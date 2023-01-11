Read full article on original website
Wanted man arrested in Greeley after multi-agency vehicle pursuit
Police arrested a wanted man Thursday after a vehicle pursuit that began in Evans ended in Greeley, the Greeley Police Department said.
capcity.news
Laramie County weekly arrest report (1/6/23–1/13/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
kgab.com
$14K in Oil Stolen From Well Site in Laramie County
The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down an oil thief. Brandon Warner, Community Relations Specialist for the Sheriff's Office, says the theft occurred at an oil well site southwest of Albin on County Road 222 near County Road 157, about eight miles west of the Wyoming-Nebraska state line.
capcity.news
Suspects in Frontier Mall shooting receive $150,000 bonds
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Two suspects are facing manslaughter charges related to a shooting near Frontier Mall and have received bonds of $150,000 each. Tirso Munguia, 19, and Cody Nicholson, 18, both of Cheyenne, were seen this morning in Laramie County Circuit Court, where they were formally charged and received their bond. Munguia was charged with voluntary manslaughter and Nicholson was charged with involuntary manslaughter.
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash on Icy Wyoming Road
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that left one driver dead and another injured. The crash happened around 4:51 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 11, at milepost 87.7 on Wyoming 789 between Lander and Hudson. According to a fatality crash summary, 65-year-old Wyoming resident Cassaundra Vanvleet was driving north...
Eastbound I-80 Near Laramie Blocked Due to Multiple Crashes
Multiple crashes near Laramie have blocked all lanes of eastbound Interstate 80 at milepost 327, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. WYDOT says drivers should be prepared to stop and expect delays. Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closure...
UPDATE: I-80 Between Laramie and Cheyenne to Remain Closed Overnight
As of 9:27 p.m., the estimated opening time is between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Jan. 12. As of 8:56 p.m., the estimated opening time is between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Jan. 12. The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne due to winter conditions and crashes.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/12/23–1/13/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland closed early Thursday as more snow brings travel headaches
CASPER, Wyo. — Another hit of winter weather has led to road closures in Wyoming early Thursday. As of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland is closed due to winter conditions, according to WYDOT. Other closures include US 20 and US 26 between Casper and Shoshoni...
1310kfka.com
Three men charged in Greeley shooting identified
Three men charged in connection with a shots fired incident at the Creekstone Apartments earlier this week have been identified. Greeley Police identified them as Jose Lopez-Gutierrez, Izic Dormio, and Esteban Guzman-TorresThe trio was nabbed after fleeing the scene of a shooting close to Greeley West High School that led to that school and several others going on lockdown late Tuesday morning. They face seven felonies, including engaging in a riot with a deadly weapon. Three boys, ages 15, 16, and 17, were also arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.
svinews.com
Teen girl dies, two teen boys arrested in Cheyenne shooting
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The victim in Monday night’s shooting near Frontier Mall has been identified as a 17-year-old female Triumph High School student, and two local teens have been arrested in connection with her death. At approximately 6 p.m. Monday, Cheyenne police officers were dispatched to a report...
UPDATE: I-80 Eastbound From Laramie to Cheyenne Reopened
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 from Laramie to Cheyenne have been reopened. Winter conditions and crashes have, once again, forced the closure of eastbound Interstate 80 from Laramie to Cheyenne. As of 11:30 a.m., the Wyoming Department of Transportation estimated it would take crews three to five hours to...
cowboystatedaily.com
Woman Shot Outside Frontier Mall In Cheyenne; Suspect Arrested And In Custody
A young woman was shot Monday evening in the parking lot outside of the southeastern entrance of the Frontier Mall at 1400 Del Range Blvd. in Cheyenne. The Cheyenne Police Department told Cowboy State Daily that the shooting was reported at 6 p.m. on Monday. The name of the victim and her condition has not been released.
UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Arrest Person of Interest in Shooting
Police say Nicholson has been taken into custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Police have identified 18-year-old Cheyenne resident Cody Nicholson (pictured above) as a person of interest in the shooting. Police say Nicholson was last seen wearing a gray and black sweatshirt and black pants.
Five indicted in Front Range auto theft and burglary crime ring
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 11, 2023. (Douglas County, Colo.) The statewide grand jury returned a 90-count indictment charging five people in an auto theft and burglary crime ring that spanned Denver, Arapahoe, Douglas, Jefferson, Clear Creek and Weld counties between December 2019 and March 2021.
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (1/12/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Charles Ross Jolley, 27 –...
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/6/23–1/12/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
kotatv.com
Wyoming inmate dead in prison
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wyoming inmate Philip Nelson Taylor died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Taylor was convicted of first-degree murder in Laramie County, Wyo., and was incarcerated at the Wyoming Correctional Institution in Torrington, Wyo. Per WDOC policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
Cheyenne Shooting Victim Had Dreams of Being an Attorney or Cosmetologist
Angelina Harrison, the Cheyenne teen who was fatally shot while riding in a vehicle near Frontier Mall Monday night, is being remembered as an "outgoing, loyal, smart, beautiful, and caring young girl." According to her obituary, the 16-year-old Triumph High School student loved hanging out with her friends and going...
capcity.news
Two suspects arrested, charged with manslaughter in shooting near Frontier Mall
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Two suspects are facing manslaughter charges related to a shooting near Frontier Mall on Monday, Jan. 9, the Cheyenne Police Department said. Tirso Munguia, 19, and Cody Nicholson, 18, both of Cheyenne, have been arrested in connection with the incident. Munguia is charged with manslaughter without incident and Nicholson is charged with accessory after the fact to manslaughter. Nicholson is also being held on an outstanding Laramie County warrant for DUI, police said.
