CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County man was sentenced to prison Thursday for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Samuel Manriquez, 37, of Cross Lanes has been sentenced to four years and six months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release time, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.

CROSS LANES, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO