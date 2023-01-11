Nampa police are asking for the public's help in solving a murder after discovering a body in a Nampa apartment on Monday evening (1/9). According to Nampa police, they received a call about a "deceased individual" in an apartment in the 1800 block of 1st St. N. Apparently, the person who called the police along with others in the community hadn't seen the victim in several days. This led to the discovery of the body in the apartment. According to their post on social media, they are treating the case as a homicide and posted on Tuesday afternoon that they needed the public's help in catching the murderer.

NAMPA, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO