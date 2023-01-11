ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

McKee proposes incrementally reducing state sales tax

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Small tax cuts highlight new plans from Rhode Island’s governor. Gov. Dan McKee outlined his proposals in his State of the State address Tuesday night. It was McKee’s second State of the State since becoming governor in 2021, but his first since winning a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Healey to swear-in two new members of her cabinet

(WJAR) — Governor Maura Healey will swear in two new members of her Cabinet on Tuesday. The governor is swearing in Yvonne Hao as the Housing and Economic Development Secretary. Healey will also swear in Lauren Jones as the Labor and Workforce Development Secretary. The swearing-in ceremony will take...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Rhode Island students, state leaders honor legacy of MLK

Hundreds gathered for the 39th annual Martin Luther King Jr Scholarship breakfast in Cranston. It's hosted each year by the Rhode Island Ministers Alliance but was cancelled the last two years due to the pandemic. It was a morning of prayer, fellowship, and hope as people honored him and shed...
CRANSTON, RI
Possible wolf-hybrid finds new home in Vermont

(WJAR) — Zeus has a new home!. Earlier this month, the 4-year-old German Shepherd Husky and possibly wolf-mix gained the attention of those across Southern New England when the Potter League For Animals announced the search for his new home. Zeus was brought to the Potter League for Animals...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Light snow/mix into MLK Holiday, then milder midweek

As of Sunday night, anywhere from 1/4" to generally 1.5" inches of snow has fallen across parts of southeast Massachusetts, and a 2.7" report from Duxbury, Plymouth County. Elsewhere, a dusting to a coating has affected Southern New England, giving way to slick spots on untreated surfaces. That will continue...
DUXBURY, MA
Snow and wind stretch into Martin Luther King Jr. Day

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Light snow has arrived Southern New England will be dealing with off-and-on periods of it right into Martin Luther King Jr. Day. CHIME IN: Send us your weather pictures and videos when safe to do so. While the bulk of the snow will be in...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA

