Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Hall of Fame Running Back DiesOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Adam Schiff to discuss what to expect from Congress with KCRW’s Madeleine Brand at virtual event on February 8D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
California witness says oblong-shaped object was hovering nearbyRoger MarshCalifornia State
Related
outlooknewspapers.com
Glendale and CV Get League Victories; Hoover Edged
First published in the Jan. 7 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale High School varsity boys’ soccer team routed host Muir High in Pasadena, 8-0, in a Pacific League game on Tuesday. Senior Andrey Simonyan registered two goals and one assist while junior Edgar Naghdalyan scored a...
outlooknewspapers.com
Bears, Bulldogs Fall in League Games
First published in the Jan. 7 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burroughs High School varsity girls’ soccer team narrowly lost a Pacific League game at Crescenta Valley, 2-1, on Tuesday. Senior Kiele Torrance opened the scoring with a goal in the first half but CVHS rallied in...
outlooknewspapers.com
Nitros, Falcons Collect League Victories
First published in the Jan. 7 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale High School varsity girls’ soccer team routed visiting Muir High of Pasadena, 4-0, to collect its first Pacific League win on Tuesday, as junior Alyssa Araya recorded a pair of goals. Senior Ysabella Sanchez finished...
outlooknewspapers.com
Falcons, Nitros, Tornados Win League Openers
First published in the Jan. 7 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Crescenta Valley High School varsity girls’ water polo team defeated host Muir High in Pasadena, 13-6, in its Pacific League opener on Tuesday, as senior Izzy Nolte racked up a game-high six goals. Junior goalie Miranda...
outlooknewspapers.com
Water Polo Squads Return to Action This Week
First published in the Jan. 5 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The La Cañada High School varsity girls’ water polo team has been idle since competing in the Corona tournament Dec. 17. The Spartans (2-4 overall) will host Pasadena Polytechnic in a nonleague game on Saturday,...
outlooknewspapers.com
Ken Biermann
Ken Biermann, a teacher/coach to thousands, a mentor to many, a family member who was cherished and a friend to all, died January 5, 2023 in Glendale, CA from complications of COVID. He was born October 30, 1940, along with his twin sister, Judy, in Los Angeles, California to parents...
outlooknewspapers.com
City’s Rose Parade Float Delights More Than Just Burbankers
First published in the Jan. 7 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Nicole Cavender, Jennie O’Hagan and Lois Hiranaga are not exactly household names in Burbank, and yet, that trio proved to be the three most important people in the city for 10 minutes this past Sunday. Serving as...
USC football to host Elite Prospect Day on Saturday, premier quarterback to attend
The Trojans football staff returns to the recruiting trail this weekend
Hillside collapses next to 110 Freeway in Elysian Park
Officials shut down the southbound 5 Freeway transition to the 110 Freeway Thursday due to a hillside collapsing near the roadway in Elysian Park. This route is a major thoroughfare into downtown Los Angeles. There was no estimated time frame for when the section will reopen. Aerial video from Sky 5 showed the damage caused […]
racer.com
GP of Long Beach completes Pine Ave. repaving project
South Pine Avenue, between Shoreline Drive and Seaside Way in downtown Long Beach, Calif., has been repaved ahead of the April 14-16 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. The improved segment comprises Turns 6 through 8 of the iconic street circuit. The project, a financial partnership between the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach and City of Long Beach, was completed Friday.
