Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'Zack LoveNoblesville, IN
Carmel High School Students Present Hindu Culture Awareness Workshop to Smoky Row Elementary School StaffEesha SinghCarmel, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Retail Giant Maurices Shuttering Two of Its Stores PermanentlyTy D.Danville, IN
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NBA Odds: Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/14/2023
The Cleveland Cavaliers put their winning ways to the test on this Saturday as they battle it out with the Minnesota Timberwolves of the Western Conference. Join us for our NBA odds series where our Cavaliers-Timberwolves prediction and pick will be revealed. After getting bested by the Utah Jazz during the Cavaliers’ five-game road trip, Cleveland […] The post NBA Odds: Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/14/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavs owner Mark Cuban’s Luka Doncic rant draws hilarious $100 million reaction from Andre Iguodala
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks were involved in an absolute thriller on Thursday night as they took on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena. The game went into double overtime and it certainly had no shortage of controversial moments throughout the high-profile marquee matchup.
Sixers’ main 2023 trade deadline focus will annoy fans
The Philadelphia 76ers have been playing some of their best basketball of the season recently. With the 2023 NBA trade deadline less than a month away, the Sixers will be one of many teams looking to get upgrades for their roster. They aren’t planning to go willy-nilly with moves ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, though.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
‘Writing’s on the wall’: Draymond Green drops massive hint on his future with the Warriors amid exit rumors
Draymond Green has two more years remaining on his current contract with the Golden State Warriors. He has a player option on his deal for next season, which means that if he so chooses, he former Defensive Player of the Year could actually walk away from the Dubs this summer. This has led to all […] The post ‘Writing’s on the wall’: Draymond Green drops massive hint on his future with the Warriors amid exit rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Suns’ latest trade plans involving Jae Crowder, Chris Paul’s future
The Phoenix Suns have found themselves involved in trade talks for much of the season, especially with them yet to find a resolution to the Jae Crowder situation. And amid Devin Booker and Chris Paul’s injuries, the Suns’ need to make a move has only grown, especially with the trade deadline approaching.
Biggest need Knicks must address at 2023 NBA trade deadline
The New York Knicks entered the 2022-23 season full of expectations. The team had hopes of returning to the playoffs, especially after signing Jalen Brunson to a four-year, $104 million contract in free agency. After a slow start, it seems New York is finding its rhythm. The Knicks are currently...
Ja Morant, Grizzlies will get even more dangerous with latest injury update
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies could get a massive boost soon with the nearing return of injured sharpshooter Danny Green. Green, who was sent to the Grizzlies in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers for De’Anthony Melton, has been recovering from a torn ACL and has yet to make his debut with his new team. However, the wait might not be too long with Green taking significant steps in his recovery.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s signature Jordan sneaker leaks and fans are roasting it
There has been a lot of anticipation surrounding Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum‘s first-ever signature shoe with Jordan Brand. Sneakerheads got their wish on Thursday after a photo of the unreleased sneaker supposedly leaked online. The fans weren’t exactly very fond of the design, though, and they made sure to let their true feelings known. […] The post Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s signature Jordan sneaker leaks and fans are roasting it appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jamal Murray’s monster night vs. Clippers draws reaction from Michael Malone
The Denver Nuggets are one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now. At 29-13, Denver has won its last five games and eight out of its previous ten. The Nuggets’ most recent win came on Friday against a Paul George-less Clippers squad. Point guard Jamal Murray starred in the win as he scored […] The post Jamal Murray’s monster night vs. Clippers draws reaction from Michael Malone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Za’Darius Smith gets massive injury update as Minnesota prepares for Giants playoff game
The Minnesota Vikings are gearing up for a huge playoff showdown against the New York Giants at home this coming Sunday in the NFC Wild-Card Round. The Giants can be a very tough customer to deal with, but the Vikings can expect edge rusher Za’Darius Smith to be out there to help them stop Daniel […] The post Za’Darius Smith gets massive injury update as Minnesota prepares for Giants playoff game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trae Young responds to Draymond Green’s advice on being a ‘villain’
Atlanta Hawks’ star point guard Trae Young recently responded to Draymond Green’s “villain” advice, per Bleacher Report. “Love hearing Dray… but can respectfully disagree on his thought on how ‘I think’ about my situation… someday people will hear my whole side & how ‘I THINK’ about everything. Great listen tho,” Young wrote in response to […] The post Trae Young responds to Draymond Green’s advice on being a ‘villain’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen A. Smith drops strong Eastern Conference take that Giannis, Milwaukee won’t like
Stephen A Smith stirred the pot again on Friday night, leaving out Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks when sharing his opinion on the best teams in the NBA’s loaded Eastern Conference. “This is gonna shock y’all. I see about four teams in the Eastern Conference, and one of them is not the Milwaukee Bucks,” […] The post Stephen A. Smith drops strong Eastern Conference take that Giannis, Milwaukee won’t like appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is Tyler Herro playing vs. Bucks?
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has missed the last two games with an Achilles injury. The last time he played was against the Brooklyn Nets back on January 8th, when he finished with 24 points, four rebounds, and two assists in 38 minutes of playing time. So when the Milwaukee Bucks visit Miami to play the Heat on Saturday afternoon, every Heat fan under the sun (pun intended) will be dying to know: Is Tyler Herro playing tonight vs. the Bucks?
Blazers news: Damian Lillard gets real on fears about ankle injury
Damian Lillard’s ankle injury has made a lot of Portland Trail Blazers fans concerned. The star point guard has been dealing with a number of injuries over the last few seasons, including a couple that caused him to miss the entire year. However, it seems like Lillard isn’t too worried about his ankle injury moving forward, per Blazers’ Edge.
Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, John Collins address Hawks organizational turmoil
The Atlanta Hawks are dealing with organizational turmoil. They previously dealt with questions surrounding Nate McMillan. The front office is in a state of uncertainty. Atlanta stars Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and John Collins all addressed the issues at hand, per The Athletic. “New season, new teammates. We’re just trying to get it right and […] The post Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, John Collins address Hawks organizational turmoil appeared first on ClutchPoints.
College Basketball Odds: Colorado vs. UCLA prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/14/2023
The Colorado Buffaloes take on the UCLA Bruins. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Colorado UCLA prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Colorado UCLA. The Colorado Buffaloes have been unpredictable for a good portion of their college basketball season, but they might be entering a new phase of their campaign in which they are easier to assess and pin down. Colorado might simply be a good home team and a bad road team. This wasn’t necessarily true earlier in the season, when the Buffs went to Nashville and stunned Tennessee by 12 points, easily the team’s biggest and best win of the season. However, in Pac-12 play, Colorado certainly has played like a different team at home compared to its road games. Colorado outplayed Arizona State for most of a home game one month ago. It lost, but it looked like a good team for a majority of the contest before faltering late. The Buffs were bad in a road loss to Washington. They struggled at Stanford — the team which is in the Pac-12 basement — and lost at Cal, a horrendous result which will very likely keep CU from the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Colorado looked great at home last week against Oregon and Oregon State. Then it went on the road and lost at USC on Thursday. We’ll see if this trend continues.
Ben Simmons etches name alongside Jason Kidd in Nets history with scoreless, 13-dime night
Ben Simmons has never been an incredible scorer, although he did have that one game where he scored 42 points against Rudy Gobert. Simmons has made a name for himself with his terrific defense and his ability to contribute in other facets without having to put the ball into the hoop. However, he has taken […] The post Ben Simmons etches name alongside Jason Kidd in Nets history with scoreless, 13-dime night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
