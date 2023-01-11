Springfield Central High on alert after hoax indicated weapon was brought to school

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
westernmassnews.com
Springfield school, Hampden DA team up to educate youth about substance abuse
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield International Charter School and the Hampden County DA’s office teamed up Tuesday evening for an informative presentation regarding substance abuse and the dangers involved. Students from grades 6-12 were encouraged to attend, as well as family members. The event took place from 6:30...
westernmassnews.com
Hartford man arrested in connection with alleged kidnapping in Springfield
Hartford man arrested in connection with alleged kidnapping in Springfield
westernmassnews.com
Wednesday Morning News Update
In this update, a Hartford man is facing charges after a person was kidnapped out of Springfield Monday night, the search for a missing Brookfield woman is expanding, and police are searching for 2 suspects who tore down an LGBTQ pride flag and burned it behind the YMCA in Westfield. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police investigating shootings on Mattoon Street, Union Street
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were hospitalized following separate shootings Monday in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police were called to the 0-100 block of Mattoon Street around 11 a.m. Monday for a reported gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found an adult male victim, who...
westernmassnews.com
8 people displaced following fire on College Street in Springfield
8 people displaced following fire on College Street in Springfield
westernmassnews.com
Man sentenced for 2021 shooting on Spring St. in Springfield
Man sentenced for 2021 shooting on Spring St. in Springfield
westernmassnews.com
Westfield Police continuing investigation into theft, burning of gay pride flag
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield Police are searching for suspects caught on-camera tearing down a gay pride flag. Take a look at these photos from early Monday morning of two suspects tearing down an LGBTQ pride flag and a third one in the background recording. In a post on Facebook,...
westernmassnews.com
Gunshot victim found on Memorial Ave. in West Springfield dies
Gunshot victim found on Memorial Ave. in West Springfield dies
westernmassnews.com
Monday night news update
Monday night news update

In this update, a Hartford man is facing charges after a person was kidnapped out of Springfield Monday night, the search for a missing Brookfield woman is expanding, and police are searching for 2 suspects who tore down an LGBTQ pride flag and burned it behind the YMCA in Westfield. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Man pleads not guilty after shooting uncle at West Springfield gas station
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect involved in a deadly shooting in West Springfield was arraigned at Springfield District Court on Tuesday. 21-year-old Paul Roberts pleaded not guilty in connection to the shooting that happened at a gas station on Memorial Avenue just after 1 p.m. Monday. The victim...
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield Police cracking down on illegal dumping at Bear Hole
West Springfield Police cracking down on illegal dumping at Bear Hole
westernmassnews.com
Springfield marijuana dispensaries provide progress report to city councilors
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The three marijuana businesses currently operating in Springfield were in the spotlight Tuesday as city councilors get a progress report and a look ahead to the future. “The market, from what I understand, that it has been starting to change…that the whole sale price of cannabis...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to 2-car accident on Page Blvd. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Page Boulevard Monday afternoon for reports of a two-car accident. According to the Springfield Fire Department, they responded to the scene around 2:15 p.m. Monday. Officials said that one occupant had to be extricated from their vehicle and sent to the...
westernmassnews.com
State Police respond to hit-and-run on I-91 northbound in Longmeadow
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police responded to I-91 northbound Monday morning for reports of a hit-and-run accident between two vehicles. According to State Police, troopers responded to mile marker 0.2 in Longmeadow around 9 a.m. Monday. Officials said that a 2023 Chevy Traverse operated by an 80-year-old man...
westernmassnews.com
Westfield house’s pride flags targeted by vandals for 5th time
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield Police are asking for your help to identify suspects after pride flags were stolen from a home yet again. Police shared surveillance photos of the suspects, along with a third person, who are involved in the theft of several gay pride flags from a South Maple Street home.
westernmassnews.com
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Jan. 15
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Jan. 15

UMass Amherst to provide additional on-campus housing after fall room shortage. Western Mass News covered the story last semester when many students had to be housed in the Econo Lodge in Hadley due to a shortage of on-campus housing. Day 4 of Hoophall Classic brings in crowds to Springfield College.
westernmassnews.com
Man found guilty of a 2021 armed assault
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man has been sentenced to years in jail after being found guilty on multiple charges related to an armed assault in 2021. This is according to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office. Western Mass News received the announcement on Monday. Edgar Gomez-Diaz was sentenced Thursday...
westernmassnews.com
Funding announced for new cyber security center in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There was a big announcement in downtown Springfield on Tuesday as we learned that Union Station will become the site for a new $5 million cyber security center. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno broke down the funding behind the project, with more than half of it being...
WCVB
Police investigating after 22-year-old shot in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — Police in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts, were asking for tips from the public as they investigate the circumstances that led to the shooting of a 22-year-old man. Police officers responded to a multi-family home in the area of 925 Main Street near Wyman Street on...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: tech help, free tax preparations, and health wellness clinic
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Agawam, Holyoke, Chicopee, and Northampton. Do you need help with using your computer, laptop, cell phone, or tablet? Ask the techs over at the Agawam Public Library. Tech volunteers will be at the library to answer your questions...
