prices leave Lawrence restaurant and bakery owners in a bind
When Javier Angeles opened his bakery, Angeles Panadería, in November, he didn’t anticipate raising his prices a few months later, yet he and his wife are agonizing about the prospect. The reason: Eggs. “We use eggs for everything,” Angeles said. “When I made my menu I did not...
