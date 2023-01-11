SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - As flood waters continue to rise, neighborhood cats could be in trouble.River cats aren't just Sacramento's minor league mascot. The friendly feline can be found hanging out along the river that divides two cities, but the cats are now in trouble. "I need help because we have two cats over here stuck right above water," says David Johnson, who lives in Sacramento and cares for stray cats along the Sacramento river.Cats are caught in trees, and with flood waters rising, the situation could be dire. "That one's 'Blue' and 'Sime.' I come out here on my lunchtime and feed...

