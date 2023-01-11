The Colorado Buffaloes take on the UCLA Bruins. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Colorado UCLA prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Colorado UCLA. The Colorado Buffaloes have been unpredictable for a good portion of their college basketball season, but they might be entering a new phase of their campaign in which they are easier to assess and pin down. Colorado might simply be a good home team and a bad road team. This wasn’t necessarily true earlier in the season, when the Buffs went to Nashville and stunned Tennessee by 12 points, easily the team’s biggest and best win of the season. However, in Pac-12 play, Colorado certainly has played like a different team at home compared to its road games. Colorado outplayed Arizona State for most of a home game one month ago. It lost, but it looked like a good team for a majority of the contest before faltering late. The Buffs were bad in a road loss to Washington. They struggled at Stanford — the team which is in the Pac-12 basement — and lost at Cal, a horrendous result which will very likely keep CU from the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Colorado looked great at home last week against Oregon and Oregon State. Then it went on the road and lost at USC on Thursday. We’ll see if this trend continues.

BOULDER, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO