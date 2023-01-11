Read full article on original website
northbaybiz.com
Mary’s Pizza Shack Closes Three Locations
Mary’s Pizza Shack announced last week that they have permanently closed their Dixon, Napa and Novato locations. The Italian eatery now operates nine locations across Sonoma and Solano Counties. The restaurant once held 20 locations across the North Bay, with the majority in Sonoma County. The post also cites...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
New BBQ restaurant coming to Elk Grove
A new BBQ restaurant is coming to the Old Town area of Elk Grove. The name of the restaurant will be called LowBrau’s Slow & Low Smokehouse. The location will be on Railroad Street near Dust Bowl Brewing Co, which opened at the end of 2021. Much like Dust...
Elk Grove Citizen
Bring an empty stomach, Elk Grove Restaurant Week is here
More than 40 restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, and juice bars across Elk Grove will be showcased as part of the 6th annual Elk Grove Restaurant Week on Jan. 13-22. All diners need to do is visit organizer Explore Elk Grove’s website, www.ExploreElkGrove.com, and apply for a free mobile pass that can be used on a smartphone to access food or drink specials at the participating restaurants. Specials include family meal deals, discounts, and “BOGO” deals or buy-one-get-one-free items.
bdmag.com
MBK Rental Living Acquires Land in Sonoma County, California For a 134-Unit Solar-powered Luxury Apartment Project
The Haven at Deer Creek, slated to open in spring 2024, will bring style, sustainability, and much-needed housing to the North Bay region. MBK Rental Living, one of California’s most successful and innovative private developers, has announced the acquisition of a 4.71-acre site in Petaluma, California. The Haven at Deer Creek has both three-story garden style and three-story podium style apartments. All buildings will be solar powered for maximum efficiency. The Haven at Deer Creek is located north of San.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: UC Davis professor accused of rape, latest on CA inflation relief payments, holiday weekend snow forecast
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Debris in Folsom Reservoir from runoff, flooding could impact Roseville water taste, odor
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The rain isn't over for Northern California as another series of atmospheric river storms kicks off another wet weekend. While the rain is helpful for California's drought, other impacts may not be as beneficial. In Roseville, water distribution crews found low water clarity and extra organics...
Elk Grove Citizen
EG city officials declare local emergency, following storms
Elk Grove city officials on Jan. 9 declared a local emergency after a series of heavy rainstorms caused flooding, power outages, and fallen trees across the Elk Grove region in the past week. This action makes the city government potentially eligible for Sacramento County, state, and federal disaster relief funding...
Remote failure risks lurk as Lake Hennessey fills to capacity
Lake Hennessey inundation map courtesy California Division of the Safety of Dams photo credit: Large areas of downtown Napa, along with much of the valley would be submerged in a dam failure There's something of a rare sight to see right now in the hills north of Napa. Thanks to a string of atmospheric river storms, Lake Hennessey has risen high enough to reach the dam's spillway, something celebrated by more than a few locals. Joy Eldredge is deputy utilities director for the City of Napa, which owns the reservoir. "First of all, it hasn't spilled for four years, so we're...
Elk Grove Citizen
Local iconic sports retailer closes shop
Elk Grove was a much different city 45 years ago when Len and Mona Willeford and their children opened “The Sports Shop.”. “There was just a four-way stop sign at Elk Grove Blvd. and Elk Grove-Florin Road,” the Willeford’s youngest child, Mark, recalled recently. “We grew with the community. They helped us pick what we were going to sell.”
mix96sac.com
Forbes Ranks Sacramento Best Place To Live In California
California is known for so many things; breathtaking national parks, sprawling wine country, (usually) gorgeous weather, bountiful agriculture, innovative technology and of course Hollywood. Visiting California is on the bucket list of travelers from all over the world. But when it comes to actually living here there’s a lot more to consider.
Sacramento Neighbors work to rescue real-life river cats caught in flood
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - As flood waters continue to rise, neighborhood cats could be in trouble.River cats aren't just Sacramento's minor league mascot. The friendly feline can be found hanging out along the river that divides two cities, but the cats are now in trouble. "I need help because we have two cats over here stuck right above water," says David Johnson, who lives in Sacramento and cares for stray cats along the Sacramento river.Cats are caught in trees, and with flood waters rising, the situation could be dire. "That one's 'Blue' and 'Sime.' I come out here on my lunchtime and feed...
pmq.com
One of California’s Oldest Pizza Chains Closes Three Stores
Mary’s Pizza Shack announced three store closings in a Facebook post on January 7, pointing to “evolving challenges that every locally owned restaurant is tackling.”. The chain, founded in 1959 by Mary Fazio, still has nine locations in California’s North Bay area. Mary’s Pizza Shack, one of...
KOLO TV Reno
I-80 reopens after rockslide, spinouts cleared
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 6:00 P.M. UPDATE: Interstate 80 is back open after a rockslide at Mystic and spinouts near Donner Summit were cleared. Chains are still required for vehicles heading over the pass. ORIGINAL STORY: Westbound I-80 at the Nevada State line has been closed due to a rockslide...
Why responsibility might lie with you if a tree damages your property
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After a series of winter storms ran roughshod across the "City of Trees," the question for many is who exactly is responsible after one of those trees fell on their car or home. A salvo of heavy winds from winter storms toppled hundreds of trees across...
Benicia officials work to keep Lake Herman from flooding nearby businesses
BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — Lake Herman in Benicia has received 10 feet of water since the start of the new year. Now, public works crews are making sure that water from the lake doesn’t overflow to a nearby creek. If that happens, businesses nearby could see flooding. “Our crews have been preparing for the atmospheric […]
Bay Area Hells Angels member pleads guilty to gun charge
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — A Vacaville man pleaded guilty on Monday to unlawfully possessing two firearms after being convicted of a felony, according to a press release from the United States District Attorney’s Office. The DA said the man, 51-year-old Dennis Killough Jr., is a member of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club. Law enforcement began investigating […]
sonomacountygazette.com
Two more atmospheric rivers to hit Sonoma County
This rain, rain won’t go away. Not just yet, anyway. The National Weather Service is says two more atmospheric rivers will hit Sonoma County, with the first to impact the county with rain and strong winds beginning today, Wednesday, Jan. 11. “Following another day of heavy precipitation and gusty...
KCRA.com
Winter storm's worst brings out neighbors' best after trees fall on Fair Oaks home
FAIR OAKS, Calif. — The first chapter of 2023 started with widespread damage for thousands of families across the greater Sacramento area. Massive trees, once standing in rain-soaked Earth, succumbed to extremely high-wind gusts and heavily damaged or destroyed everything in their path. Kim Becker and her daughter Lauren...
The Innovative Approach That Has Some California Reservoirs Capturing More Of This Stormwater For Drought
Decades-old rules mean most reservoirs aren't allowed to fill up in the winter. A new approach using weather forecasts is helping some save more water to help with California's drought.
Sacramento woman gets answers after receiving dozens of unordered packages
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Weeks after a Sacramento woman began receiving dozens of packages she didn't order, she is finally seeing results and getting answers. Connie Mathews reached out to ABC10 a few weeks ago after trying to get postal carriers to stop delivering her the mysterious packages. "I called...
