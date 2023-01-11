ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

1350kman.com

In Focus 1/12/23: Fort Riley Museum, Manhattan Housing Authority

On Thursday’s show, Fort Riley Museum Director Dr. Robert Smith spoke about ongoing renovations at the museum complex and a broad timeline for when the public can anticipate the reopening of the facility, during the first segment. In the second segment, Dr. Smith talked about the new children’s area and some of the history of Fort Riley, specifically to Marshall Army Airfield.
MANHATTAN, KS
Kansas Reflector

‘We need to wake up’: Kansas celebration of MLK urges end to divisiveness

TOPEKA — Angela Bates told a crowd gathered Thursday at the Statehouse to celebrate the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. there is one thing we all have in common. We’re all going to die. The question, she said, is what footprint will you leave on the free soils of Kansas? “I urge us all to have […] The post ‘We need to wake up’: Kansas celebration of MLK urges end to divisiveness appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

2023 Kansas Horizon Award Program Recognizes 32 Kansas Educators

TOPEKA, Kan. — Thirty-two educators from Kansas are being recognized for their outstanding teaching skills through the 2023 Kansas Horizon Award program. The 2023 Kansas Horizon Award recipients were recently announced by the Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE). The educators will be honored at a special ceremony during...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Person of interest revealed for Santa Fe Trail High School burglary

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Osage County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance footage of this morning’s burglary at Santa Fe Trail High School. The surveillance footage has now revealed a a person of interest. Santa Fe Trail students received an early dismissal classes today as officials investigated an...
CARBONDALE, KS
1350kman.com

Downtown and Aggieville parking changes to begin next week

A number of parking changes have been occurring this month around Manhattan, with more changes to come, starting next week. Starting Tuesday in downtown Manhattan, patrons will be subject to two hour parking limits on the street. Gina Snyder, Executive Director of Downtown Manhattan Inc., says that means patrons will need to be mindful of their length of stay.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Popular Downtown Topeka restaurant set to reopen

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After closing for several months, a popular downtown Topeka restaurant will reopen its doors Tuesday. The Weather Room, located in downtown Topeka next to the Cyrus Hotel, closed its doors, but after being acquired by new management, they’re back in business. Rob Bergquist, general manager, said the popular eatery had a makeover.
TOPEKA, KS
1350kman.com

Annual summary shows Fort Riley’s economic impact topped $1.88 billion in 2022

Fort Riley officials have released their annual economic impact summary, which measures the installation’s estimated economic footprint on the Central Flint Hills region, including the Manhattan and Junction City area. Officials in a Thursday release said the financial impact for fiscal year 2022 rose to $1.88 billion, topping $1.8...
RILEY, KS
WIBW

Stormont Vail Events Center to expand services to include food & beverages

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An announcement has come out Friday saying that the Stormont Vail Events Center will expand its services to include food and beverage catering. The third-party venue management division of Oak View Group, OVG360, is the company that oversees the Stormont Vail Events Center’s operations, and the company released that the center will now serve food, drink, and catering services for the five buildings on the campus. OVG360 said that adding catering services will magnify the experience.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

5th-grade student passes away in rollover crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 5th-grade student has died in a fatal rollover accident in Jewell Co., east of Mankato, Kansas. KHP said it was called to respond to a rollover accident near the intersection of U.S. 36 and Randall Rd. at 250th Rd. and O Rd., which is about 1 mile south of the intersection, at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka company to relocate HQ in Kansas City area

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hill’s Pet Nutrition will be shifting its global and U.S. headquarters to the greater Kansas City area later this year. An announcement from Hill’s reports that the company will be expanding in Kansas by bringing its headquarters to Aspiria Campus at 6180 Sprint Parkway in Overland Park towards the end of 2023. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka catalytic converter ordinance approved

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka city council unanimously approved a new ordinance Tuesday they hope will deter catalytic converter thefts. Just in the last couple weeks of 2022, Topeka saw more than 20 catalytic converter thefts.Tuesdays unanimous vote, which was taken just minutes after the issue was presented, shows just how much the city council wants […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

LPD warns Topeka to be on lookout for dangerous man

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police wants surrounding areas to be on the lookout for a man who is said to be armed and dangerous. Derrick James Davidson has led officers on a trail of crimes and continues to flee from the police. LPD said it is believed he stole a car in Topeka then took off to Lawrence.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Shawnee Co. Solid Waste Recycle Opt Out option goes live online

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An online feature to help Shawnee Co. Solid Waste customers opt out of a new recycling program is live on its website. Shawnee County Solid Waste announced at the Shawnee Co. Board of Commission meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12, that its Recycling Opt-Out function can now be found on the county website.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

I-470 in Topeka shut down due to several crashes

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A major highway is closed due to several early morning crashes Thursday. The Topeka Police Department reports I-470 is shut down at the Huntoon exit in Topeka. The Kansas Department of Transportation’s KanDrive map shows first responders on scene and an incident in the area. A 27 News reporter is heading to […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Lawrence crews battle 3-story apartment fire

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews in Lawrence battled a 3-story blaze for at least an hour on Thursday morning. Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical says that just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, crews were called to a local apartment complex with reports of a fire. When officials arrived,...
LAWRENCE, KS
KVOE

Woman who led Emporia-to-Ottawa chase sentenced to prison

The New Mexico woman who led authorities on a chase from Emporia to Ottawa last year will spend 10 years in prison as a result. Rebecca Estrada was sentenced this week after pleading no contest to one count of aggravated battery on law enforcement. Six other charges, including aggravated battery on law enforcement, aggravated burglary and aggravated assault, were dismissed.
EMPORIA, KS

