FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wchstv.com
W.Va. Hunting and Fishing Show to make return to capital city
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Outdoor enthusiasts are set to gather at the Charleston Coliseum as the West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show makes a return to the capital city in 2023. Now entering its 35th year, the three-day event set for Jan. 20, 21 and 22 will feature a...
wchstv.com
Road Trippin'...Johnnies Fresh Meat Market Charleston, WV
HAVE A UNIQUE MEAT OR SPECIAL CUT IN MIND? GIVE US A CALL AND WE WILL DO OUR BEST TO MAKE IT HAPPEN FOR YOU!
wchstv.com
Deputies: Man wanted in Pennsylvania found sleeping in stolen vehicle in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Pennsylvania man is facing extradition from Fayette County after deputies found him sleeping in a stolen vehicle early Saturday morning. Kieran Patrick Heilner, 21, of Holland, Pennsylvania was taken into custody on a fugitive warrant for the unlawful taking of a vehicle, according to a Facebook post from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.
wchstv.com
Police: Man killed in crash early Friday morning in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Cabell County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Friday in Huntington, police said. John Keaton, 26, of Culloden died after a crash about 3 a.m. Friday in the 2600 block of Third Avenue, according to a news release from the Huntington Police Department.
wchstv.com
W.Va. State Police graduates 71st cadet class
INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police said the largest class of cadets the agency has hired and graduated in 30 years was sworn in Friday. The ceremony for the 71st cadet class took place at West Virginia State University in Institute. State Police said 59 cadets –...
wchstv.com
Paramount Arts Center announces musical guests for winter, spring 2023
ASHLAND, Ky. (WCHS) — An Ashland, Kentucky mainstay for showcasing the performing arts has released an eclectic musical lineup for early 2023. The Paramount Arts Center has announced new shows bound for Boyd County, including the likes of Gary Allan, Lita Ford, Tone Loc and Color Me Badd. On...
wchstv.com
Hot-shooting Herd top Southern Miss 89-67
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Led by Taevion Kinsey's 23 points, the Marshall Thundering Herd defeated the Southern Miss Golden Eagles 89-67 Thursday night in Huntington. The hot-shooting Herd made 50% of their shots from the field and four players scored at least 17 points to their second conference win in a row.
wchstv.com
One person injured in Putnam County crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — One person was injured in a crash Thursday in Putnam County, dispatchers said. The two-vehicle crash was reported just after noon along Shamrock Lane near U.S. 35 in Fraziers Bottom, according to Putnam County dispatchers. One person, who was trapped in a vehicle when...
wchstv.com
Police ask for public assistance following string of thefts in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A string of thefts in a Charleston neighborhood have police asking for public assistance in an active investigation. Multiple vehicles were broken into in Charleston’s Rolling Hills neighborhood early Friday morning, according to a social media post from the Charleston Police Department. The post...
wchstv.com
Owner of Campbells Creek Dairy Winkle speaks out following devastating fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — For more than a decade, the popular Dairy Winkle restaurant was a huge staple in the Campbells Creek area. Community leaders are continuing to show support even after a fire destroyed the business earlier this week. Since June 2011, the familiar red-and-white building of...
wchstv.com
Road in Loudendale blocked after tree knocks down power poles
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cane Fork Road in Loudendale was blocked Friday morning and some people were without power after a tree took down two power poles. The road was blocked in the 1300 block right by Loudendale Lane and Ferrell Hollow. A Loudendale firefighter said cables were...
wchstv.com
Community contributing to fundraising effort to try to help restaurant destroyed by fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fundraising efforts for an iconic Kanawha County restaurant destroyed by a fire were more than halfway to their goal Thursday afternoon. The Dairy Winkle on Campbells Creek Drive caught fire Wednesday morning. A GoFundMe account has raised more than $6,000 of the $10,000 requested.
wchstv.com
Cross Lanes man sentenced to more than four years in prison for fentanyl crime
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County man was sentenced to prison Thursday for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Samuel Manriquez, 37, of Cross Lanes has been sentenced to four years and six months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release time, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
wchstv.com
Huntington police ask for public's help in finding missing person
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person. Brenda Lee Waller, 40, was last seen in December 2022 in the Huntington area, according to a news release Thursday from the Huntington Police Department. Waller is 5 feet, 6 inches...
wchstv.com
Man hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in St. Albans
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies said a man has been hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in St. Albans. Dispatchers said the incident happened about 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Main Street. A 62-year-old man suffered lacerations to his head "along...
wchstv.com
Outpouring of support in Mason County leads to home for once homeless man
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Anthony, the homeless man who won the hearts of people in Mason County, is homeless no more. “This journey started a while ago, but every second spent and frustrating roadblock was worth it," Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said Wednesday in a Facebook post. "He is finally in his own apartment."
wchstv.com
Huntington police seeking public's help in finding runaway juvenile
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington police said they are seeking the public’s help in finding a runaway juvenile. Richard Mason McMillian, 17, was last seen Sunday in the 1300 block of Sixth Avenue, according to a news release from the Huntington Police Department. McMillian is 6 feet tall,...
