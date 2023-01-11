Read full article on original website
McKee to touch on economy and education in State of the State address
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee is scheduled to deliver his State of the State address on Tuesday night. It will be his first as elected governor. He will deliver his vision at the Rhode Island State House at 7 p.m. It will be carried live on NBC 10 and streamed on turnto10.com.
McKee proposes incrementally reducing state sales tax
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Small tax cuts highlight new plans from Rhode Island’s governor. Gov. Dan McKee outlined his proposals in his State of the State address Tuesday night. It was McKee’s second State of the State since becoming governor in 2021, but his first since winning a...
Healey to swear-in two new members of her cabinet
(WJAR) — Governor Maura Healey will swear in two new members of her Cabinet on Tuesday. The governor is swearing in Yvonne Hao as the Housing and Economic Development Secretary. Healey will also swear in Lauren Jones as the Labor and Workforce Development Secretary. The swearing-in ceremony will take...
Rhode Island Senate leaders talk housing, budget surplus on '10 News Conference'
Senate President Dominick Ruggerio and Majority Leader Ryan Pearson talk about the resignation of Rhode Island's first housing secretary. The discussion also focuses on education and learning loss in Rhode Island during the pandemic and the state takeover of Providence schools. Pearson talks about the potential of building a new...
Rhode Island students, state leaders honor legacy of MLK
Hundreds gathered for the 39th annual Martin Luther King Jr Scholarship breakfast in Cranston. It's hosted each year by the Rhode Island Ministers Alliance but was cancelled the last two years due to the pandemic. It was a morning of prayer, fellowship, and hope as people honored him and shed...
Possible wolf-hybrid finds new home in Vermont
(WJAR) — Zeus has a new home!. Earlier this month, the 4-year-old German Shepherd Husky and possibly wolf-mix gained the attention of those across Southern New England when the Potter League For Animals announced the search for his new home. Zeus was brought to the Potter League for Animals...
Light snow/mix into MLK Holiday, then milder midweek
As of Sunday night, anywhere from 1/4" to generally 1.5" inches of snow has fallen across parts of southeast Massachusetts, and a 2.7" report from Duxbury, Plymouth County. Elsewhere, a dusting to a coating has affected Southern New England, giving way to slick spots on untreated surfaces. That will continue...
Snow and wind stretch into Martin Luther King Jr. Day
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Light snow has arrived Southern New England will be dealing with off-and-on periods of it right into Martin Luther King Jr. Day. CHIME IN: Send us your weather pictures and videos when safe to do so. While the bulk of the snow will be in...
Remains of child found in Oklahoma as authorities investigate 4-year-old's disappearance
WASHINGTON (TND) — Authorities say the remains of a child were recovered in Oklahoma Tuesday and a man has been charged with murder in connection to the disappearance of a 4-year-old girl. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the remains were found in a rural area outside of...