Headlines: Old-School Shop ‘Tacos La Estrella’ On Figueroa Street in Highland Park Closing Tomorrow
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Highland Park: Highland Park’s community Facebook group “90042” is reporting that the famed old school corner taquería “Tacos La...
publicceo.com
Foothill Gold Line Board swears in Claremont Mayor Ed Reece and Glendora Council Member Mendell Thompson
At their January meeting today, Claremont Mayor Ed Reece and Glendora Council Member Mendell Thompson were sworn in as Chair and Vice Chair (respectively) of the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority Board of Directors, after being unanimously elected last month by their peers. The two local elected officials lead the agency at a critical time. The westernmost 9.1-mile, four-station project segment from Glendora to Pomona is currently about two-thirds complete with construction; and the agency continues to seek additional funding to complete the final three-mile, two station project segment that includes the Claremont and Montclair stations.
easyreadernews.com
Manhattan/El Segundo big wave bombs
Photos by Steve Gaffney (SteveGaffney.com) Los Angeles County Lifeguards Matty Mohagen and Shane Gallas pushed the limits of paddling into big waves at the Manhattan-El Segundo border about 7:30 a.m. on January 6. The shore pound was 10 feet. The outside waves, breaking past the end of the jetty, were two to three times that size. Despite being a popular big wave spot, no one else attempted to paddle out. The waves looked too big to catch without being towed in by a PWC. Mohagen and Gallas each caught half a dozen waves, or about one wave an hour during their five-hour session.
Eater
Another Powerhouse LA Chain Jumps to a Coastal Orange County Space
Orange County this week, as the quickly-growing Canadian chain Joey is set to debut at Newport Beach’s Fashion Island in just a few days’ time. The restaurant first came to prominence in Woodland Hills and Downtown Los Angeles back in the summer of 2019, almost immediately becoming a millions-a-year staple for the Financial District set and tourists looking to enjoy a bit of everything from the wide-ranging menu. A follow-up location surfaced in Manhattan Beach in 2021, and now the group is bringing its sushi, pasta, burgers, salads, and more to coastal Orange County. The Orange County Register has even more details on the upcoming arrival, slated for January 19 at Fashion Island, which comes fresh on the heels of news that Sugarfish will also be opening up in 2023, just down the street in Corona del Mar.
coloradoboulevard.net
Confusion at Pasadena City Hall: Who Is This “Deputy Mayor”?
In a December 31, 2022, press release Lisa Derderian, the Pasadena Public Information Officer listed the guests in Mayor Victor Gordo’s Rose Parade “1907 autocar bus.”. There was one odd title for field representative Vannia De La Cuba. She was referred to as “…Vannia De La Cuba who is the deputy to the Mayor …”
Former USC Star, Heisman Trophy Winner Charles White Dies at 64
White won the Heisman in 1979 and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1996.
brentwoodnewsla.com
Popular Santa Monica Italian Restaurant Opening in Brentwood This Month
January opening for Rosti Tuscan Kitchen at 11740 San Vicente Boulevard. Rosti Tuscan Kitchen is returning to Brentwood and opening a location this month according to a post on their Instagram page. The post says, “CIAO, Los Angeles. We’re bringing an Italian countryside dining experience back to Brentwood. Coming January 2023! Celebrate our return home with $20 OFF your first order at Rosti Brentwood. Sign up for Rosti Rewards now and get $20 off!* *offer is valid for new rewards accounts only. Link in bio.”
coloradoboulevard.net
Altadena’s Early Black Entrepreneur
El Prieto Canyon, just above Altadena proper, was the home of Robert Owens who, born into slavery in 1806, became the wealthiest Black man in Los Angeles County later in life. With little accessible information about Robert Owens and Altadena’s popular El Prieto Canyon, Erik Hillard, a local outdoorsman and trail builder, was inspired to find out more about the man after whom the treasured canyon was named.
The Most Walkable Neighborhood In Los Angeles
Who says you need to get stuck in L.A. traffic? If you want to ditch the car while enjoying the sunshine, check out the city's most walkable neighborhood.
glendaleca.gov
City of Glendale Announces New Police Chief
With Glendale police officers and employees of all ranks in attendance, on Tuesday night, the Glendale City Manager and City Council appointed Manuel Cid as their new Chief of Police. “I am incredibly humbled and honored to be joining the Glendale Police Department, an organization I have respected and admired...
Comments / 0