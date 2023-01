The Jets have shown they know how to execute the “spin” move over the last two days. Jets coach Robert Saleh continued to insist on Thursday that offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur was allowed by the team to pursue other opportunities rather than just saying the team fired him. It is a story that is extremely hard to believe. “Over the course of the few days, we just got a lot of inquiries about his availability from some teams,” Saleh said. “Just talking with Mike, just felt like it would be in everyone’s best interests to pursue those opportunities. So, he’s going to...

1 DAY AGO