x1071.com
Authorities ID 2 killed in head-on crash in Galena
Authorities have released the names of two people killed in a crash involving two vehicles and a semi-tractor trailer Monday night in Galena. 36 year old Domingo Marcos and 23 year old Ambrocio Maton, both of Galena, were pronounced dead at the scene. Marcos and Maton both were passengers in a vehicle traveling west on U.S. Highway 20 just west of William Drive at about 11 p.m. Monday. The vehicle was driven by a 14-year-old who was injured and taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment. His name has not been released. 18 year old Mallory Nausner of Freeport also was injured in the crash and was taken to Midwest Medical Center. Nausner was traveling east on U.S. Highway 20 and entered the westbound lane in an attempt to pass a semi driven by Neil Bruegger of Ridott. As Nausner’s vehicle and Bruegger’s semi attempted to negotiate a curve in the roadway, Nausner’s vehicle collided head-on with the vehicle driven by the 14-year-old. The 14-year-old’s vehicle then collided with the trailer of Bruegger’s semi and came to a rest in the roadway. Nausner’s vehicle slid into the north ditch. She was able to exit it before it started on fire.
WIFR
Victim identified in house fire on Huffman Boulevard in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The name has been released of a 61-year-old woman who died in a house fire on Christmas Eve day. Debra Lamb was found dead just before 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 at her home in the 3600 block of Huffman Boulevard in Rockford. Her cause...
One killed, two injured in crash on Highway 69 near New Glarus
NEW GLARUS, Wis. — One person died and two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 69 north of New Glarus Friday morning, the Green County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 8:10 a.m. on Highway 69 near Highland Drive. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said 57-year-old Peter Weix of New Glarus was...
Rockford woman found dead in Christmas Eve house fire identified
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The woman who was found dead in a Christmas Eve house fire in the 3600 of Huffman Boulevard has been identified as 61-year-old Debra Lamb. Winnebago County Chief Deputy Coroner Matthew Lane said in a release that the cause of Lamb’s death is still pending further studies and toxicology testing. The fire […]
cbs2iowa.com
Man arrested after leading Dubuque deputies in a pursuit
Cedar Rapids — Thursday evening, deputies from the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office announced they've arrested Everett E. Winfrey, 34, after leading deputies on a car chase. Deputies attempted to stop Winfrey, who was driving a Hyundai Sonata, near the intersection of Seippel and Airborne Road at around 1:30 p.m.
x1071.com
Single Vehicle Crash Involves Argyle Man
At 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Green County Deputies responded in the Town of Adams, for a single vehicle crash. Investigation revealed that a vehicle operated by 43 year old Jacob Castello of Argyle who was traveling northbound when he lost control of his vehicle due to icy road conditions. The vehicle then entered the west ditch and collided with a parked trailer. Castello reported no injuries, was wearing his seatbelt, and the airbags did deploy. Castello’s vehicle sustained functional damage and was driven from the scene. The trailer sustained minor damage and remained on scene.
x1071.com
Two People Arrested Following Fight in Ridgeway
Iowa County authorities received a report of a fight on Keane Street in Ridgeway Wednesday night around 10:30pm. Iowa County Deputies responded to the scene. As a result, 40 year old Carmen Aide of Mount Horeb was arrested on charges of Criminal Trespass to a Dwelling, Battery, and Disorderly Conduct. Aide was booked into the Iowa County Jail and later was released after posting bail. 35 year old Kami Adolt of Benton was also arrested on an outstanding warrant and taken to the Lafayette County Jail.
x1071.com
Hit & Run Case In Potosi Solved
The Grant County Sheriff’s Department solved a case of hit and run near Potosi Tuesday. A Deputy with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a sign that appeared to have been struck during the early morning hours on East Street in Potosi. The Deputy responded and documented the crash scene photographing the vehicle parts that were left at the scene. Several hours later, the Deputy saw a vehicle with comparable damage to that of striking the sign. The Deputy contacted the registered owner of the vehicle, 21 year old Will Bierman of Potosi. Bierman reported that he had struck a deer weeks prior and that was what caused the damage to his car. Bierman continued to deny that he had struck the sign even after the deputy explained that the damage to his vehicle and parts left on scene were identical. After further investigation, Bierman eventually told the Deputy that he was northbound on Slazing Road when he reported to have fallen asleep and struck the sign between 2am and 3am. Bierman was cited for failing to maintain control, failure to notify police of an accident, and obstruction.
