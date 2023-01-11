ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
northbaybiz.com

Mary’s Pizza Shack Closes Three Locations

Mary’s Pizza Shack announced last week that they have permanently closed their Dixon, Napa and Novato locations. The Italian eatery now operates nine locations across Sonoma and Solano Counties. The restaurant once held 20 locations across the North Bay, with the majority in Sonoma County. The post also cites...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

New BBQ restaurant coming to Elk Grove

A new BBQ restaurant is coming to the Old Town area of Elk Grove. The name of the restaurant will be called LowBrau’s Slow & Low Smokehouse. The location will be on Railroad Street near Dust Bowl Brewing Co, which opened at the end of 2021. Much like Dust...
ELK GROVE, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Bring an empty stomach, Elk Grove Restaurant Week is here

More than 40 restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, and juice bars across Elk Grove will be showcased as part of the 6th annual Elk Grove Restaurant Week on Jan. 13-22. All diners need to do is visit organizer Explore Elk Grove’s website, www.ExploreElkGrove.com, and apply for a free mobile pass that can be used on a smartphone to access food or drink specials at the participating restaurants. Specials include family meal deals, discounts, and “BOGO” deals or buy-one-get-one-free items.
ELK GROVE, CA
bdmag.com

MBK Rental Living Acquires Land in Sonoma County, California For a 134-Unit Solar-powered Luxury Apartment Project

The Haven at Deer Creek, slated to open in spring 2024, will bring style, sustainability, and much-needed housing to the North Bay region. MBK Rental Living, one of California’s most successful and innovative private developers, has announced the acquisition of a 4.71-acre site in Petaluma, California. The Haven at Deer Creek has both three-story garden style and three-story podium style apartments. All buildings will be solar powered for maximum efficiency. The Haven at Deer Creek is located north of San.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

EG city officials declare local emergency, following storms

Elk Grove city officials on Jan. 9 declared a local emergency after a series of heavy rainstorms caused flooding, power outages, and fallen trees across the Elk Grove region in the past week. This action makes the city government potentially eligible for Sacramento County, state, and federal disaster relief funding...
ELK GROVE, CA
KRCB 104.9

Remote failure risks lurk as Lake Hennessey fills to capacity

Lake Hennessey inundation map courtesy California Division of the Safety of Dams photo credit: Large areas of downtown Napa, along with much of the valley would be submerged in a dam failure There's something of a rare sight to see right now in the hills north of Napa.    Thanks to a string of atmospheric river storms, Lake Hennessey has risen high enough to reach the dam's spillway, something celebrated by more than a few locals.    Joy Eldredge is deputy utilities director for the City of Napa, which owns the reservoir.    "First of all, it hasn't spilled for four years, so we're...
NAPA, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Local iconic sports retailer closes shop

Elk Grove was a much different city 45 years ago when Len and Mona Willeford and their children opened “The Sports Shop.”. “There was just a four-way stop sign at Elk Grove Blvd. and Elk Grove-Florin Road,” the Willeford’s youngest child, Mark, recalled recently. “We grew with the community. They helped us pick what we were going to sell.”
ELK GROVE, CA
mix96sac.com

Forbes Ranks Sacramento Best Place To Live In California

California is known for so many things; breathtaking national parks, sprawling wine country, (usually) gorgeous weather, bountiful agriculture, innovative technology and of course Hollywood. Visiting California is on the bucket list of travelers from all over the world. But when it comes to actually living here there’s a lot more to consider.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Neighbors work to rescue real-life river cats caught in flood

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - As flood waters continue to rise, neighborhood cats could be in trouble.River cats aren't just Sacramento's minor league mascot. The friendly feline can be found hanging out along the river that divides two cities, but the cats are now in trouble. "I need help because we have two cats over here stuck right above water," says David Johnson, who lives in Sacramento and cares for stray cats along the Sacramento river.Cats are caught in trees, and with flood waters rising, the situation could be dire. "That one's 'Blue' and 'Sime.' I come out here on my lunchtime and feed...
SACRAMENTO, CA
pmq.com

One of California’s Oldest Pizza Chains Closes Three Stores

Mary’s Pizza Shack announced three store closings in a Facebook post on January 7, pointing to “evolving challenges that every locally owned restaurant is tackling.”. The chain, founded in 1959 by Mary Fazio, still has nine locations in California’s North Bay area. Mary’s Pizza Shack, one of...
NAPA, CA
KOLO TV Reno

I-80 reopens after rockslide, spinouts cleared

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 6:00 P.M. UPDATE: Interstate 80 is back open after a rockslide at Mystic and spinouts near Donner Summit were cleared. Chains are still required for vehicles heading over the pass. ORIGINAL STORY: Westbound I-80 at the Nevada State line has been closed due to a rockslide...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area Hells Angels member pleads guilty to gun charge

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — A Vacaville man pleaded guilty on Monday to unlawfully possessing two firearms after being convicted of a felony, according to a press release from the United States District Attorney’s Office. The DA said the man, 51-year-old Dennis Killough Jr., is a member of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.  Law enforcement began investigating […]
VACAVILLE, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Two more atmospheric rivers to hit Sonoma County

This rain, rain won’t go away. Not just yet, anyway. The National Weather Service is says two more atmospheric rivers will hit Sonoma County, with the first to impact the county with rain and strong winds beginning today, Wednesday, Jan. 11. “Following another day of heavy precipitation and gusty...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy