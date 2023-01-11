ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield Central High on alert after hoax indicated weapon was brought to school

By Paris Dunford, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue, Ryan Trowbridge
 6 days ago
westernmassnews.com

Springfield school, Hampden DA team up to educate youth about substance abuse

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield International Charter School and the Hampden County DA’s office teamed up Tuesday evening for an informative presentation regarding substance abuse and the dangers involved. Students from grades 6-12 were encouraged to attend, as well as family members. The event took place from 6:30...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Wednesday Morning News Update

In this update, a Hartford man is facing charges after a person was kidnapped out of Springfield Monday night, the search for a missing Brookfield woman is expanding, and police are searching for 2 suspects who tore down an LGBTQ pride flag and burned it behind the YMCA in Westfield. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police investigating shootings on Mattoon Street, Union Street

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were hospitalized following separate shootings Monday in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police were called to the 0-100 block of Mattoon Street around 11 a.m. Monday for a reported gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found an adult male victim, who...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

8 people displaced following fire on College Street in Springfield

Grandson of late South African President Nelson Mandela speaks at UMass Amherst. UMass Amherst held a community brunch Tuesday honoring the ‘National Day of Racial Healing,’ which comes a day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Updated: 2 hours ago. The husband of a Massachusetts woman who has...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Man sentenced for 2021 shooting on Spring St. in Springfield

This marked the 5th time in the last year that this address has been targeted for the theft or vandalism of similar items. Portion of I-391 in Holyoke to close for 6 months due to construction. Updated: 3 hours ago. The MassDOT has new detours for motorists to follow for...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Monday night news update

In this update, a Hartford man is facing charges after a person was kidnapped out of Springfield Monday night, the search for a missing Brookfield woman is expanding, and police are searching for 2 suspects who tore down an LGBTQ pride flag and burned it behind the YMCA in Westfield. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to 2-car accident on Page Blvd. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Page Boulevard Monday afternoon for reports of a two-car accident. According to the Springfield Fire Department, they responded to the scene around 2:15 p.m. Monday. Officials said that one occupant had to be extricated from their vehicle and sent to the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

State Police respond to hit-and-run on I-91 northbound in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police responded to I-91 northbound Monday morning for reports of a hit-and-run accident between two vehicles. According to State Police, troopers responded to mile marker 0.2 in Longmeadow around 9 a.m. Monday. Officials said that a 2023 Chevy Traverse operated by an 80-year-old man...
LONGMEADOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Westfield house’s pride flags targeted by vandals for 5th time

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield Police are asking for your help to identify suspects after pride flags were stolen from a home yet again. Police shared surveillance photos of the suspects, along with a third person, who are involved in the theft of several gay pride flags from a South Maple Street home.
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Jan. 15

UMass Amherst to provide additional on-campus housing after fall room shortage. Western Mass News covered the story last semester when many students had to be housed in the Econo Lodge in Hadley due to a shortage of on-campus housing. Day 4 of Hoophall Classic brings in crowds to Springfield College.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Man found guilty of a 2021 armed assault

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man has been sentenced to years in jail after being found guilty on multiple charges related to an armed assault in 2021. This is according to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office. Western Mass News received the announcement on Monday. Edgar Gomez-Diaz was sentenced Thursday...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Funding announced for new cyber security center in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There was a big announcement in downtown Springfield on Tuesday as we learned that Union Station will become the site for a new $5 million cyber security center. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno broke down the funding behind the project, with more than half of it being...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WCVB

Police investigating after 22-year-old shot in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Police in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts, were asking for tips from the public as they investigate the circumstances that led to the shooting of a 22-year-old man. Police officers responded to a multi-family home in the area of 925 Main Street near Wyman Street on...
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: tech help, free tax preparations, and health wellness clinic

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Agawam, Holyoke, Chicopee, and Northampton. Do you need help with using your computer, laptop, cell phone, or tablet? Ask the techs over at the Agawam Public Library. Tech volunteers will be at the library to answer your questions...
CHICOPEE, MA