x1071.com
Major Fire At Home in Darlington
The Darlington Fire Department and Lafayette County EMS responded to a house fire on East Louisa Street in Darlington around 3pm Thursday. According to a report, the fire occurred at the home of Shawn and Amber Russell and their 4 children. Argyle Fire, Mineral Point Fire, the Darlington Police Department and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene. Shawn Russell was able to get 3 of the family’s 5 dogs out before collapsing due to smoke inhalation. Russell was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington, then Med Flighted to a hospital in Madison. Firefighters got the other 2 dogs out, but they were, at first, unresponsive. EMT’s were able to resuscitate them and they were taken to a veterinary clinic in Waukesha. The house was greatly damaged and everything in the house was damaged beyond repair. Fundraising for the Russell Family has begun.
Three people hurt in Rockford crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people were hospitalized after a vehicle hit a tree in the area of Ohio Parkway and Maryland Road on Rockford’s southeast side. According to the Rockford Fire Department, crews responded to the area around midnight Thursday and had to extract two of the three victims from the vehicle. All three victims […]
Victims identified in 3-car crash near Galena
Man with Several Warrants Leads Police on Chase Through Dubuque
A scary situation unfolded in Dubuque on Thursday, January 12th when a man led authorities on a chase in and around the area during the afternoon hours. 34-year-old Everett E. Winfrey of Dubuque was arrested on charges of eluding, operating while intoxicated, and several traffic violations, according to KWWL. Winfrey had warrants for probation violation, controlled substance violation, and escape as well, according to a press release from the Dubuque County Sheriff's Department.
x1071.com
Platteville Man Arrested after Complaints
A Platteville man was arrested after Iowa County authorities received a traffic complaint of a vehicle swerving all over the roadway and with inconsistent speeds on Tuesday around 5:45 PM. An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy was able to observe and stop the vehicle near Exit 37 in Mineral Point. As a result, 50 year old Miguel Angel Ramirez of Platteville was cited and arrested for Operating While under the Influence and Operating without a Valid License. Ramirez was taken to the Iowa County Jail where he awaits pickup from a responsible party.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Rock Island police on aggravated battery charges
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?. Janasia Foster, 21, is wanted by Rock Island police for aggravated battery. According to police, she maced and battered an employee at Hy-Vee on Sept. 2. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Foster is 4-foot-11, 160 pounds with black hair...
Woman arrested for Freeport hit-and-run that killed Kody Newman
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police have arrested Dominique Furcron, 29, the suspect in a fatal Freeport hit-and-run crash that killed 22-year-old Kody Newman in December. Officers responded to the area of Business 20 West and W. Lily Creek Road around 2:49 p.m. on December 30th for reports of a car vs. pedestrian traffic crash, […]
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, Illinois
According to the Rockford Police Department, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, around 3:20 PM, an armed robbery occurred at the Pinnon's located at 2324 N. Court Street in Rockford, Illinois. During the robbery, shots were fired.
Details released in fatal three car accident
x1071.com
Disturbance in Dodgeville Results in Arrest
The Dodgeville Police Department received a report of a disturbance on Jamie Street in Dodgeville Wednesday around 5:30pm. Dodgeville Police officers responded to the scene. As a result of the disturbance, 38 year old Sara Clauer of Dodgeville was arrested on a Probation Violation and booked into the Iowa County jail, where she remains in custody.
x1071.com
Jo Daviess County Man Arrested For Meth in Grant County
K9 Vezer assisted the Grant County Sheriff’s Department with a drug arrest on Saturday. That’s when the Sheriff’s department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Highway 11 in Hazel Green. 21 year old Colton Coonts of Lena, Illinois was identified as a passenger in the vehicle. Grant County K9 Vezer assisted and alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. An investigation was done and Coontz was placed under arrest for Possession of Methamphetamine and Manufacturing and Delivering Methamphetamine. Coonts was taken to the Grant County Jail and is awaiting his court appearance. So far,K9 Vezer has been deployed 50 times for various roles and has assisted with 19 arrests since he joined the Grant County Sheriff’s Office in August 2022.
Woman’s car is stolen just after she moved into new Rockford apartment
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An 18-year-old Rockford woman had just moved into her new apartment when thieves broke in and stole both her car and her sense of security. The move to the apartment on Rome Avenue was Destiny Robins first, out of her parents’ home. On Tuesday, while she was in bed, she heard […]
